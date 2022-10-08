Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian Madison 14, Erie-Mason 8
Almont 44, Richmond 0
Ann Arbor Huron 53, Ann Arbor Skyline 0
Armada 37, North Branch 28
AuGres-Sims 50, Lincoln-Alcona 34
Auburn Hills Avondale 27, North Farmington 24
Bath 42, Dansville 12
Battle Creek Central 30, Kalamazoo Central 20
Battle Creek Harper Creek 24, Battle Creek Pennfield 14
Bay City All Saints 28, Ashley 22
Beal City 71, Manton 0
Beaverton 28, Harrison 0
Bedford 7, Saline 0
Belleville 49, Livonia Stevenson 10
Big Rapids 27, Howard City Tri-County 26
Birch Run 46, Bridgeport 12
Birmingham Seaholm 56, Berkley 0
Blissfield 28, Ida 27
Boyne City 34, Elk Rapids 0
Breckenridge 60, Vestaburg 6
Brighton 35, Plymouth 7
Brownstown Woodhaven 49, Wyandotte Roosevelt 14
Buchanan 26, Niles Brandywine 24
Burton Bendle 58, New Standard 8
Byron Center 42, Grand Rapids Northview 20
Cadillac 24, Belding 6
Caledonia 47, Grand Haven 12
Calumet 35, Houghton 12
Camden-Frontier 42, Athens 36
Canton 52, Salem 17
Caro 13, Reese 12
Carrollton 40, Hemlock 14
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 56, Caseville 20
Cass City 56, Marlette 20
Cedar Springs 53, Forest Hills Eastern 35
Center Line def. Madison Heights, forfeit
Central Lake 58, Onaway 16
Centreville def. Comstock, forfeit
Charlotte 31, Lansing Sexton 12
Cheboygan 34, Grayling 13
Clare 46, Sanford-Meridian 20
Clarkston 45, Lake Orion 41
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 28, Waterford Our Lady 0
Clawson 63, New Haven 16
Climax-Scotts 50, Pittsford 16
Clinton 50, Onsted 6
Colon 60, Burton Atherton 26
Constantine 25, Kalamazoo Hackett 20
Coopersville 37, Allendale 0
Corunna 49, Ortonville Brandon 14
Croswell-Lexington 39, Imlay City 7
Crystal Falls Forest Park 56, Ontonagon 34
Davison 51, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 6
DeWitt 1, Okemos 0
Dearborn 27, Westland John Glenn 14
Dearborn Divine Child 24, Detroit Loyola 6
Dearborn Heights Crestwood def. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, forfeit
Decatur 37, Delton Kellogg 22
Deckerville 58, Mayville 34
Detroit Cass Tech 35, Detroit East English 0
Detroit Catholic Central 31, St. Mary’s Prep 17
Detroit Cody 32, Detroit Osborn 6
Detroit Community def. Detroit Public Safety, forfeit
Detroit Country Day 22, Detroit U-D Jesuit 13
Detroit King 42, Detroit Western Intl 0
Detroit Southeastern 66, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0
Detroit University Science def. Dearborn Heights Star International, forfeit
Dexter 52, Monroe 13
Dundee 23, Hillsdale 14
Durand 54, Chesaning 8
East Kentwood 14, Holland West Ottawa 6
East Lansing 41, Lansing Waverly 6
Eau Claire 64, Wyoming Lee 18
Edwardsburg 56, Otsego 0
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 32, Bad Axe 14
Evart 49, Houghton Lake 0
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 20, Sterling Heights Stevenson 18
Farmington 34, Ferndale 20
Farwell 60, Whittemore-Prescott 24
Fenton 28, Linden 21
Flat Rock 28, Grosse Ile 0
Flint Powers 34, Alpena 7
Florence, Wis. 40, Norway 26
Fowlerville 41, Lansing Eastern 21
Frankenmuth 42, Alma 7
Frankfort 38, Harbor Springs 20
Freeland 28, Saginaw Swan Valley 21
Fruitport 28, Grand Rapids West Catholic 20
Gabriel Richard Catholic 27, Macomb Lutheran North 20
Galesburg-Augusta 54, Saugatuck 0
Garber 38, Bay City John Glenn 0
Garden City 22, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 16
Gaylord St. Mary 50, Onekama 8
Gibraltar Carlson 35, Taylor 0
Gibraltar Carlson 35, Taylor Prep 0
Gladwin 33, Notre Dame Prep 27
Gobles 40, Bloomingdale 8
Goodrich 14, Lake Fenton 7
Grand Blanc 48, Saginaw Arthur Hill 18
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 21, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 44, Episcopal, Va. 18
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 36, Greenville 0
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 20, East Grand Rapids 17
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 29, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 28
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 58, Fennville 16
Grand Rapids South Christian 21, Wayland Union 14
Grand Rapids Union def. Holland, forfeit
Grandville 52, Jenison 14
Grass Lake 34, Addison 18
Grosse Pointe North 50, Warren Fitzgerald 0
Grosse Pointe South 20, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 16
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 16, Royal Oak Shrine 13
Gwinn 60, Bark River-Harris 7
Hale 38, Charlton Heston 20
Hart 53, Holton 0
Haslett 30, Williamston 27
Hastings 48, Parma Western 7
Hazel Park 30, Romulus 16
Holly 28, Flint Kearsley 21
Holt 50, Lansing Everett 7
Homer 46, East Jackson 8
Hudson 56, Brooklyn Columbia Central 0
Hudsonville Unity Christian 49, Holland Christian 20
Indian River-Inland Lakes 36, Pellston 6
Ionia 48, Eaton Rapids 18
Iron Mountain 35, Calumet 7
Ishpeming 16, Tomahawk, Wis. 10
Ithaca 50, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 18
Jackson 22, Adrian 14
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Marshall 0
Jackson Northwest 29, Coldwater 22
Jonesville 45, Quincy 12
Kalkaska 44, Mancelona 0
Kinde-North Huron 22, Akron-Fairgrove 20
Kingsford 7, Petoskey 0
Kingsley 43, Richland Gull Lake 24
Kingston 62, Capac 14
Lake City 45, Roscommon 6
Lake Linden-Hubbell 36, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 6
Lakeview 40, St. Charles 28
Lansing Eastern 26, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 20
Lapeer 42, Grand Ledge 28
Lawton 49, Schoolcraft 14
Lenawee Christian 56, Bellevue 6
Litchfield 60, North Adams-Jerome 12
Livonia Churchill 69, Wayne Memorial 28
Livonia Clarenceville 42, Potterville 7
Livonia Franklin 22, Dearborn Fordson 14
Lowell 35, Grand Rapids Christian 7
Lutheran Westland 45, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0
Macomb Dakota 31, Utica Eisenhower 7
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 44, Fraser 13
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 34, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 14
Madison Heights Lamphere 16, St. Clair Shores South Lake 14
Manchester 33, Hanover-Horton 28
Manistee 54, Shelby 7
Manistee Catholic Central 24, Brethren 14
Marcellus 37, Concord 14
Marine City 47, Clinton Township Clintondale 8
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 39, Allen Park Cabrini 0
Marion 72, Suttons Bay 24
Marquette 21, Menominee 6
Martin 67, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 0
Marysville 20, St. Clair 0
Mason 41, St. Johns 6
Mason County Central 50, Hesperia 0
Mattawan 24, Battle Creek Lakeview 8
McBain 46, Leroy Pine River 0
Mendon 53, Bangor 0
Merrill 60, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 28
Midland 51, Bay City Western 8
Milan 48, Monroe Jefferson 28
Milford 38, Waterford Kettering 12
Millington 47, Midland Bullock Creek 14
Montague 20, Fremont 0
Montrose 49, Mount Morris 22
Morrice 50, Blanchard Montabella 12
Mount Clemens 26, Southfield Bradford Academy 22
Mount Pleasant 48, Traverse City West 13
Muskegon 62, Wyoming 0
Muskegon Catholic Central 41, Muskegon Heights 8
Muskegon Mona Shores 42, Zeeland East 7
Napoleon 29, Michigan Center 27
Negaunee 24, Gladstone 6
New Boston Huron 33, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 6
Niles 49, Paw Paw 8
North Central 55, North Dickinson 0
North Muskegon 28, Ravenna 7
Northville 28, Hartland 21
Novi 31, Howell 21
Oakridge High School def. Muskegon Orchard View, forfeit
Olivet 42, Lake Odessa Lakewood 7
Oscoda 24, Johannesburg-Lewiston 14
Ovid-Elsie 14, New Lothrop 13
Parchment 21, Allegan 17
Pewamo-Westphalia 35, Saranac 0
Pickford 62, Engadine 20
Pinckney 30, Ypsilanti 14
Port Huron 35, Sterling Heights 20
Portage Northern 25, Portage Central 22
Portland 33, Lansing Catholic 14
Posen 52, Rock Mid Peninsula 16
Redford Union 40, Melvindale 6
Reed City 52, Kent City 0
Remus Chippewa Hills 32, Newaygo 19
River Rouge 30, Allen Park 0
Riverview 18, Airport 13
Rochester 10, Birmingham Groves 6
Rochester Adams 44, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 18
Rockford 42, Hudsonville 31
Rogers City 76, Mio-Au Sable 22
Romeo 21, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 17
Roseville 47, L’Anse Creuse 12
Rudyard 56, Cedarville 0
Saginaw Heritage 49, Midland Dow 14
Shepherd 54, Pinconning 7
South Haven 22, Watervliet 14
South Lyon 48, Walled Lake Northern 14
Southfield 35, Oak Park 12
Southgate Anderson 46, Lincoln Park 14
Sparta 34, Hopkins 14
Spring Lake 31, Hamilton 16
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 16, Eastpointe East Detroit 12
St. Ignace 20, East Jordan 14
St. Joseph 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 14
St. Louis 28, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 21
St. Philip Catholic Central/Calhoun Christian Co-op 58, Waldron 6
Standish-Sterling Central 61, Saginaw Nouvel 7
Stanton Central Montcalm 53, Grant 28
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 21, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 7
Stockbridge 14, Perry 12
Sturgis 26, Three Rivers 15
Summerfield 20, Sand Creek 8
Summit Academy North 44, Edison PSA 22
Swartz Creek 35, Flushing 34
Tawas 44, Maple City Glen Lake 14
Tecumseh 50, Chelsea 34
Tekonsha 62, Burr Oak 6
Traverse City Central 35, Bay City Central 7
Trenton 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Troy 42, Royal Oak 0
Troy Athens 42, Pontiac 0
Ubly 42, Sandusky 8
Union City 48, Bronson 6
Unionville-Sebewaing 38, Vassar 14
Utica Ford 21, Utica 17
Vicksburg 28, Plainwell 7
Walled Lake Central 45, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 0
Walled Lake Western 40, Waterford Mott 21
Warren Mott 14, Port Huron Northern 10
West Bloomfield 34, Oxford 3
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 40, Benzie Central 14
White Cloud 30, Morley-Stanwood 8
White Lake Lakeland 21, South Lyon East 10
White Pigeon 59, Cassopolis 0
Whiteford 66, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 7
Whitehall 56, Ludington 6
Whitmore Lake 62, Byron 6
Wyoming Godwin Heights 35, Kelloggsville 6
Yale def. Algonac, forfeit
Ypsilanti Lincoln 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 20
Zeeland West 30, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Otisville Lakeville vs. Cornerstone Lincoln-King, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
