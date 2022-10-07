Read full article on original website
MLB
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman: Stunning reason he’s off the ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman lost the strike zone and then his welcome at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone told Chapman to stay home in Miami after Chapman no-showed Friday’s mandatory workout, ending any chance the 34-year-old reliever could be on the roster for the American League Division Series.
Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter
The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
3 New York Mets players who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go. The New York Mets, owners of one of the best records in the majors this season at 101-61, had high expectations going into the 2022 postseason. While the Mets were able to push...
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
Brian Cashman: Aaron Judge turning down contract was 'The all-time best bet'
Brian Cashman said Aaron Judge betting on himself in a contract year was “the all-time best bet,” as Judge will now command much more than the $230 million the Yankees offered preseason.
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games
It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
Dodgers News: Dodger Fans May Be Excluded From Petco Park Come NLDS Time
The Dodgers are still waiting on their NLDS opponent. Will it be the New York Mets or San Diego Padres? While the Dodgers are preparing for either one, our neighbors down south look to not be focused on the task at hand. Yikes. It looks like the Padres don’t want...
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Aaron Boone kicks Aroldis Chapman off Yankees playoff roster after unprofessional move
Yankees fans have longed to hear it. The Aroldis Chapman Era is officially over in the Bronx, and it didn’t even take another playoff meltdown in 2022 to exile him into free agency. In fact, Chapman prevented postseason fireworks by taking matters into his own hands and taking himself...
NLDS schedule: Here’s when the Atlanta Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves advanced to the National League Division Series after they won their fifth straight NL East title. The Braves roared back in the second half of the season to take the division from their rivals the New York Mets. The division title and 101-60 record secured Atlanta the No. 2 seed and home field advantage.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes admission that’s music to Aaron Judge’s wallet
NEW YORK — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the contract extension terms Aaron Judge turned down on Opening Day: Seven years, $213.5 million. Cashman admitted Sunday that Judge will make more than that this offseason, saying, “There’s a pot of gold there” waiting for the star right fielder this offseason.
Albert Pujols To Fulfill 10-Year Personal Service Contract
When Albert Pujols signed his 10-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels before the 2012 season, the belief was that he would be a franchise-altering star alongside Mike Trout. They believed in him so much, that a 10-year personal services contract was included in his original deal. When...
MLB・
Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans
The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
Magic Johnson's Contract Breakdown: From $460,000 As A Rookie To A 25-Year And $25 Million Contract Extension
Often regarded as the greatest point guard of all time, Johnson would have flourished in today's league. With his career earnings set as one year’s worth of pay for some of the top players, Johnson would have been making well over $50 million a season. Instead, Johnson established a legacy that often puts him on the Mount Rushmore of basketball legends. When looking at his career contract breakdown, goes to show how far the NBA has come when it comes to playing its top players.
4 biggest takeaways from Mets’ stunning postseason ouster by Padres
What was once a magical season for the New York Mets, came to a crashing end on Sunday night when they were ousted from the 2022 MLB Playoffs by the San Diego Padres by a score of 6-0. In the final game of their best-of-three series. The Mets were one...
It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179. Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.
Star closer Edwin Diaz sends message to Mets about free agency
Edwin Diaz is scheduled to become a free agent following one of the best seasons of his career, and the right-hander sent a clear message to the New York Mets after they were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday night. Diaz pitched one inning in the Mets’ 6-0 loss to...
