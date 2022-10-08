Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bridgeport 55, Preston 13
Brooke 45, Oak Glen 0
Cabell Midland 21, Spring Valley 17
Cameron 41, Valley Wetzel 6
Capital 26, Riverside 6
Clay County 34, Nitro 20
Doddridge County 42, Gilmer County 0
East Fairmont 34, Philip Barbour 33
East Hardy 42, Bath County, Va. 7
Fairmont Senior 20, North Marion 19
Frankfort 35, Spring Mills 28
Grafton 21, Hampshire 7
Herbert Hoover 40, Wayne 12
Hundred 28, Paden City 20
Huntington 42, Woodrow Wilson 15
Hurricane 49, Princeton 13
James Monroe 27, Greenbrier West 0
Jefferson 40, James Wood, Va. 7
John Marshall 30, Keyser 14
Lewis County 35, Buckhannon-Upshur 34, OT
Liberty Harrison 28, Berkeley Springs 9
Lincoln 31, Robert C. Byrd 20
Man 41, Shady Spring 22
Meadow Bridge 28, Webster County 0
Midland Trail 44, Liberty Raleigh 14
Mingo Central 55, Tolsia 20
Morgantown 14, Fairmont Senior 0
Musselman 62, Hedgesville 13
New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 38, Magnolia 8
Nicholas County 51, Braxton County 0
Northern - Cal, Md. 49, Petersburg 20
Oak Hill 26, Greenbrier East 13
Parkersburg 52, South Charleston 17
Pendleton County 40, Tygarts Valley 0
Ripley 43, St. Albans 22
Scott 28, Logan 20
Scott 34, Logan 6
South Harrison 34, Ritchie County 32
St. Marys 43, Wirt County 6
Summers County 54, Sherman 7
Tucker County 45, Moorefield 18
Tyler Consolidated 44, Buffalo 19
University 42, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 8
Wahama 67, Ravenswood 7
Wheeling Central 53, Mount View 8
Wheeling Central 60, Martins Ferry, Ohio 22
Williamstown 42, Weir 13
Winfield 64, Poca 0
Wyoming East 37, Richwood 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
