Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 55, Preston 13

Brooke 45, Oak Glen 0

Cabell Midland 21, Spring Valley 17

Cameron 41, Valley Wetzel 6

Capital 26, Riverside 6

Clay County 34, Nitro 20

Doddridge County 42, Gilmer County 0

East Fairmont 34, Philip Barbour 33

East Hardy 42, Bath County, Va. 7

Fairmont Senior 20, North Marion 19

Frankfort 35, Spring Mills 28

Grafton 21, Hampshire 7

Herbert Hoover 40, Wayne 12

Hundred 28, Paden City 20

Huntington 42, Woodrow Wilson 15

Hurricane 49, Princeton 13

James Monroe 27, Greenbrier West 0

Jefferson 40, James Wood, Va. 7

John Marshall 30, Keyser 14

Lewis County 35, Buckhannon-Upshur 34, OT

Liberty Harrison 28, Berkeley Springs 9

Lincoln 31, Robert C. Byrd 20

Man 41, Shady Spring 22

Meadow Bridge 28, Webster County 0

Midland Trail 44, Liberty Raleigh 14

Mingo Central 55, Tolsia 20

Morgantown 14, Fairmont Senior 0

Musselman 62, Hedgesville 13

New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 38, Magnolia 8

Nicholas County 51, Braxton County 0

Northern - Cal, Md. 49, Petersburg 20

Oak Hill 26, Greenbrier East 13

Parkersburg 52, South Charleston 17

Pendleton County 40, Tygarts Valley 0

Ripley 43, St. Albans 22

Scott 28, Logan 20

Scott 34, Logan 6

South Harrison 34, Ritchie County 32

St. Marys 43, Wirt County 6

Summers County 54, Sherman 7

Tucker County 45, Moorefield 18

Tyler Consolidated 44, Buffalo 19

University 42, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 8

Wahama 67, Ravenswood 7

Wheeling Central 53, Mount View 8

Wheeling Central 60, Martins Ferry, Ohio 22

Williamstown 42, Weir 13

Winfield 64, Poca 0

Wyoming East 37, Richwood 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News19 WLTX

Friday Night Blitz: October 7 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games on October 7. Ridge View 40, Irmo 37 (OT/F) Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag. Got...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lootpress

Cast your vote for the Week 7 Player of the Week!

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award sponsored by Mid-State Ford, Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the second year. Below are the candidates for the seventh week of the prep football season. Voting will close Monday at 11:59 P.M. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie. There are also changes to the Player of the Week voting pertaining to the top overall vote getter that you can read about here.
FOOTBALL
State
Ohio State
State
Wyoming State
WVNS

Federal government sends money to Southern West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Grant money from one department in the federal government is coming to Southern West Virginia. Child Protect of Mercer County received a continuation of funds from the Department of Justice. The funds total five hundred thousand dollars. Shiloh Woodard, executive director of the agency said the monies plan to go to supporting caregivers […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Riverside, Ohio erases 18-point halftime deficit to defeat Martinsburg, 36-35

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Staring at an 18-point halftime deficit, Riverside, Ohio needed a massive comeback to avoid falling to Martinsburg for the second consecutive season. After a spirited discussion in the locker room, the Beavers shutout the Bulldogs in the second half and scored three touchdowns to rally past MHS, 36-35. Martinsburg (5-2) has now lost multiple regular season games for the first time since the 2015 season.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Person
Albert Gallatin
The Associated Press

Tennessee Football Prep Polls

BC-FBH--Tennessee Prep Poll The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 10, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote: Division I - Class 6A School Record Points Prv
TENNESSEE STATE
WSAZ

Looking at football team entrances

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some of the great Friday night rituals at high school football games are teams’ entrances onto the field. At Cabell Midland home games, Daniel Nida leads the Knights out on his motorcycle. “It’s just an adrenaline rush for the kids,” Nida said. Many...
ONA, WV
lootpress.com

Capito, Manchin Announce $8.1 Million for West Virginia Fire Departments

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $8,121,688 for fire departments across in West Virginia through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security‘s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This funding was made available through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants (SAFER) program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

