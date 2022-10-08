Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bedford 20, Exeter 10
Bow 10, Kennett 0
Concord 42, Nashua South 24
Gilford-Belmont 35, Plymouth Regional 14
Londonderry 35, Bishop Guertin 16
Manchester Central 18, Dover 14
Merrimack 24, Spaulding 12
Milford 42, Hollis/Brookline 7
Pelham 7, Lebanon 0
Pinkerton 38, Winnacunnet 0
Portsmouth- Oyster River 35, Keene 14
Souhegan 28, Hanover 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 33, Laconia 16
Stevens 28, Fall Mountain 0
Trinity 7, Kearsarge 0
Wachusett, Mass. 41, Salem 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
