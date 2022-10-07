Read full article on original website
San Diego County Registrar of Voters introduces stand-alone ballot drop-boxes
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters launched stand-alone drop boxes ahead of the Nov. 8 state election. San Diego County voters can choose to return their ballot at one of the Registrar’s official ballot drop box locations that are newly designed, and secure, with red, white, and blue detailing. The stand-alone drop boxes also feature the Registrar’s logo, along with the County seal.
Southwestern College received $1.5M in federal funds to implement Venture To Village initiative
The U.S Department of Commerce selected Southwestern Community College (SWC) to receive a $1.5 million grant in early October to support technology entrepreneurs, catalyze innovation, and fuel economic growth. The department’s Economic Development Administration(EDA) is awarding a total of 51 “Build to Scale Grants” totaling $47 million, to accelerate technology...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $4.1M in drugs seized at Calexico, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa Port of Entries
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers seized more than $4.1 million worth of narcotics in the span of a week at border crossings in San Diego and Imperial Counties. Officers seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine from Calexico, San Ysidro, and Otay Mesa Port of Entries between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24, the agency announced in early October. Officers utilized K-9 teams and imaging systems to help with finding narcotics, pesticides, guns, magazines, and ammunition.
Average San Diego Gas Price Drops for Fifth Consecutive Day After Record
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the fifth consecutive day after rising to a record, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $6.338. The average price has dropped 9.7 cents over the past five days, including 2.1 cents Sunday, according...
