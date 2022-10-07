Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT’s last weekly update
If you’ve been on the SDOT mailing list for weekly West Seattle Bridge updates – today’s newsletter is the last one, they’ve announced. Here’s the final update, three weeks post-reopening:. The West Seattle Bridge has been open to travelers for nearly 3 weeks, and people...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Last day for Des Moines passenger-ferry test; West Seattle residents voice noise concerns
(August photo by David Hutchinson) Today is the final day of the two-month test run for passenger-ferry service between Des Moines and Downtown Seattle. It’s been running four round trips a day, Wednesdays through Saturdays, and should be just now wrapping up its last trip. This past week, in the test run’s final days, a group of West Seattle residents emailed the city of Des Moines to voice concerns about the vessel chartered for the test, the Chilkat Express, saying it’s the loudest boat on the water, and fearing it could have an adverse effect on noise-sensitive Southern Resident Killer Whales. Their letter, on which we were copied, suggested that while Des Moines makes its decision on whether to bring back the service, they should plan to at least engage with noise-reduction initiatives. We followed up with the Des Moines department operating the service, which replied, “One thing to note is that the vessel in operation is primarily used as a whale watching boat and its operation is highly sensitive to that environment so if there was a concern in the area that it’s operating in, we believe it would have undoubtably been noted.” The West Seattle group also contacted the organization that’s been leading the Quiet Sound ship-noise-reduction program; their reply noted that their initial efforts haven’t included passenger vessels but they do have a workgroup in that area, led by Washington State Ferries, and would invite the Chilkat Express’s operator Puget Sound Express to join if they wind up continuing passenger service for Des Moines. Regarding that “if,” the Des Moines plan is to review how the trial period went, but they told us they don’t have a timeline for that review yet.
westseattleblog.com
Notes for your West Seattle Sunday
(September photo by Jerry Simmons with smoke, sailboat, seagull, Space Needle) AIR QUALITY ALERT: The regional alert for wildfire smoke continues. -As part of the Reconnect West Seattle Program, this weekend we will be implementing six Vision Zero projects, aimed to improve intersection visibility. Work is anticipated from 7 AM to 3 PM. We will be mostly working from the parking lane and will maintain traffic in all directions through these intersections. Please anticipate minor delays while traveling through the area. We will be painting and posting curb bulbs at the following locations:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Highland Park Way bike-lane proposal, awaiting grant funding, yet to be designed
One week ago, we reported that the proposal for a bicycle lane on the Highland Park Way hill – shelved in 2020 – had resurfaced in SDOT‘s application for federal grant money to fund a variety of “Safe Streets for All” projects. We asked SDOT a few followup questions. First, what happens to the project if the grant money isn’t received? SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson replied, “If we do not receive the Safe Streets for All grant, there is not another funding source identified to build this project.” An even-bigger question: What design is envisioned for the lane – which side of the street would it be on, and would it require removal of a general-traffic lane (as was envisioned in the previously shelved plan)? Bergerson’s reply: “We have not begun the design of this bike route. If we receive funding, we would engage the community on potential designs such as the two options you mentioned. We may also consider other possible alternatives like widening the existing trail.” As noted in our story last week, other West Seattle proposals listed in the grant application are mostly smaller projects such as curb ramps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Gatewood show starts tonight
With Halloween now just a little over three weeks away, we’re continuing our spotlight on West Seattle decorations. Andrew‘s home in Gatewood is offering a special seasonal show, starting tonight:. We’d love to share our Halloween decorations with everyone!. Location:. 37th Ave SW/SW Austin St in Gatewood.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE ART: More ‘Interruptions’
Dusty Bottoms October 8, 2022 (11:41 am) Is this group tied to the new art on the northwest side of 36th and Barton?. WSB October 8, 2022 (11:56 am) No. As we reported a couple weeks ago, that was commissioned by the homeowner whose property the wall is on. Susan...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 26 notes
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. AIR QUALITY ALERT: The National Weather Service has issued one for the region through Sunday night because of wildfire smoke. ROAD WORK: This weekend’s West Seattle/South Park project list from SDOT:
westseattleblog.com
INVESTIGATION: Detectives seeking information after person found dead along Highway 509
Several people asked about an investigation that lasted for hours along southbound Highway 509 south of West Seattle, just north of Glendale Way South/5th Avenue South. (Thanks to Mel for the photo.) The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death and looking for the public’s help:. Detectives...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Woman to hospital after reported accidental shooting on Erskine Way
9:51 PM: Police and fire crews are headed to the 4800 block of Erskine Way for what’s reported initially as an accidental shooting. Updates to come. 10:02 PM: Police report SFD medics are treating the victim, described as female. 10:18 PM: She’s being taken to Harborview Medical Center. No...
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Shanna Warren-Platt, 1959-2022
Family and friends are remembering Shanna Warren-Platt and sharing this remembrance with the community:. Shanna Warren-Platt, 63, of Seattle, passed away September 28th, 2022. She was born in Amoret, MO on April 17th, 1959 to parents Lucille (née Warren) Platt and James Platt. A friendly and studious child, Shanna was known for her love of exploring and animals. Shortly after graduating Miami High School, Shanna moved to Washington state, where she would go on to summit Mt. Rainier.
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer tutors needed
Our Lady of Guadalupe School needs adult volunteer tutors to staff its after-school tutoring program. The program serves students in grades K-5 on Wednesdays from 2:15-3:00 pm. The aim of the program is to strengthen students’ academic skills in reading, math, and/or writing. Volunteer experience with elementary age students is helpful but not required. For further information, please contact Julia Herrmanns at AfterSchoolTutor@guadalupe-school.org.
Comments / 0