Spring Hill, TN

Linden, Tennessee

In 2007, Rhode Islanders Michael and Kathy Dumont rescued this architectural piece of history from the wrecking ball. As a developer, Michael has always had a passion for preserving historical buildings and homes. Starting with renovations of lofts in Boston, to an award winning restoration of a 1756 Sea Captain’s home in Rhode Island, Michael honed his gift of “hearing the space.”
LINDEN, TN
White Bison Celebrates Coffee with a Cop

White Bison Coffee celebrated Coffee With A Cop earlier this week at the following Middle Tennessee locations:. Coffee with a Cop is a day dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. White Bison Coffee strives to strengthen the relationships between police officers and the citizens they serve, providing the opportunity for people to get to know their local police officers.
NASHVILLE, TN
Spring Hill turns trash into treasure for Hurricane Ian relief

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An opportunity has surfaced for the citizens of Spring Hill to aid in disaster relief for Florida. Nearly 18,000 new waste containers have been delivered to residents. The plan was for residents to place their old containers at the curb to be picked up and disposed of.
SPRING HILL, TN
Hiking through Middle Tennessee

Fall is here and the weather is perfect for getting outside and exploring the parks, trails and greenways of Middle Tennessee. In today’s episode, we’re joined by outdoors educators to learn more about just what kinds of hiking experiences and resources the Nashville area has to offer. Then, a pair of experienced hikers will talk about equipment, safety, community and the Appalachian trail.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville

Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.
NASHVILLE, TN
Recent South Carolina Hotel Renovations and a New Nashville Getaway

The new Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico is now accepting reservations ahead of its anticipated opening late this year. With equal commitments to the preservation of natural landscape, celebration of Mexico’s heritage and offering luxury travel experiences, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo serves as “a tribute to Mexico.”. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn

Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
October 2022 Murfreesboro Community Events

Oct. 4–7 – MTSU Theatre’s Sense and Sensibility. MTSU Theatre brings the beloved Dashwood sisters, their bravery, their beaux and their banknotes (or lack thereof) to life from Oct. 4–7 at Tucker Theatre (615 Champion Way) with a unique staging of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, directed by Department of Theatre and Dance Assistant Professor Lauren Shouse. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for K–12 students, with curtain times at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free for MTSU students, faculty and staff. Tickets, which will seat the audience on the Tucker Theatre stage, are available at tinyurl.com/mtsusensetickets. Seating is limited for the shows; putting the audience onstage with the cast, while making for snug accommodations, helps reveal the actors’ actions and reactions. The 2022–23 MTSU Department Theatre and Dance schedule also features Jerre Dye’s Southern ghost story Cicada Oct. 20–23. For more details, visit mtsu.edu/theatreanddance.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge

Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
NASHVILLE, TN
3 Days in Nashville Itinerary (A Local’s Perfect Weekend)

If you’re looking for the perfect Nashville itinerary, then you’re in the right place. Nashville has a lot of great restaurants, museums, music venues, and other attractions. If you only have 3 days in Nashville, it can be difficult to pick out just a few things. You can’t do every single thing in only one weekend in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
NASHVILLE, TN

