utdailybeacon.com
No. 19 Lady Vols head to Georgia aiming to stay undefeated away from home
Tennessee women's soccer gets set for its second match of the week as they get prepared to take on Georgia Sunday afternoon. The Lady Vols are in a good run of form with the side coming into the game off a 2-0 win against Missouri and important road wins against then No.13 Ole Miss and Kentucky. Joe Kirt’s team has not yet lost away from home this SEC season after beating Florida in Gainesville in their SEC play opener.
How to Watch No. 3 Alabama Football at No. 6 Tennessee
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's top-10 matchup with the Volunteers.
Just In: Vols Climb In Rankings After 40-13 Rout of LSU
While the teams ahead of them struggled at various times in their respective contests, Tennessee jumped all over LSU and left no doubt in Baton Rouge as the Vols hung 40 on the Bayou Bengals in Death Valley. Following the victory, Tennessee saw themselves once again climb in the rankings. The ...
ESPN College GameDay to air from Alabama-Tennessee for only 2nd time
The growing hype surrounding the Alabama-Tennessee game just gained a sideshow. ESPN announced College GameDay is headed to Knoxville for the second time this season. The three-hour pregame show will originate from the Tennessee campus ahead of the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Neyland Stadium. This will actually be the...
utdailybeacon.com
ESPN's College GameDay returning to Knoxville for Tennessee-Alabama
ESPN's College GameDay is returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Third Saturday in October. ESPN announced Sunday that the show will be in Knoxville for No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Alabama. The announcement comes a day after the Vols' 40-13 routing of LSU on the road and Alabama's narrow...
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee Volleyball sweeps South Carolina in a two-match series
The Lady Vols took both matches this weekend against South Carolina in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee won a five set thriller on Saturday (25-27, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13). The Lady Vols followed up their performance with a sweep on Sunday (25-15, 26-24, 25-22). Tennessee’s defense came alive on Saturday. The Lady...
UT message left by East Tennessee man who helped build jumbotrons at LSU's Tiger Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fun messages supporting University of Tennessee athletics are scattered around LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. East Tennessee native Nick Barnes was part of the group that installed jumbotrons and other fixtures at the venue in 2014. They won't be easy to spot while...
utdailybeacon.com
No. 19 Lady Vols win fourth straight against Georgia
No. 19 Tennessee kept a clean sheet against Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs on the road 2-0. Claudia Dipasupil and Jaida Thomas both logged goals in the win. Tennessee (9-3-1, 5-1 SEC) have now won four straight games, three of them being on the road. Georgia (8-5-1, 2-3 SEC) have lost...
wvlt.tv
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2014, Nick Barnes and the Chattanooga-based company Bumgarner Crane and Construction helped install the jumbotrons and other fixtures in Louisiana State Univesity’s Tiger Stadium. While Barnes was there, he decided to leave a couple of hidden inscriptions in honor of his favorite team, the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
3 things I liked, 3 things I didn't like from Tennessee's dominant win over No. 25 LSU
Tennessee blitzed LSU, 40-13 in a game very few expected to be as one-sided as it was. The Vols are 5-0, including 3-0 vs. ranked teams. Hendon Hooker was fantastic once again, adding to his Heisman résumé with 239 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. All eyes...
Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral
Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU. The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense. Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux." Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to LSU’s disastrous start against Tennessee
The LSU Tigers hosted the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in a pivotal Top-25 matchup between the two SEC teams. Things, however, started about as bad as they could’ve for Brian Kelly’s Tiger team when they muffed the game’s opening kickoff and lost the fumble to the Vols:
atozsports.com
Key player out for Tennessee Vols vs LSU Tigers
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Saturday morning that the Tennessee Vols will be without star wide receiver Cedric Tillman when they take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. will be without star receiver Cedric Tillman against LSU on Saturday, as sources told ESPN he did not travel to Baton Rouge for the game.
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WATE
‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award
NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
UT football player faces aggravated assault charge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee football player faces a felony assault charge after punching a man Sunday afternoon at a Fort Sanders apartment complex, records state. Jaylen McCollough, a senior starting safety, was being held Sunday night at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on an aggravated...
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
Man with ties to East Tennessee killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Turks and Caicos
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration in the Turks and Caicos Islands turned into a deadly mishap after who police said were armed gang members fired at a vehicle returning from an excursion. Inside that car was Kent Carter. He was born and raised in Anderson County before […]
