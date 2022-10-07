Read full article on original website
bogalusadailynews.com
MCCA Captain: Preparations underway for Mardi Gras
The Krewe of MCCA invitations for the nominations for Royal Court membership positions were mailed to all MCCA Krewe members via U.S. Mail during the last week in September. This certainly signals the beginning of the 43rd season of the “Carnival in the Forest.” As clearly indicated in the nomination form, nominations of young people to serve in our Royal Court may be made by any active Krewe Member.
bogalusadailynews.com
Decorating for the fall
The Bogalusa Garden Guild ladies recently presented Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette with the fall wreath to hang above Bogalusa City Hall‘s entrance door. Shown are, left to right, Cathy Ritchie, Joannie Miller, Brenda Simone, Perrette, JoAnne Polk, Shirley Lewis and Ellen Taylor.
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Oct. 12, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. Tickets can be purchased for the Washington Parish Free Fair raffle prizes at Crown Auto or Bickham, Inc. Parish Republican Women tasting luncheon. In lieu of the regular monthly meeting, the Washington Parish Republican Women’s annual...
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Oct. 12, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Kingdom of God Church, located at 814 Union Ave. in Bogalusa, will have its sixth year church anniversary celebration on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be pastor Brandon Marshall of Restoration Church. Founders are Apostle Kendon and Lady Arica Grant. The event will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.
bogalusadailynews.com
Varnado topped by West St. John in district opener
Varnado was defeated by West St. John, 12-6, in the District 10-1A opener for both teams on Friday at VHS. “It was a hard fought game on both ends,” Varnado coach Adam Brumfield said. “Our defense played great, really only gave up two plays all night. Offensively, we had trouble in the red zone one possession and had a touchdown called back that came back to haunt us. I feel like they were in better shape than us and that ended up being the deciding factor. We have kids going both ways, but they did too, so there’s no excuse.”
bogalusadailynews.com
Senior health fair is this Friday
The Washington Parish Council on Aging is proud to announce the 2022 Senior Health and Resource Fair. It will be held Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until noon at the Bogalusa Senior Center, located at 603 Willis Ave. in Bogalusa (next to Cassidy Park). This event is open to all seniors aged 60 and above.
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa starts district with victory over Amite
Bogalusa captured its District 7-3A opener with a 20-14 victory over Amite in a road game on Friday. “Looking at the film, we’ve got a lot of things we’ve gotta do better. It’s about improvement and getting better,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. Crutchfield said that...
bogalusadailynews.com
Buccaneers defeated by Parklane Academy
Bowling Green was defeated by Parklane, 51-20, at home Friday. “They were the better football team,” Bowling Green School coach Phill Junkins said. “There’s not a whole lot to say about it. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board.”. Junkins said the little things...
bogalusadailynews.com
Big 3rd quarter key in Demons homecoming victory on Friday
Franklinton was victorious over Archbishop Hannan, 42-14, to start the District 8-4A season for both teams on Homecoming night that was on Friday. “We were able to spread the ball around,” Franklinton coach Guy LeCompte said. “Zion (Anders) had a real good game. We threw the ball more in the second half and he made plays with his arm and his legs. Our receivers made plays. Once they had the ball, they had nice runs after the catch. Our defense has been playing pretty well all year.”
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Oct. 10, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Oct. 10, 2022:
