This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
Mckenzie Quinn becomes first female to score touchdown in Brockton H.S. varsity football history
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Brockton, Friday night lights shone especially bright. A girl on the varsity high school football team became the first female in the program’s 125-year history to score a touchdown. Whoever said girls can’t play football hasn’t seen Mckenzie Quinn. “She is one...
Cardinal Spellman football coach quits, blames harassment from parents
BROCKTON - For 19 years, Kahn Chace has coached high school football. For the last two seasons, at Cardinal Spellman High school in Brockton, that is, until Thursday night. "The joy of coaching kind of gets ripped away from you," Chace said. "It's just general vulgar behavior." The head coach resigned after the team's Thursday night game against Bishop Fenwick, he says due to two seasons of verbal abuse from the sidelines from his own players' parents. "It's just nonstop whether it's the plays stink, I don't have the team ready, they're just yelling at us," Chace said. "Last year...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Time for Boston sports team owners to up their civil rights game
HAVEN’T WE HAD enough racist behavior in the seats of Boston’s pro sports venues?. Segregationist management practices and racial animus in the stands are as old as pro sports in our city. From avowed segregationist owners like George Preston Marshall (Boston Braves-cum-Washington Commanders) and Thomas Yawkey (Red Sox) to the second balcony in the old Garden being known to all as “N-word Heaven,” to Bill Russell and his family being left on their own to face racial attacks, it starts to feel woven into the fabric. As recently as this summer, LeBron James was the latest Black athlete to remind us of this tradition, when he described Boston fans as “racist as fuck.”
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
WCVB
3 arrested after fights break out near Massachusetts football game
BOSTON — Three people were arrested for disorderly behavior in the area of Carter Playground near Columbus Avenue in Boston near Northeastern University. Dozens of police officers surrounded the sprawling playground in Boston's South End around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Boston police said there was no immediate word of any...
manchesterinklink.com
Trinity High School student’s racist homecoming proposal post on social media sparks outrage
MANCHESTER, NH – A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged...
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
Firefighters battle blaze in Peabody mobile home
PEABODY, Mass. — Firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a Peabody mobile home Saturday morning. Officials responded to the area of Newbury Street just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a dwelling. A mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on...
Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?
There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
2 dead after crash on I-93 North in Boston
BOSTON -- Two people were killed in a crash on I-93 North in Boston on Saturday night. A total of three cars were involved. According to Massachusetts State Police, a Lexus SUV ride-share was driving northbound when it suddenly slowed. A tow truck driving behind the Lexus rear-ended it and then a Honda Civic hit the tow truck from behind. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Mandani, 25, of North Andover were in the back seat of the Lexus. They were trapped inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The Lexus driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. The tow truck driver, a Salem man, and the Honda driver, a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, were both uninjured and stayed at the scene. There were lane closures on the highway for hours after the crash. State Police are still investigating.
Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?
Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in Boston
Boston is a great city for foodies. With so many different restaurants and cafes, it can be hard to decide where to go. If you're looking for a great place to get bagels, here are three incredible places that you'll love.
whdh.com
Serious injuries sustained after major crash on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston led to serious injuries. MassDOT tweeted around 10 p.m. that the crash happened just after exit 19 on the northbound side. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
nbcboston.com
Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston
A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
homenewshere.com
From the Sports Editor’s Desk: Twenty years of friendship will never be forgotten
It's still so vivid in my mind. It was an afternoon in early September back in 2002. At the time, the Town Crier was located on Lowell Street in Wilmington. I walked into the building one day and collected my mail (back then people would submit articles on pieces of paper). In the pile of mail was a pink piece of paper, with a message for me to call someone named Mike Ippolito, who was interested in a writing position.
Dorchester Reporter
Florian Hall filled to overflowing in support of the Ciarán Moore family
Hundreds of family, friends, and acquaintances gathered at Florian Hall last Sunday (Oct. 2) for a benefit to support the Moore family of Lower Mills. The family’s patriarch, Ciarán Moore, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury suffered in a vicious assault last December 2021 in Adams Village.
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
Missing Man Last Heard Off Long Island Coast While Sailing From MA To FL
The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Massachusetts who was last heard from last month while on his way to Florida. Matthew Dennis, who left Salem on Sept. 22, was said to be taking a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat to Florida, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
