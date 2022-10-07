Read full article on original website
Apex Legends season 15 teaser all but confirms Boreas map
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has released its first teaser for the game’s upcoming season 15—and it appears to confirm something many fans already knew. Respawn posted an image on the official Apex Twitter account that appears to show two legends hard at work. Based on the accessories in the image, the two characters in question are Octane and Seer. Spread in between their snacks and tools is a map that appears to be of Boreas, Seer’s home planet. It seems as though the two are making plans for Boreas’ inclusion in the Apex Games. The tweet was accompanied by the text, “Hard work gets things done.”
New leaks point to Doctor Who x Fortnite collab
Epic Games is unparalleled in working with entertainment brands to get some of the most popular characters inside Fortnite. Whether it be Marvel or the publisher behind Dragon Ball, Epic has continuously brought new characters from these franchises to the battle royale. Recent leaks suggest that a new Doctor Who collab could be coming to Fortnite.
Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter part 73 brings details for new Manderville weapons, Beast Tribes, and more
As part of a larger 14-hour livestream, Final Fantasy XIV put on a Live Letter focused on Patch 6.25, which will house content like new relic weapons, new Beast Tribes, and some new dungeon content. Fans can expect to hear about and see more of the content in the patch....
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?
TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?
Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics. With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the...
Is Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League going to be announced at The Game Awards?
A new Crash Bandicoot game may be announced at The Game Awards. Gaming YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh received a package from Activision full of cryptic clues about the Crash Bandicoot franchise. The delivery from Aku Aku’s Steam-in Pizza Shack was packed with delicious morsels of information about the mutant eastern barred bandicoot.
Riot teases the next VALORANT agent, a water-bending controller
The next agent set to arrive in VALORANT at the start of the first act of Episode Five will soon make his official debut. Until then, Riot has been releasing teasers at a steady drip, including two new ones between Oct. 9 and 10. The first one takes place from...
How to unlock the legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 introduced some changes to the classic Overwatch experience that we all know, and with it, Blizzard added a new healer to the game as well. Kiriko can be unlocked by purchasing the premium season one battle pass or leveling to tier 55 in the free-to-play pass. And once you earn her, you’ll surely want to get some cosmetics to trick her out.
How long will Overwatch 2 servers be down?
After the tumultuous release of Overwatch 2 this week, the Blizzard developers are working to fix not only the servers but also the numerous bugs players have encountered as they dive into the long-awaited sequel for the first time. On Friday, Oct. 7, Blizzard initially announced that another round of...
How to buy Pokémon shirts for the Splatoon 3 Splatfest
Nintendo recently announced Splatoon 3’s second post-launch Splatfest—and it’s a doozy. To coincide with the upcoming launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the event will have players choosing between the three first partner Pokémon for their team. Squid kids everywhere can choose to be part of team Grass-type, team Water-type, or team Fire-type to splat their friends and get hyped for the Pokémon launch.
Monster molluscs: Flying Oysters pull off perfect heist against 100 Thieves to start Worlds 2022 campaign
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The home crowd might have been heavily in the favor of 100 Thieves, but the North...
How to convert your Apex Legends sensitivity to Overwatch 2
Almost all first-person shooter (FPS) titles on the market have a quality that separates them from their competition. Despite their fundamental difference, the genre supports the transition of skill since a decent aim will remain the same regardless of the shooter title of your choice. Overwatch 2 recently had its...
When is the next Splatfest? | Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest date
Splatoon 3 developer Nintendo recently revealed information about the game’s second post-launch Splatfest. It’s an event that fans have been waiting for since the first Splatfest, which gave players their first post-launch taste of Tricolor Turf War battles and the absurdity of having three teams on the same map. Just like its predecessor, Splatoon 3 wasted no time getting its biggest events started once again.
Messi, Neymar, and Pogba coming to Modern Warfare 2? CoD leaker says yes
Call of Duty leakers have had a field day over the last few years releasing information on unannounced content, and it looks like the trend won’t be coming to an end anytime soon. TheGhostofHope, who has been correct on previously reported leaks in the past, is back again with...
Riot responds after EG’s support Vulcan says players are dealing with headset issues at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The League of Legends World Championship is one of the biggest esports events in the world,...
Seraphine puts a spell on Legends of Runeterra in Domination expansion
Sing it so all can hear the power of Seraphine's spell. Seraphine joins the Legends of Runeterra champion ranks for the upcoming Darkin Domination expansion, along with spell-packed synergies. Riot Games dropped the second Domination expansion champion today, showcasing Seraphine within the Piltover & Zaun region. Her support package included...
TikTok has shown us a plethora of products we didn’t know we could get for our homes, from kitchen organization tools to products that’ll help our bathing experience. This time around, we’re obsessing over the waterfall showerhead that’s been all over TikTok. A TikToker with the handle @evangelxnaa shared a TikTok that showed “some of the best things” she’s gotten from Amazon. With over eight million views, everyone’s jaws dropped when they saw the gorgeous, sleek waterfall shower head. She raved about the product, saying it’s a “budget find, five-minute install, renter-friendly, [and had] high pressure.” This TikTok showed us we could...
Las Vegas Legion brings a legend back to Call of Duty League with new 2023 lineup
One of the most successful players in competitive Call of Duty history will make his return to the Call of Duty League next season after a brief hiatus in the second half of 2022. Clayster headlines the new Las Vegas Legion roster going into 2023. He’ll compete alongside Temp, TJHaLy,...
Long quick play match queue times in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do
One of the best parts of the original Overwatch was being able to see estimated queue times for each role once role queue was implemented. Underneath each role, a number and a < sign, which denotes “less than,” are displayed to give players an idea of how long they’ll have to wait if they pick that role. It’s not perfect, but it does help significantly, especially when you only have a certain amount of time to play.
Sneaky Orianna bug spotted at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A recently spotted visual bug related to Orianna’s abilities clearly remains in League of Legends just...
