Varnado was defeated by West St. John, 12-6, in the District 10-1A opener for both teams on Friday at VHS. “It was a hard fought game on both ends,” Varnado coach Adam Brumfield said. “Our defense played great, really only gave up two plays all night. Offensively, we had trouble in the red zone one possession and had a touchdown called back that came back to haunt us. I feel like they were in better shape than us and that ended up being the deciding factor. We have kids going both ways, but they did too, so there’s no excuse.”

VARNADO, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO