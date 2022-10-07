Read full article on original website
franklinis.com
White Bison Celebrates Coffee with a Cop
White Bison Coffee celebrated Coffee With A Cop earlier this week at the following Middle Tennessee locations:. Coffee with a Cop is a day dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. White Bison Coffee strives to strengthen the relationships between police officers and the citizens they serve, providing the opportunity for people to get to know their local police officers.
Nashville Spot Makes Southern Living’s 2022 List of Top 50 Best BBQ Joints in the South
Southern Living has released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”. Due to COVID-19, Southern Living skipped a few years in publishing this list; the last time Southern Living released this list was 2019. In compiling the 2022 list, Southern Living noted that several...
WSMV
Spring Hill turns trash into treasure for Hurricane Ian relief
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An opportunity has surfaced for the citizens of Spring Hill to aid in disaster relief for Florida. Nearly 18,000 new waste containers have been delivered to residents. The plan was for residents to place their old containers at the curb to be picked up and disposed of.
williamsonherald.com
New Hope Academy celebrates new head of school, plus start on dining hall expansion
New Hope Academy recently announced its sixth head of school since the private school in Franklin was founded in 1996. Dr. Tonja L. Williams, who has served the Nashville community and beyond for more than 25 in years, was welcomed last week with a ceremony that also included a groundbreaking for a dining hall addition.
WSMV
Crews battling fire at Brentwood home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a house fire on Fallswood Lane on Sunday afternoon. Crews from Brentwood Fire & Rescue and Franklin Fire Department reported heavy smoke showing form the gable end of the roof upon arrival at the home. Firefighters began an interior attach, and shortly...
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Fall Mile Long Yard Sale Saturday, October 8, 7:00am-9:00pm Watertown Public Square Join the city of Watertown for the Annual Fall Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale sponsored by Watertown/East Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Usually there are approximately 10,000 […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
wpln.org
Hiking through Middle Tennessee
Fall is here and the weather is perfect for getting outside and exploring the parks, trails and greenways of Middle Tennessee. In today’s episode, we’re joined by outdoors educators to learn more about just what kinds of hiking experiences and resources the Nashville area has to offer. Then, a pair of experienced hikers will talk about equipment, safety, community and the Appalachian trail.
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
travellemming.com
3 Days in Nashville Itinerary (A Local’s Perfect Weekend)
If you’re looking for the perfect Nashville itinerary, then you’re in the right place. Nashville has a lot of great restaurants, museums, music venues, and other attractions. If you only have 3 days in Nashville, it can be difficult to pick out just a few things. You can’t do every single thing in only one weekend in Nashville.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in Tennessee.
This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In Tennessee
Ranker found the spookiest haunted houses in each state promising the scare of a lifetime, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
WSMV
Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway
Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
pethelpful.com
Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn
Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
Scattered frost is expected this weekend
Another strong blast of colder air is moving toward Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky this weekend. This time, the air will be cold enough for areas of frost to develop on Saturday & Sunday mornings.
TSU's 2022 homecoming parade is one of the biggest in its history
Tennessee State University's homecoming parade is Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at 14th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning
A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville
Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.
