Walmart will ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee
WALMART will soon ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee. The multinational retail corporation announced a major policy change that will require shoppers to bring their own bags to stores in specific states. Customers who are unaware of the policy, or...
Man demands young female employee unlock the doors to a closed convenience store and then won't leave
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working the late shift at a convenience store that closed at 11 p.m. One night, I locked the doors at 10:55 p.m., five minutes before we were supposed to close. A regular customer tried to get inside the store at 10:59 p.m. He pounded on the door and gestured at the clock, indicating that we were supposed to be open for another minute. Against my better judgment, I relented and let him in.
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note
Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
Major Grocery Retailer Slashes Prices To Help Customers
The cost of groceries in America is high. It is because of rising inflation levels in the country. A retailer wants to ease the financial burden and has decided to slash prices.
Costco Reveals When Customers Can Expect A Membership Price Increase
If you’re a frequent Costco shopper and member, we’re happy to relay the following news— the wholesale giant will be *putting off* a potential membership fee increase. This, Fox News reports, is due to the company’s renewal rates hitting “all-time highs in its fourth quarter.” During Costco’s earnings call last week, the company (which usually increases its membership fee ever 5 years), revealed that customers will not have to prepare for a higher fee in the near future.
10 Popular Products That Costco Doesn’t Sell Anymore
Items that are popular be surprisingly discontinued at a moment's notice. Learn here about which of your favorite products aren't sold anymore at Costco.
The Pioneer Woman Just Dropped New Seasonal Items at Walmart & They’re Perfect for Entertaining
As the air outside gets cooler, Ree Drummond is warming things up inside with her brand-new Pioneer Woman launch at Walmart. Drummond has introduced a handful of new fall-themed goodies to her home and living line that will become instant heirlooms in your family. Her vintage-style pieces are so whimsical and colorful, your dinner guests will compliment your dishes just as much as they will your cooking! “I love adding pops of fall to my home with deep, beautiful tones and festive patterns,” Drummond said in a press release. “I’m so excited to introduce these new pieces from The Pioneer Woman Collection...
Shopper explodes at Kmart and Woolworths staff checking receipts at exits even though the retail giants are forcing Aussies to use their self-service machines: 'Trust me, or put your cashiers back'
A furious shopper has exploded at supermarket staff for trying to check her receipt on the way out after forcing her to use a self-checkout machine. The shopper penned an open letter on the popular Facebook group 'Meanwhile in Australia' to complain how she and several customers were forced to stop at a supermarket exit to have their receipts inspected.
Spirit Halloween opens 1,450 pop-up shops across North America as US consumers prepare to spend a record $10.6 billion on holiday
US consumers are expected to spend a record $10.6 billion on Halloween this year. Die-hard Halloween fans are increasingly investing more time and money in the spooky season. Spirit Halloween has opened 1,450 pop-up stores and expects to hire 35,000 people. No one takes Halloween more seriously than Haunters, self-identified...
Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products
Costco has 828 warehouses and 113.1 million member cardholders worldwide, and those members likely will attest to the same thing: Costco has quality products at consumer-friendly prices. Households in...
Slowdowns abroad and the dollar's strength will help drive US inflation down, Goldman Sachs says
"Lower global growth will likely create a modest drag on US inflation, mostly because lower foreign demand leads to softer import and oil prices."
Shoppers Plan to Spend Nearly Half of Holiday Budgets on Gift Cards According to 2022 Blackhawk Network Holiday Forecast
Report forecasts 18% increase in holiday gift card spending driven by Gen Z. As shoppers navigate rising costs this year, a new holiday forecast from Blackhawk Network, a leader in global branded payments, found consumers plan to spend nearly half (46%) of their holiday budget on gift cards—an economically resilient and top gifting option for 2022. The report also found that despite tightening budgets, consumers plan to spend more overall this holiday season, but will look to stretch the value of their holiday dollars by increasingly seeking out deals and promotions.
Popular retail chain vows to stay closed on Black Friday forever
Black Friday is a shopping holiday in the United States that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. It is considered the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many retailers offer special discounts and deals. However, one popular retail store chain recently announced that they plan to keep their stores closed on Black Friday indefinitely. Read on to learn more.
Beneath Deal Days, Rollbacks and Early Access a Bewildered Consumer Hides
What a difference a year makes. Twelve months ago, the retail story was all about lack of inventory and supply chain disruptions that were going to leave holiday shoppers empty-handed if they didn’t act quickly. Compared to product availability, price was more of an afterthought at the time, as reports of customers hoarding and even overpaying for hot items were common.
The Best Early Holiday Gifts to Buy on Sale for Under $75
Holiday shopping? We have months to take care of that... right? While it's technically true, let's think back to years past for a second. Those last-minute rushes to the crowded malls, everything we could think of being sold out online, unexpected gifts from not-so-close friends — holiday gift shopping often ends up being somewhat of […]
Say goodbye to the traditional holiday shopping season
The traditional holiday shopping season is dead, with retailers no longer waiting to clear out the Halloween leftovers before rolling out Black Friday-like deals. Why it matters: The season had been creeping earlier and earlier, and COVID pushed it over the edge by moving more deals online. Amazon and Walmart...
Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide to the best holiday gifts of 2022
These are the best gift ideas for anyone in 2022. Shop tech, fashion and cooking gifts from Amazon, Nordstrom, Uncommon Goods, Best Buy and more
