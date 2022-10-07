ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mets#Yankees#The Blue Jays#Phillies
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games

It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols To Fulfill 10-Year Personal Service Contract

When Albert Pujols signed his 10-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels before the 2012 season, the belief was that he would be a franchise-altering star alongside Mike Trout. They believed in him so much, that a 10-year personal services contract was included in his original deal. When...
MLB
NESN

Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson's Contract Breakdown: From $460,000 As A Rookie To A 25-Year And $25 Million Contract Extension

Often regarded as the greatest point guard of all time, Johnson would have flourished in today's league. With his career earnings set as one year’s worth of pay for some of the top players, Johnson would have been making well over $50 million a season. Instead, Johnson established a legacy that often puts him on the Mount Rushmore of basketball legends. When looking at his career contract breakdown, goes to show how far the NBA has come when it comes to playing its top players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179.  Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Star closer Edwin Diaz sends message to Mets about free agency

Edwin Diaz is scheduled to become a free agent following one of the best seasons of his career, and the right-hander sent a clear message to the New York Mets after they were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday night. Diaz pitched one inning in the Mets’ 6-0 loss to...
QUEENS, NY

