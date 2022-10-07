Read full article on original website
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
Nature.com
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
Nature.com
PLEKHH2 binds Î²-arrestin1 through its FERM domain, activates FAK/PI3K/AKT phosphorylation, and promotes the malignant phenotype of non-small cell lung cancer
PLEKHH2 is an important FERM domain containing-protein. However, the role of PLEKHH2 in human solid tumors has not been reported yet. We report that PLEKHH2 showed enhanced cytoplasmic expression in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Its overexpression was positively correlated with high TNM stage, low differentiation, lymphatic node metastasis, and poor prognosis. In A549 and H1299 cells, high expression of PLEKHH2 significantly promoted cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and increased the expression of proliferation- and invasion-related proteins. It also enhanced the phosphorylation of FAK and promoted the activity of the PI3K/AKT pathway. Immunofluorescence and co-immunoprecipitation analyses were performed to elucidate the molecular mechanism underlying PLEKHH2-mediated regulation of proliferation and invasion in lung cancer cells. Upon transfection of full length PLEKHH2 or its FERM domain, we observed enhanced binding of PLEKHH2 to Î²-arrestin1, whereas FAK- Î²-arrestin1 binding was diminished and this led to an increase in FAK phosphorylation. PLEKHH2-mutant plasmids without the FERM domain could not effectively promote its binding to Î²-arrestin1, activation of FAK phosphorylation, PI3K/AKT activation, or the malignant phenotype. Our findings suggested that PLEKHH2 is an important oncogene in NSCLC. PLEKHH2 binding to Î²-arrestin1 through the FERM domain competitively inhibits Î²-arrestin1 binding to FAK, which causes the dissociation of FAK from the FAK-Î²-arrestin1 complex. Furthermore, the dissociation of FAK promotes its autophosphorylation, activates the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway, and subsequently promotes lung cancer cell proliferation, migration, and invasion. These results provide evidence for the potential use of PLEKHH2 inhibition as an anticancer therapy.
Nature.com
Neoadjuvant PD-1 blockade: a promising nonoperative strategy for mismatch repair"“deficient, locally advanced rectal cancer
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 361 (2022) Cite this article. In a prospective phase 2 study recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine, Cercek et al. investigated the efficacy of the programmed death 1 (PD-1) inhibitor dostarlimab in patients with mismatch repair"“deficient (dMMR), locally advanced rectal cancer (LARC). The work aimed to present preliminary evidence for the revolutionary therapeutic transition from neoadjuvant chemotherapy/radiotherapy followed by surgery to immunotherapy followed by nonoperative management in this subgroup of patients.1.
Nature.com
Plasma circulating microRNAs associated with obesity, body fat distribution, and fat mass: the Rotterdam Study
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) represent a class of small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression post-transcriptionally and are implicated in the pathogenesis of different diseases. Limited studies have investigated the association of circulating miRNAs with obesity and body fat distribution and their link to obesity-related diseases using population-based data.
Nature.com
Persistence is key
Therapy-tolerant persister cells remain a major contributor to cancer therapy resistance. However mechanistically, the events enabling cancer cells to bypass pro-apoptotic therapies is poorly understood. Recently, KalkavanÂ et al. found a role for the integrated stress response (ISR) in generating an activating transcription factor 4 (ATF4)-dependent persister cell (PS) phenotype in response to pro-apoptotic BH3 mimetics.
Nature.com
Non-genetic stratification reveals epigenetic heterogeneity and identifies vulnerabilities of glycolysis addiction in lung adenocarcinoma subtype
Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) exhibits high heterogeneity and is well known for its high genetic variation. Recently, the understanding of non-genetic variation provides a new perspective to study the heterogeneity of LUAD. Little is known about whether super-enhancers (SEs) may be primarily responsible for the inter-tumor heterogeneity of LUAD. We used super-enhancer RNA (seRNA) levels of a large-scale clinical well-annotated LUAD cohort to stratify patients into three clusters with different prognosis and other malignant characteristics. Mechanistically, estrogen-related receptor alpha (ERRÎ±) in cluster 3-like cell lines acts as a cofactor of BRD4 to assist SE-promoter loops to activate glycolysis-related target gene expression, thereby promoting glycolysis and malignant progression, which confers a therapeutic vulnerability to glycolytic inhibitors. Our study identified three groups of patients according to seRNA levels, among which patients in cluster 3 have the worst prognosis and vulnerability of glycolysis dependency. We also proposed a 3-TF index model to stratify patients with glycolysis-addicted tumors according to tumor SE stratification.
Nature.com
ETS1 implicated in polarization of tissue-destructive fibroblasts
New research published in Nature Immunology demonstrates that the transcription factor ETS1 regulates the tissue-destructive properties of fibroblasts in multiple disease settings, including arthritis, colitis and cancer. "This study provides insights into the molecular driver of fibroblast heterogeneity in diseases, suggesting a novel therapeutic concept of targeting the shared pathogenic fibroblast populations in different disease settings," says Hiroshi Takayanagi, corresponding author of the paper reporting the findings.
Nature.com
Measuring Zak phase in room-temperature atoms
Cold atoms provide a flexible platform for synthesizing and characterizing topological matter, where geometric phases play a central role. However, cold atoms are intrinsically prone to thermal noise, which can overwhelm the topological response and hamper promised applications. On the other hand, geometric phases also determine the energy spectra of particles subjected to a static force, based on the polarization relation between Wannier-Stark ladders and geometric Zak phases. By exploiting this relation, we develop a method to extract geometric phases from energy spectra of room-temperature superradiance lattices, which are momentum-space lattices of timed Dicke states. In such momentum-space lattices the thermal motion of atoms, instead of being a source of noise, provides effective forces which lead to spectroscopic signatures of the Zak phases. We measure Zak phases directly from the anti-crossings between Wannier-Stark ladders in the Doppler-broadened absorption spectra of superradiance lattices. Our approach paves the way of measuring topological invariants and developing their applications in room-temperature atoms.
Nature.com
Mortality by ribosomal sequencing (MoRS) provides a window into taxon-specific cell lysis
Microbes are by far the dominant biomass in the world's oceans and drive biogeochemical cycles that are critical to life on Earth. The composition of marine microbial communities is highly dynamic, spatially and temporally, with consequent effects on their functional roles. In part, these changes in composition result from viral lysis, which is taxon-specific and estimated to account for about half of marine microbial mortality. Here, we show that extracellular ribosomal RNA (rRNAext) is produced by viral lysis, and that specific lysed populations can be identified by sequencing rRNAext recovered from seawater samples. In ten seawater samples collected at five depths between the surface and 265"‰m during and following a phytoplankton bloom, lysis was detected in about 15% of 16,946 prokaryotic taxa, identified from amplicon sequence variants (ASVs), with lysis occurring in up to 34% of taxa within a water sample. The ratio of rRNAext to cellular rRNA (rRNAcell) was used as an index of taxon-specific lysis, and revealed that higher relative lysis was most commonly associated with copiotrophic bacteria that were in relatively low abundance, such as those in the genera Escherichia and Shigella spp., as well as members of the Bacteriodetes; whereas, relatively low lysis was more common in taxa that are often relatively abundant, such as members of the Pelagibacterales (i.e., SAR11 clade), cyanobacteria in the genus Synechococcus, and members of the phylum Thaumarchaeota (synonym, Nitrososphaerota) that comprised about 13"“15% of the 16 S rRNA gene sequences below 30"‰m. These results provide an explanation for the long-standing conundrum of why highly productive bacteria that are readily isolated from seawater are often in very low abundance. The ability to estimate taxon-specific cell lysis will help explore the distribution and abundance of microbial populations in nature.
Nature.com
Raster-scanning Donut simplifies MINFLUX and provides alternative implement on other scanning-based microscopes
A donut excitation moves around a single molecule with a zigzag configuration lattice by lattice. Such a method implemented in scanning fluorescence microscopy simplifies the conventional MINFLUX process. Consisting of hollow zero-intensity excitation, single-pixel detection, time-correlated single photon counting, and drift stabilization, the system achieves localization precision and resolution very close to conventional MINFLUX theoretically and experimentally. An averaged high-SNR reference, and pixel-registered intensity from a single molecule is essential to reconstruct localization in maximum likelihood estimation. With performance reaching nearly conventional MINFLUX's, the proposed raster-scanning MINFLUX can inspire researchers expertized in STED or confocal setup to quickly transform to MINFLUX and develop for further exploring on bio-specimens or optical applications.
MedicalXpress
Using MRI to identify patients with sarcoidosis at risk for bad cardiac outcomes
Researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School found that patients with certain features on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the heart are at much higher risk for cardiac sarcoidosis-related adverse outcomes. These patients may benefit from an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. Meanwhile, other features identified patients at very low risk who might not benefit from the device. These findings were published recently in JAMA Cardiology.
Nature.com
Neoantigen reactive T cells correlate with the low mutational burden in hematological malignancies
Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is a disease characterized by cytopenia, bone marrow dysplasia, and clonal hematopoiesis resulting from acquired mutations in hematopoietic stem cells, with a median of nine somatic mutations per exome, or ~1500 in the entire genome [1]. The mutational burden is related to its disease severity, with a lower number of mutations in low-risk MDS and higher numbers in high-risk disease and secondary acute myeloid leukemia [1, 2]. It is, however, substantially lower than the number of mutations found in most other types of cancer [3].
healio.com
Older man presents with unilateral choroidal lesion
A 74-year-old white man presented as a referral to Lahey Hospital department of ophthalmology for a choroidal lesion of his left eye. He reported a progressive decline in his left eye vision for a year accompanied by intermittent floaters. Previously, he was evaluated by an outside provider who detected a...
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify a neuroprotective action of metoprolol after a stroke
Stroke is one of the main causes of death in economically developed countries. The most common form of stroke is ischemic stroke, which happens when a blockage in one of the cerebral arteries restricts blood flow to the brain. There are currently few treatment options available for the consequences of...
hcplive.com
Bariatric Surgery Reduces Cardiovascular Disease Risk of NAFLD Patients
The risk of primary composite cardiovascular outcomes was reduced by 47%, while the risk of secondary cardiovascular disease outcomes was reduced by 50% in patients with bariatric surgery compared to nonsurgical patients. Bariatric surgery could be a way to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease for patients with severe obesity...
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
