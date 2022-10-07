ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Sukkah vandalized on Upper East Side ahead of Jewish holiday

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect they say vandalized a sukkah in New York City early Saturday morning. The sukkah was built Friday morning in front of the Chabad Israel Center located at East 92nd Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side ahead of the Jewish holiday, Sukkot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sylvan Terrace is a unique and treasured part of New York City

NEW YORK - A little known street in Upper Manhattan is a unique and treasured part of the city's history. Sylvan Terrace is where you'll find 20 carriage houses built in the 1800s, and it has created quite the buzz on Instagram. Visitors post their pictures of the homes that line the cobblestone street. Sylvan Terrace is located between 160th and 162nd Streets between Edgecombe and St. Nicholas Avenues in Washington Heights. Take a look inside one of the homes there in the videos above. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Pickleball popularity sparks turf war at some city parks

NEW YORK -- A turf war is pitting some New York City parents against some players of pickleball.The game so popular, it dominates the real estate at Passannante Ballfield in the West Village.Some are just now getting introduced to pickleball -- "a mini-tennis game with paddles" is one player's description -- while others blast it as a pastime taking over too much city park land."I can see the court playing from my apartment window," one woman said. "I actually rollerblade, and I'm not able to access this court."Pickleball enthusiast David Kass says the vast majority of players are cooperative and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shelterforce.org

The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op

Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Little-known landlord transfers $380M portfolio to children

Succession can be a messy affair in real estate. To avoid that, the Elghanayans, of Rockrose Development fame, used a coin flip to parcel out properties among three siblings. That worked a lot better than the more traditional methods used by the Milstein family, heirs of Sol Goldman and the Harry Helmsley’s survivors, all of whom ended up in long legal battles over who would inherit what.
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more

Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC

With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techaiapp.com

7 New York Road Trips Perfect for the Fall

The air is crisp, the leaves are changing color, and it is harvest season at the apple orchards, farms, and wineries across New York state. Before winter arrives, it is the perfect time to escape from NYC or visit from a neighboring state on one of these New York road trips. Hop in the car and then go on a hike, visit a farm or winery, check out some of New York state’s unique museums and attractions, and enjoy the beautiful fall foliage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

