Tennessee women's soccer gets set for its second match of the week as they get prepared to take on Georgia Sunday afternoon. The Lady Vols are in a good run of form with the side coming into the game off a 2-0 win against Missouri and important road wins against then No.13 Ole Miss and Kentucky. Joe Kirt’s team has not yet lost away from home this SEC season after beating Florida in Gainesville in their SEC play opener.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO