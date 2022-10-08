ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 35, Marion 6

Albemarle 27, Western Albemarle 6

Alleghany 17, James River-Buchanan 14, OT

Appomattox 42, Gretna 6

Bassett 50, Patrick County 14

Battlefield 28, John Champe 27

Broad Run 25, Lightridge 21

Bruton 42, Arcadia 0

Buckingham County 41, Randolph-Henry 0

Central - Wise 41, John Battle 14

Central of Lunenburg 69, Cumberland 7

Centreville 45, Chantilly 6

Christiansburg 41, Blacksburg 0

Clarke County 28, Madison County 14

Colonial Forge 34, North Stafford 6

Colonial Heights 16, Prince George 6

Cosby 28, Monacan 21

Courtland 29, Chancellor 0

Dan River 34, Altavista 14

Dinwiddie 41, Hopewell 13

E.C. Glass 24, Amherst County 7

East Hardy, W.Va. 42, Bath County 7

Eastern Montgomery 41, Craig County 16

Eastern View 34, James Monroe 6

Fairfax 42, West Potomac 21

Floyd County 33, Glenvar 27, 3OT

Forest Park 21, Woodbridge 20

Franklin 30, Surry County 6

Franklin County 26, Staunton River 21

Freedom (W) 112, Colgan 16

GW-Danville 34, Tunstall 6

Galax 21, Fort Chiswell 13

Gar-Field 26, Potomac 14

Georgetown Prep, Md. 20, Benedictine 14

Glen Allen 54, J.R. Tucker 6

Grafton 20, Tabb 6

Grayson County 52, Auburn 7

Greensville County 22, Prince Edward County 20

Grundy 42, George Wythe-Wytheville 28

Hanover 39, Mechanicsville High School 12

Hayfield 49, Justice High School 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 10, Brookville 7

Hickory 28, Grassfield 10

Highland Springs 48, Patrick Henry-Ashland 3

Isle of Wight Academy 35, Norfolk Christian School 14

James Madison 56, Oakton 7

Jefferson, W.Va. 40, James Wood 7

Kellam 69, Tallwood 67

Kempsville 20, Landstown 6

Kettle Run 44, Fauquier 14

King George 49, Caroline 0

King’s Fork High School 35, Deep Creek 14

Lake Braddock 50, Alexandria City 28

Lake Taylor 28, Hermitage 27

Lebanon 42, Northwood 0

Lee High 53, J.I. Burton 34

Liberty Christian 42, Jefferson Forest 0

Lord Botetourt 28, William Byrd 21

Loudoun County 63, Dominion 6

Louisa 49, Orange County 7

Luray 41, Woodstock Central 25

Magna Vista 34, Halifax County 14

Manchester 23, Lloyd Bird 22

Manor High School 20, Granby 0

Martinsville 19, Chatham 9

Maury 56, Churchland 0

McCallie, Tenn. 34, Life Christian 14

McLean 41, Wakefield 7

Midlothian 49, Huguenot 0

Millbrook 26, John Handley 0

Monticello 48, Fluvanna 19

Mount Vernon 24, Annandale 14

Narrows 32, Parry McCluer 0

Norcom 28, King William 7

North Cross 45, Giles 6

Ocean Lakes 13, Princess Anne 6

Osbourn 24, Freedom (South Riding) 22

Osbourn Park 22, C.D. Hylton 20

Oscar Smith 47, Great Bridge 6

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 30, Holston 17

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Hidden Valley 7

Patriot 40, Unity Reed 21

Poquoson 55, Jamestown 0

Powhatan 35, James River 14

Radford 41, Carroll County 12

Rappahannock 40, Colonial Beach 0

Ridgeview 20, Union 11

Riverbend 32, Massaponax 15

Riverheads 27, Buffalo Gap 7

Roanoke Catholic 38, Mountain View 16

Rock Ridge 48, Park View-Sterling 6

Rustburg 55, Liberty-Bedford 12

Rye Cove 35, Eastside 14

Salem 49, Pulaski County 14

Salem-Va. Beach 49, First Colonial 14

South County 41, W.T. Woodson 6

Southampton 49, Brunswick 3

Spotswood 25, Rockbridge County 20

Staunton 35, Stuarts Draft 21

Stone Bridge 35, Briar Woods 0

TJ-Alexandria 40, John R. Lewis 28

Tazewell 56, Richlands 37

The Covenant School 44, Va. Episcopal 18

Turner Ashby 34, Broadway 20

Tuscarora 8, Loudoun Valley 7

Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 12

Varina 60, Armstrong 12

Virginia High 49, Honaker 13

Warren County 31, Meridian High School 7

Warwick 20, Woodside 17, 3OT

Washington-Liberty 35, Langley 21

West Point 43, Middlesex 7

West Springfield 21, James Robinson 20, OT

Western Branch 45, Indian River 24

Westfield 40, South Lakes 15

Westmoreland County 28, Lancaster 12

William Campbell 46, Nelson County 7

William Fleming 42, Northside 0

Wilson Memorial 42, Fort Defiance 28

Woodberry Forest 21, Collegiate-Richmond 20

Woodgrove 20, Riverside 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Aberdeen Roncalli def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-20, 16-25, 25-17, 25-16 Belle Fourche def. Spearfish, 20-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-8 Bon Homme def. Scotland, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-14
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy