lindentn.org
Linden, Tennessee
In 2007, Rhode Islanders Michael and Kathy Dumont rescued this architectural piece of history from the wrecking ball. As a developer, Michael has always had a passion for preserving historical buildings and homes. Starting with renovations of lofts in Boston, to an award winning restoration of a 1756 Sea Captain’s home in Rhode Island, Michael honed his gift of “hearing the space.”
franklinis.com
White Bison Celebrates Coffee with a Cop
White Bison Coffee celebrated Coffee With A Cop earlier this week at the following Middle Tennessee locations:. Coffee with a Cop is a day dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. White Bison Coffee strives to strengthen the relationships between police officers and the citizens they serve, providing the opportunity for people to get to know their local police officers.
WSMV
Spring Hill turns trash into treasure for Hurricane Ian relief
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An opportunity has surfaced for the citizens of Spring Hill to aid in disaster relief for Florida. Nearly 18,000 new waste containers have been delivered to residents. The plan was for residents to place their old containers at the curb to be picked up and disposed of.
wpln.org
Hiking through Middle Tennessee
Fall is here and the weather is perfect for getting outside and exploring the parks, trails and greenways of Middle Tennessee. In today’s episode, we’re joined by outdoors educators to learn more about just what kinds of hiking experiences and resources the Nashville area has to offer. Then, a pair of experienced hikers will talk about equipment, safety, community and the Appalachian trail.
Nashville Spot Makes Southern Living’s 2022 List of Top 50 Best BBQ Joints in the South
Southern Living has released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”. Due to COVID-19, Southern Living skipped a few years in publishing this list; the last time Southern Living released this list was 2019. In compiling the 2022 list, Southern Living noted that several...
williamsonherald.com
New Hope Academy celebrates new head of school, plus start on dining hall expansion
New Hope Academy recently announced its sixth head of school since the private school in Franklin was founded in 1996. Dr. Tonja L. Williams, who has served the Nashville community and beyond for more than 25 in years, was welcomed last week with a ceremony that also included a groundbreaking for a dining hall addition.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In Tennessee
Ranker found the spookiest haunted houses in each state promising the scare of a lifetime, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville
Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.
Scattered frost is expected this weekend
Another strong blast of colder air is moving toward Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky this weekend. This time, the air will be cold enough for areas of frost to develop on Saturday & Sunday mornings.
mainstreetmaury.com
Cat fight cut short: Giles County downs Columbia in shortened non-region tilt
Giles County and Columbia Central’s contest ended prematurely on Friday night due to a scuffle in the fourth quarter that led to five personal foul penalties between the two teams and the officials ending the contest with under seven minutes to play and the Bobcats leading 49-28. No players...
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in Tennessee.
meetingstoday.com
Recent South Carolina Hotel Renovations and a New Nashville Getaway
The new Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico is now accepting reservations ahead of its anticipated opening late this year. With equal commitments to the preservation of natural landscape, celebration of Mexico’s heritage and offering luxury travel experiences, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo serves as “a tribute to Mexico.”. The...
pethelpful.com
Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn
Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
boropulse.com
October 2022 Murfreesboro Community Events
Oct. 4–7 – MTSU Theatre’s Sense and Sensibility. MTSU Theatre brings the beloved Dashwood sisters, their bravery, their beaux and their banknotes (or lack thereof) to life from Oct. 4–7 at Tucker Theatre (615 Champion Way) with a unique staging of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, directed by Department of Theatre and Dance Assistant Professor Lauren Shouse. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for K–12 students, with curtain times at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free for MTSU students, faculty and staff. Tickets, which will seat the audience on the Tucker Theatre stage, are available at tinyurl.com/mtsusensetickets. Seating is limited for the shows; putting the audience onstage with the cast, while making for snug accommodations, helps reveal the actors’ actions and reactions. The 2022–23 MTSU Department Theatre and Dance schedule also features Jerre Dye’s Southern ghost story Cicada Oct. 20–23. For more details, visit mtsu.edu/theatreanddance.
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge
Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
Crews fight fire at a Brentwood home
Brentwood Fire crews responded to a house fire on Fallswood Lane Sunday afternoon. Two people were home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury.
travellemming.com
3 Days in Nashville Itinerary (A Local’s Perfect Weekend)
If you’re looking for the perfect Nashville itinerary, then you’re in the right place. Nashville has a lot of great restaurants, museums, music venues, and other attractions. If you only have 3 days in Nashville, it can be difficult to pick out just a few things. You can’t do every single thing in only one weekend in Nashville.
WSMV
21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
