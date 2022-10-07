Senate President-Designate Passidomo and Secretary Harris Announce the Opening of Naples Disaster Recovery Center in Collier County for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
floridadisaster.org
Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on Hurricane Ian Recovery 10/09
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted the ongoing recovery efforts in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian and announced that Operation Blue Roof, run by the Army Corps of Engineers, has installed the first Blue Roof in Fort Myers. Floridians continue to show resiliency through communities coming together to help each other.
floridadisaster.org
State of Florida Announces Transitional Sheltering Program for Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Today, Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie announced that the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) Program has been activated by the State of Florida, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), for impacted residents in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.
