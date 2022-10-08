ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bedford 20, Exeter 10

Bow 10, Kennett 0

Concord 42, Nashua South 24

Gilford-Belmont 35, Plymouth Regional 14

Londonderry 35, Bishop Guertin 16

Manchester Central 18, Dover 14

Merrimack 24, Spaulding 12

Milford 42, Hollis/Brookline 7

Pelham 7, Lebanon 0

Pinkerton 38, Winnacunnet 0

Portsmouth- Oyster River 35, Keene 14

Souhegan 28, Hanover 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 33, Laconia 16

Stevens 28, Fall Mountain 0

Trinity 7, Kearsarge 0

Wachusett, Mass. 41, Salem 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

