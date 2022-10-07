Read full article on original website
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
cohaitungchi.com
fox5ny.com
Sukkah vandalized on Upper East Side ahead of Jewish holiday
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect they say vandalized a sukkah in New York City early Saturday morning. The sukkah was built Friday morning in front of the Chabad Israel Center located at East 92nd Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side ahead of the Jewish holiday, Sukkot.
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
Sylvan Terrace is a unique and treasured part of New York City
NEW YORK - A little known street in Upper Manhattan is a unique and treasured part of the city's history. Sylvan Terrace is where you'll find 20 carriage houses built in the 1800s, and it has created quite the buzz on Instagram. Visitors post their pictures of the homes that line the cobblestone street. Sylvan Terrace is located between 160th and 162nd Streets between Edgecombe and St. Nicholas Avenues in Washington Heights. Take a look inside one of the homes there in the videos above.
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
Pickleball popularity sparks turf war at some city parks
NEW YORK -- A turf war is pitting some New York City parents against some players of pickleball.The game so popular, it dominates the real estate at Passannante Ballfield in the West Village.Some are just now getting introduced to pickleball -- "a mini-tennis game with paddles" is one player's description -- while others blast it as a pastime taking over too much city park land."I can see the court playing from my apartment window," one woman said. "I actually rollerblade, and I'm not able to access this court."Pickleball enthusiast David Kass says the vast majority of players are cooperative and...
Unaccompanied minors flown from border to small NY town: 'Never seen anything like this before'
The Biden administration continues sending flights of migrants, including minors, to areas of New York, arriving in the small town of Montgomery.
shelterforce.org
The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op
Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
‘Don’t give. It’s not your pastor,’ Staten Island church warns of social media scams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With many donation-related scams designed to get unsuspecting citizens to fork over their hard earned cash, it’s no surprise fraudsters pretending to be clergy are preying on Americans in increasing numbers. Parishioners of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. (OLGC) Church in Tompkinsville were warned...
WCVB
Boston Mayor Wu reacts to NYC's mayor declaring immigration emergency
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city “will always do everything we can” to help those in need after New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the city's migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being...
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people were shot outside his Long Island home
NEW YORK — New York Rep. Lee Zeldin said his family is safe after two people were shot outside his home Sunday afternoon. Zeldin, who was not home during the shooting, released a statement describing the shooting outside their home in Shirley. “My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and...
Columbia, NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist
Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday.
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York hospital system agrees to pay $165 million to 147 patients who say they were abused by a former gynecologist
NEW YORK (AP) — New York hospital system agrees to pay $165 million to 147 patients who say they were abused by a former gynecologist. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
therealdeal.com
Little-known landlord transfers $380M portfolio to children
Succession can be a messy affair in real estate. To avoid that, the Elghanayans, of Rockrose Development fame, used a coin flip to parcel out properties among three siblings. That worked a lot better than the more traditional methods used by the Milstein family, heirs of Sol Goldman and the Harry Helmsley’s survivors, all of whom ended up in long legal battles over who would inherit what.
brickunderground.com
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more
Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC
With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
techaiapp.com
Man charged with setting New York spa on fire with victim trapped inside
NEW YORK — The Department of Justice has federally charged a man for allegedly lighting a Manhattan spa on fire with someone inside earlier this year. According to prosecutors, Mario Lucas, 46, entered a Lower East Side spa in June and allegedly poured a flammable liquid around the lobby before trying to flee.
