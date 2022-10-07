ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

utdailybeacon.com

No. 19 Lady Vols head to Georgia aiming to stay undefeated away from home

Tennessee women's soccer gets set for its second match of the week as they get prepared to take on Georgia Sunday afternoon. The Lady Vols are in a good run of form with the side coming into the game off a 2-0 win against Missouri and important road wins against then No.13 Ole Miss and Kentucky. Joe Kirt’s team has not yet lost away from home this SEC season after beating Florida in Gainesville in their SEC play opener.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

ESPN's College GameDay returning to Knoxville for Tennessee-Alabama

ESPN's College GameDay is returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Third Saturday in October. ESPN announced Sunday that the show will be in Knoxville for No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Alabama. The announcement comes a day after the Vols' 40-13 routing of LSU on the road and Alabama's narrow...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee Volleyball sweeps South Carolina in a two-match series

The Lady Vols took both matches this weekend against South Carolina in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee won a five set thriller on Saturday (25-27, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13). The Lady Vols followed up their performance with a sweep on Sunday (25-15, 26-24, 25-22). Tennessee’s defense came alive on Saturday. The Lady...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

No. 19 Lady Vols win fourth straight against Georgia

No. 19 Tennessee kept a clean sheet against Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs on the road 2-0. Claudia Dipasupil and Jaida Thomas both logged goals in the win. Tennessee (9-3-1, 5-1 SEC) have now won four straight games, three of them being on the road. Georgia (8-5-1, 2-3 SEC) have lost...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2014, Nick Barnes and the Chattanooga-based company Bumgarner Crane and Construction helped install the jumbotrons and other fixtures in Louisiana State Univesity’s Tiger Stadium. While Barnes was there, he decided to leave a couple of hidden inscriptions in honor of his favorite team, the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral

Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU. The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense. Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux." Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to LSU’s disastrous start against Tennessee

The LSU Tigers hosted the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in a pivotal Top-25 matchup between the two SEC teams. Things, however, started about as bad as they could’ve for Brian Kelly’s Tiger team when they muffed the game’s opening kickoff and lost the fumble to the Vols:
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Key player out for Tennessee Vols vs LSU Tigers

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Saturday morning that the Tennessee Vols will be without star wide receiver Cedric Tillman when they take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. will be without star receiver Cedric Tillman against LSU on Saturday, as sources told ESPN he did not travel to Baton Rouge for the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WBIR

UT football player faces aggravated assault charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee football player faces a felony assault charge after punching a man Sunday afternoon at a Fort Sanders apartment complex, records state. Jaylen McCollough, a senior starting safety, was being held Sunday night at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on an aggravated...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

