Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic City 46, Bridgeton 0

Audubon 20, Collingswood 14

Barnegat 27, Manchester 21

Becton 17, Secaucus 14

Bernards 38, Bound Brook 0

Brearley 32, Highland Park 0

Brick Memorial 42, Toms River South 6

Butler 49, Pompton Lakes 14

Caldwell 35, Madison 7

Camden 7, Haddonfield 3

Carteret 28, Governor Livingston 7

Cedar Grove 41, Verona 0

Cherry Hill West 21, Triton 7

Colonia 24, Perth Amboy 14

Cranford 28, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0

Cumberland Regional 20, Gateway 8

Delaware Valley Regional 48, South River 0

Delsea 35, Cedar Creek 6

Donovan Catholic 34, Wall 0

Dover 17, Indian Hills 7

East Orange 25, West Orange 12

Edison 42, St. Joseph-Metuchen 23

Florence 24, Palmyra 19

Fort Lee 39, Dwight-Morrow 0

Freehold Township 39, Freehold 7

Garfield 28, Manchester Regional 18

Glassboro 22, Penns Grove 2

Glen Rock 14, Hasbrouck Heights 7

Gloucester City 7, Deptford 3

Haddon Heights 40, Camden Catholic 13

Haddon Township 45, Holy Cross 16

Hammonton 28, Timber Creek 7

Hanover Park 23, Morris Catholic 6

Highland 27, Eastern 14

Hillsborough 29, Hunterdon Central 15

Hillside 33, Johnson 7

Holy Spirit 50, Vineland 24

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 16, Immaculata 7

Jefferson 34, Lakeland 28

Kingsway 49, Clearview Regional 7

Kinnelon 19, Pequannock 7

Kittatinny 26, Sussex Tech 20

Lenape 12, Cherokee 7

Long Branch 14, Middletown North 10

Mainland Regional 54, Absegami 13

Manville 39, Belvidere 6

Maple Shade 14, Cinnaminson 0

Mendham 23, Morristown 19

Middle Township 28, Buena Regional 20

Middlesex 7, Roselle Park 0

Middletown South 27, Rumson-Fair Haven 21

Millville 21, Shawnee 10

Montville 21, Pascack Valley 10

Mountain Lakes 36, Whippany Park 6

Newark East Side 34, Kearny 0

Newton 21, Hackettstown 12

North Brunswick 41, New Brunswick 10

North Hunterdon 21, Montgomery 14

North Plainfield 33, J.P. Stevens 6

North Warren 14, High Point 0

Nutley 28, Belleville 8

Oakcrest 23, Egg Harbor 14

Ocean Township 27, Brick Memorial 7

Old Bridge 28, Monroe 21

Old Tappan 35, Eastside Paterson 13

Overbrook 42, Pennsville Memorial 12

Paramus 14, Bergenfield 0

Park Ridge 41, Waldwick 20

Pascack Hills 34, Cliffside Park 0

Passaic Tech 21, Clifton 3

Pennsauken 31, Willingboro 28

Phillipsburg 28, Bridgewater-Raritan 13

Piscataway 42, East Brunswick 14

Pitman 40, Lower Cape May Regional 6

Point Pleasant Boro 58, Monmouth 6

Ramsey 31, Mahwah 6

Rancocas Valley 36, Delran 14

Randolph 47, Livingston 8

Raritan 36, St. John Vianney 33

Red Bank Catholic 23, Manalapan 0

Ridge 24, South Brunswick 7

Ridgewood 35, Wayne Hills 7

River Dell 28, Ramapo 27

Robbinsville 34, Lawrence 7

Roselle 41, Ridgefield Park 35

Sayreville 15, Franklin 0

Schalick 52, Bishop Eustace Prep 0

Seneca 35, Moorestown 7

Shore Regional 35, Point Pleasant Beach 7

Snyder 34, Hoboken 6

South Hunterdon 43, Dunellen 0

South Plainfield 33, Voorhees 19

Southern 27, Central Regional 14

Sparta 10, Mount Olive 7

St. Augustine 38, Williamstown 20

St. Joseph-Hammonton 7, Ocean City 3

St. Thomas Aquinas 33, Rahway 0

Summit 28, Linden 14

Tenafly 26, Dickinson 0

Toms River North 55, Lacey 0

Union 41, Elizabeth 7

Union City 48, Lincoln 14

Vernon 34, West Milford 7

Wallkill Valley 34, Lenape Valley 23

Warren Hills 34, Parsippany Hills 20

Watchung Hills 31, Plainfield 22

Wayne Valley 34, Passaic Valley 7

Weehawken 35, Harrison 0

Weequahic 44, Boonton 8

West Deptford 70, Sterling 6

West Morris 9, West Essex 7

West Windsor-Plainsboro 19, Allentown 12

Westfield 37, Somerville 0

Westwood 41, Demarest 6

Wildwood 32, Lindenwold 12

Wood-Ridge 28, Lyndhurst 6

Woodbridge 34, Iselin Kennedy 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Asbury Park vs. Keansburg, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

