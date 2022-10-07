Read full article on original website
Related
chulavistatoday.com
Average San Diego Gas Price Drops for Fifth Consecutive Day After Record
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the fifth consecutive day after rising to a record, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $6.338. The average price has dropped 9.7 cents over the past five days, including 2.1 cents Sunday, according...
Valero Energy Corp. responds to Newsom and California Energy Commission accusations about rising gas prices
Valero Energy Corp. released a statement responding to the California Energy Commission and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s accusations of oil companies allowing gas prices in the Golden State to be disproportionately higher than the national average in exchange for high profit returns. The average gas price in California is $6.30 as of Oct.10, while the national […]
onscene.tv
Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego
10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
NBC San Diego
Should San Diego Taxpayers Chip In Hundreds of Millions for Seaport Renovation?
A multi-billion-dollar redevelopment plan could bring new life to Seaport Village on San Diego's bayfront, but some residents are fading the idea now that the developer behind the potential revamp is asking for hundreds of millions in public funding. At a meeting Tuesday, developer 1HWY1 told the Port of San...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Storms rolling through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says
According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
nypressnews.com
Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
Carlsbad driver is one of the first in San Diego to own a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A Carlsbad driver is one of the first in the county to own the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck. It's one of Ford's most hyped cars since the Model T. When Griffin starts the truck, you can’t even feel it like most fuel powered trucks....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
These are the worst California cities for retirees: study
LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
chulavistatoday.com
Tsunami hazard maps updated for 7 California counties, including San Diego
The California Geological Survey has recently updated its Tsunami Hazard Area Maps for seven counties, including San Diego, to help users indicate how far inland water could expand in a worst-case scenario. California coastal counties of Marin, Napa, San Diego, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and Ventura received updates that detail...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Sees Chance for ‘Pulse' Showers, Thunderstorms This Week
A storm system off the Southern California coast could bring thunderstorms and scattered showers to parts of San Diego County through Wednesday, though it is likely areas to our north will be more heavily affected, according to forecasters. Showers will be scattered and "of the pulse variety," according to the...
NBC San Diego
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
California's bullet train project may never be finished
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of County Through Wednesday
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
Plan for trolley connecting San Diego to Tijuana moves forward
SANDAG has selected plan for new trolley from San Diego to Tijuana to move forward with. It is one of 3 proposals to improve transportation in the county.
NBC Bay Area
‘Justice' Delivered: Instacart Workers in California to Receive Money from Settlement Reached in San Diego
A settlement reached between the San Diego City Attorney's Office and grocery delivery company Instacart will provide restitution payments for around 308,000 people who worked for the company in California who city officials say were improperly classified as independent contractors, it was announced Monday. The proposed judgment between the City...
Caltrans to Host Job Fair in Old Town; Dozens Hired, Promoted Locally So Far
Caltrans District 11 will host an in-person hiring event in Old Town from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday to fill dozens of open positions. The jobs for the state Department of Transportation include equipment operators, highway and landscape maintenance workers, and maintenance service assistants. Those interested in working for...
Opinion: San Diego’s Housing Market Is Cooling, But Stay Calm — It’s Not 2008
Lately San Diego home buyers have become more cautious and sellers a tad impatient. The extraordinary and immediate demand for housing in 2020 and 2021 has cooled for numerous reasons. The increase in inflation certainly has impacted the market. According to Trading Economics, inflation peaked in July 2022 at 9.1%...
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
Blink-182 reunites for world tour, including San Diego show
The "Tom, Mark, and Travis Show" is making a comeback in 2023.
Comments / 2