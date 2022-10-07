Read full article on original website
Calm before the storm: 5-6A exits bye week with plenty of high-stakes football to go
Like any good action movie, District 5-6A football is building towards a grand finale. Of course, there are plenty of thrilling scenes interspersed throughout beforehand — McKinney and Prosper Rock Hill survived down-to-the-wire shootouts with Denton Braswell, and Prosper and Denton Guyer waged an absolute rock fight of a defensive battle in a meeting of state-ranked rivals.
Elam’s route running helping to reinvigorate The Colony passing attack
There have been many talented wide receivers over the years that have made their mark for The Colony football team – a list that includes Shafiq Taylor, Myles Price, Christian Gonzalez and Keith Miller. Price is currently one of the top wide receivers for Texas Tech, while Gonzalez is...
Football Roundup: Lewisville survives Plano West on game-winning FG; FM tops East
By the skin of its teeth, the Lewisville football team remained unbeaten in District 6-6A play on Friday. It came thanks to the leg of kicker Freddy Joya, who converted a 49-yard field goal as time expired to overtake Plano West for a 15-14 victory from Clark Stadium.
Big 4th quarter propels The Colony to 2nd district win
The Colony football team had just completed the toughest portion of its District 3-5A Division I schedule. After opening district play with a 70-0 victory over Fort Worth South Hills, the Cougars suffered three straight losses to Burleson Centennial, Denton Ryan and Aledo. But one game was all that The Colony needed to get back in the win column.
High School Football Scoreboard
Flower Mound and Plano East slugged it out on Friday night, with the Jaguars finally scoring a knockout to earn their first victory of the season, defeating the Panthers by 17 points. East got on the board first for a 7-0 lead, but the Jaguars made it 7-6 when Yale...
North Crowley remains undefeated after comeback win over Boswell
In a battle of unbeatens, short-handed North Crowley used a second-half surge to knock off Boswell 17-14 on Friday night in a Texas high school football game. The Panthers, who were missing three players in the first half due to suspension, improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in ...
Walk 'em off: Photos from Lewisville's last-second win over Plano West
The Lewisville football team stayed unbeaten in District 6-6A on Friday after edging Plano West on a last-second field goal, 15-14. Check out photos from the action.
Plano runs over Hebron, remains unbeaten in 6-6A
CARROLLTON -- The Plano football team remained perfect in District 6-6A, tied for first place after topping Hebron on the road Friday, 28-13. The Wildcats never trailed in the contest and gashed the Hebron defense to the tune of 301 yards on the ground.
The top photos from Coppell's big district victory over Marcus
The Coppell football team scored a pivotal win in District 6-6A play on Friday, routing Marcus 38-14. Check out all the action from one of the area's marquee matchups.
Emerson pulls away from Memorial to stay unbeaten
Darryl Shelton accounted for 353 yards of total offense and six touchdowns to lead undefeated Emerson to a 40-30 win over Frisco Memorial on Friday from The Ford Center at The Star. Emerson, in its first year of varsity football, sits on top of District 3-5A Division II with a...
Duncanville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Oklahoma, Brent Venables trashed as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12, media says
Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
All the action from Lovejoy's 70-point shutout win over Princeton
The Lovejoy football team made short work of Princeton on Thursday, rolling to a 70-0 victory. Here's a look at some of the action.
Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game
A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek
After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
Frisco business hits: Lacrosse store, ribbon cuttings and more
Lacrosse Unlimited, the world’s largest lacrosse equipment supplier, announced this week the opening of its 47th store, located in the Preston Village Shopping Center in north Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The new store is located at 8600 Preston Road Suite 106 in Plano — close to the border of Frisco.
This Incredible Fort Worth, TX Mansion Set Up For a TCU Fan
According to the real estate listing for this amazing Fort Worth, Texas house property it’s set up for privacy and serenity, which can be difficult to find in the Metroplex. But when you look at the photos below you will see the enormous home surrounded by lots of trees, creating a beautiful surrounding for the home. But as you would expect when you’re looking at a home this stunning in a place like Fort Worth, you’re going to be paying for it, as the list price on this home is $4,825,000.
Annual Sandblast volleyball tournament builds community in Coppell
Every year since 2010, the IMA Foundation hosts its annual Sandblast volleyball fundraiser at the Sports Garden in Coppell, benefiting more than 20 local nonprofit organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This year's Sandblast event took place on Thursday, October 6, and featured several employees of the IMA Foundation, members...
5 things to do in the Leader communities this week
The fall season is here and Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound are hosting plenty of fall festivities for the communities. Events this week include a Halloween concert, pumpkin patches and more. Take a look at the activities below that can help satisfy your fall needs. Live symphony orchestra.
