Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian Madison 14, Erie-Mason 8

Almont 44, Richmond 0

Ann Arbor Huron 53, Ann Arbor Skyline 0

Armada 37, North Branch 28

AuGres-Sims 50, Lincoln-Alcona 34

Auburn Hills Avondale 27, North Farmington 24

Bath 42, Dansville 12

Battle Creek Central 30, Kalamazoo Central 20

Battle Creek Harper Creek 24, Battle Creek Pennfield 14

Bay City All Saints 28, Ashley 22

Beal City 71, Manton 0

Beaverton 28, Harrison 0

Bedford 7, Saline 0

Belleville 49, Livonia Stevenson 10

Big Rapids 27, Howard City Tri-County 26

Birch Run 46, Bridgeport 12

Birmingham Seaholm 56, Berkley 0

Blissfield 28, Ida 27

Boyne City 34, Elk Rapids 0

Breckenridge 60, Vestaburg 6

Brighton 35, Plymouth 7

Brownstown Woodhaven 49, Wyandotte Roosevelt 14

Buchanan 26, Niles Brandywine 24

Burton Bendle 58, New Standard 8

Byron Center 42, Grand Rapids Northview 20

Cadillac 24, Belding 6

Caledonia 47, Grand Haven 12

Calumet 35, Houghton 12

Camden-Frontier 42, Athens 36

Canton 52, Salem 17

Caro 13, Reese 12

Carrollton 40, Hemlock 14

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 56, Caseville 20

Cass City 56, Marlette 20

Cedar Springs 53, Forest Hills Eastern 35

Center Line def. Madison Heights, forfeit

Central Lake 58, Onaway 16

Centreville def. Comstock, forfeit

Charlotte 31, Lansing Sexton 12

Cheboygan 34, Grayling 13

Clare 46, Sanford-Meridian 20

Clarkston 45, Lake Orion 41

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 28, Waterford Our Lady 0

Clawson 63, New Haven 16

Climax-Scotts 50, Pittsford 16

Clinton 50, Onsted 6

Colon 60, Burton Atherton 26

Constantine 25, Kalamazoo Hackett 20

Coopersville 37, Allendale 0

Corunna 49, Ortonville Brandon 14

Croswell-Lexington 39, Imlay City 7

Crystal Falls Forest Park 56, Ontonagon 34

Davison 51, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 6

DeWitt 1, Okemos 0

Dearborn 27, Westland John Glenn 14

Dearborn Divine Child 24, Detroit Loyola 6

Dearborn Heights Crestwood def. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, forfeit

Decatur 37, Delton Kellogg 22

Deckerville 58, Mayville 34

Detroit Cass Tech 35, Detroit East English 0

Detroit Catholic Central 31, St. Mary’s Prep 17

Detroit Cody 32, Detroit Osborn 6

Detroit Community def. Detroit Public Safety, forfeit

Detroit Country Day 22, Detroit U-D Jesuit 13

Detroit King 42, Detroit Western Intl 0

Detroit Southeastern 66, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0

Detroit University Science def. Dearborn Heights Star International, forfeit

Dexter 52, Monroe 13

Dundee 23, Hillsdale 14

Durand 54, Chesaning 8

East Kentwood 14, Holland West Ottawa 6

East Lansing 41, Lansing Waverly 6

Eau Claire 64, Wyoming Lee 18

Edwardsburg 56, Otsego 0

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 32, Bad Axe 14

Evart 49, Houghton Lake 0

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 20, Sterling Heights Stevenson 18

Farmington 34, Ferndale 20

Farwell 60, Whittemore-Prescott 24

Fenton 28, Linden 21

Flat Rock 28, Grosse Ile 0

Flint Powers 34, Alpena 7

Florence, Wis. 40, Norway 26

Fowlerville 41, Lansing Eastern 21

Frankenmuth 42, Alma 7

Frankfort 38, Harbor Springs 20

Freeland 28, Saginaw Swan Valley 21

Fruitport 28, Grand Rapids West Catholic 20

Gabriel Richard Catholic 27, Macomb Lutheran North 20

Galesburg-Augusta 54, Saugatuck 0

Garber 38, Bay City John Glenn 0

Garden City 22, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 16

Gaylord St. Mary 50, Onekama 8

Gibraltar Carlson 35, Taylor 0

Gibraltar Carlson 35, Taylor Prep 0

Gladwin 33, Notre Dame Prep 27

Gobles 40, Bloomingdale 8

Goodrich 14, Lake Fenton 7

Grand Blanc 48, Saginaw Arthur Hill 18

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 21, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 44, Episcopal, Va. 18

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 36, Greenville 0

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 20, East Grand Rapids 17

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 29, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 28

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 58, Fennville 16

Grand Rapids South Christian 21, Wayland Union 14

Grand Rapids Union def. Holland, forfeit

Grandville 52, Jenison 14

Grass Lake 34, Addison 18

Grosse Pointe North 50, Warren Fitzgerald 0

Grosse Pointe South 20, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 16

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 16, Royal Oak Shrine 13

Gwinn 60, Bark River-Harris 7

Hale 38, Charlton Heston 20

Hart 53, Holton 0

Haslett 30, Williamston 27

Hastings 48, Parma Western 7

Hazel Park 30, Romulus 16

Holly 28, Flint Kearsley 21

Holt 50, Lansing Everett 7

Homer 46, East Jackson 8

Hudson 56, Brooklyn Columbia Central 0

Hudsonville Unity Christian 49, Holland Christian 20

Indian River-Inland Lakes 36, Pellston 6

Ionia 48, Eaton Rapids 18

Iron Mountain 35, Calumet 7

Ishpeming 16, Tomahawk, Wis. 10

Ithaca 50, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 18

Jackson 22, Adrian 14

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Marshall 0

Jackson Northwest 29, Coldwater 22

Jonesville 45, Quincy 12

Kalkaska 44, Mancelona 0

Kinde-North Huron 22, Akron-Fairgrove 20

Kingsford 7, Petoskey 0

Kingsley 43, Richland Gull Lake 24

Kingston 62, Capac 14

Lake City 45, Roscommon 6

Lake Linden-Hubbell 36, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 6

Lakeview 40, St. Charles 28

Lansing Eastern 26, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 20

Lapeer 42, Grand Ledge 28

Lawton 49, Schoolcraft 14

Lenawee Christian 56, Bellevue 6

Litchfield 60, North Adams-Jerome 12

Livonia Churchill 69, Wayne Memorial 28

Livonia Clarenceville 42, Potterville 7

Livonia Franklin 22, Dearborn Fordson 14

Lowell 35, Grand Rapids Christian 7

Lutheran Westland 45, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0

Macomb Dakota 31, Utica Eisenhower 7

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 44, Fraser 13

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 34, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 14

Madison Heights Lamphere 16, St. Clair Shores South Lake 14

Manchester 33, Hanover-Horton 28

Manistee 54, Shelby 7

Manistee Catholic Central 24, Brethren 14

Marcellus 37, Concord 14

Marine City 47, Clinton Township Clintondale 8

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 39, Allen Park Cabrini 0

Marion 72, Suttons Bay 24

Marquette 21, Menominee 6

Martin 67, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 0

Marysville 20, St. Clair 0

Mason 41, St. Johns 6

Mason County Central 50, Hesperia 0

Mattawan 24, Battle Creek Lakeview 8

McBain 46, Leroy Pine River 0

Mendon 53, Bangor 0

Merrill 60, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 28

Midland 51, Bay City Western 8

Milan 48, Monroe Jefferson 28

Milford 38, Waterford Kettering 12

Millington 47, Midland Bullock Creek 14

Montague 20, Fremont 0

Montrose 49, Mount Morris 22

Morrice 50, Blanchard Montabella 12

Mount Clemens 26, Southfield Bradford Academy 22

Mount Pleasant 48, Traverse City West 13

Muskegon 62, Wyoming 0

Muskegon Catholic Central 41, Muskegon Heights 8

Muskegon Mona Shores 42, Zeeland East 7

Napoleon 29, Michigan Center 27

Negaunee 24, Gladstone 6

New Boston Huron 33, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 6

Niles 49, Paw Paw 8

North Central 55, North Dickinson 0

North Muskegon 28, Ravenna 7

Northville 28, Hartland 21

Novi 31, Howell 21

Oakridge High School def. Muskegon Orchard View, forfeit

Olivet 42, Lake Odessa Lakewood 7

Oscoda 24, Johannesburg-Lewiston 14

Ovid-Elsie 14, New Lothrop 13

Parchment 21, Allegan 17

Pewamo-Westphalia 35, Saranac 0

Pickford 62, Engadine 20

Pinckney 30, Ypsilanti 14

Port Huron 35, Sterling Heights 20

Portage Northern 25, Portage Central 22

Portland 33, Lansing Catholic 14

Posen 52, Rock Mid Peninsula 16

Redford Union 40, Melvindale 6

Reed City 52, Kent City 0

Remus Chippewa Hills 32, Newaygo 19

River Rouge 30, Allen Park 0

Riverview 18, Airport 13

Rochester 10, Birmingham Groves 6

Rochester Adams 44, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 18

Rockford 42, Hudsonville 31

Rogers City 76, Mio-Au Sable 22

Romeo 21, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 17

Roseville 47, L’Anse Creuse 12

Rudyard 56, Cedarville 0

Saginaw Heritage 49, Midland Dow 14

Shepherd 54, Pinconning 7

South Haven 22, Watervliet 14

South Lyon 48, Walled Lake Northern 14

Southfield 35, Oak Park 12

Southgate Anderson 46, Lincoln Park 14

Sparta 34, Hopkins 14

Spring Lake 31, Hamilton 16

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 16, Eastpointe East Detroit 12

St. Ignace 20, East Jordan 14

St. Joseph 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 14

St. Louis 28, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 21

St. Philip Catholic Central/Calhoun Christian Co-op 58, Waldron 6

Standish-Sterling Central 61, Saginaw Nouvel 7

Stanton Central Montcalm 53, Grant 28

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 21, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 7

Stockbridge 14, Perry 12

Sturgis 26, Three Rivers 15

Summerfield 20, Sand Creek 8

Summit Academy North 44, Edison PSA 22

Swartz Creek 35, Flushing 34

Tawas 44, Maple City Glen Lake 14

Tecumseh 50, Chelsea 34

Tekonsha 62, Burr Oak 6

Traverse City Central 35, Bay City Central 7

Trenton 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Troy 42, Royal Oak 0

Troy Athens 42, Pontiac 0

Ubly 42, Sandusky 8

Union City 48, Bronson 6

Unionville-Sebewaing 38, Vassar 14

Utica Ford 21, Utica 17

Vicksburg 28, Plainwell 7

Walled Lake Central 45, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 0

Walled Lake Western 40, Waterford Mott 21

Warren Mott 14, Port Huron Northern 10

West Bloomfield 34, Oxford 3

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 40, Benzie Central 14

White Cloud 30, Morley-Stanwood 8

White Lake Lakeland 21, South Lyon East 10

White Pigeon 59, Cassopolis 0

Whiteford 66, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 7

Whitehall 56, Ludington 6

Whitmore Lake 62, Byron 6

Wyoming Godwin Heights 35, Kelloggsville 6

Yale def. Algonac, forfeit

Ypsilanti Lincoln 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 20

Zeeland West 30, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Otisville Lakeville vs. Cornerstone Lincoln-King, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

