Oct. 4–7 – MTSU Theatre’s Sense and Sensibility. MTSU Theatre brings the beloved Dashwood sisters, their bravery, their beaux and their banknotes (or lack thereof) to life from Oct. 4–7 at Tucker Theatre (615 Champion Way) with a unique staging of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, directed by Department of Theatre and Dance Assistant Professor Lauren Shouse. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for K–12 students, with curtain times at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free for MTSU students, faculty and staff. Tickets, which will seat the audience on the Tucker Theatre stage, are available at tinyurl.com/mtsusensetickets. Seating is limited for the shows; putting the audience onstage with the cast, while making for snug accommodations, helps reveal the actors’ actions and reactions. The 2022–23 MTSU Department Theatre and Dance schedule also features Jerre Dye’s Southern ghost story Cicada Oct. 20–23. For more details, visit mtsu.edu/theatreanddance.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO