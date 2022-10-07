Read full article on original website
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs man is facing multiple felony charges after a woman says she escaped his basement while bound with duct tape and wearing a metal collar. Timothy Haslett is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for...
Woman Escapes House Where She Was Imprisoned & Raped – And Says There Are More Victims! – Perez Hilton
A kidnapped woman in Missouri was finally able to escape her captor — but horrifyingly she says she isn’t the only one who was held in the home…. On Friday morning around 8 a.m., Kansas City police responded to a call near the 300 block of Old Orchard where neighbors say a woman was screaming and crying for help while banging on random doors. She had run out of a home in the neighborhood seemingly in a panic, but no one knew the severity of what was going on until law enforcement arrived.
Bonner Springs police investigates stabbing that sends man to hospital
Bonner Springs police arrest a suspect in the stabbing of a 23-year-old man. The victim is recovering in the hospital, expected to survive.
DOCS: Excelsior Springs victim found with 'trash bag, metal collar' around neck
The Excelsior Springs victim who escaped a man's home and knocked on nearby doors for help was wearing a trash bag, metal collar with a padlock and had duct tape around her neck.
Missouri Police Investigate Abduction And Rape
This weekend, authorities in a tiny Missouri hamlet northeast of Kansas City, where an emaciated woman fled and shouted for assistance, began their investigation into the possible abduction and sexual assault. After the lady escaped from his Excelsior Springs home on Friday morning, police in Clay County arrested the guy...
Malnourished woman escapes house, “held against her will for significant period of time”
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
Raytown man calls police to report his own shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a man called to report he'd been shot. It happened near East 75th Street and Arlington Monday morning.
Trial nears for mom charged in 2 daughters’ deaths
CLAY COUNTY — A trial date approaches for a mother who faces nine felonies including two second-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young daughters. Jenna M. Boedecker, 33, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 after her infant and toddler daughters were found dead outside their rural Kearney residence on the Fourth of July in 2018.
Excelsior Springs neighbors reflect on ongoing kidnapping, assault investigation
After a weekend-long kidnapping and assault investigation that left an Excelsior Springs man in custody, neighbors recalled things they had witnessed Friday to KSHB 41.
Kansas City man charged in fatal card game killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal card game shooting James P. Robertson, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jordan Huff, 23, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police were dispatched to the 3900 block...
Excelsior Springs officer recovering, shot one week after wedding
Excelsior Springs officer Andrew Stott is recovering from three surgeries following a police shooting. It happened a week after his wedding.
Saturday murder victim identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
Several small fights, gunshots reported outside homecoming at a KCK high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials with one Kansas City, Kansas, high school are trying to set the record straight on an incident that happened outside the school's homecoming dance Saturday after rumors started to circulate on social media. A letter was sent to parents with students at JC Harmon...
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
Dog sitter finally returns slain Kansas City firefighter’s dog, family says
Loved ones of the Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence, Missouri, say they are fighting a battle to get his beloved dog back.
1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night
LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
Kansas man stabs brother during argument over sandwich, sheriff's office says
PAOLA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas say an argument over a sandwich ended with one brother stabbing the other in the leg. Miami County deputies responded Saturday to the medical center in Paola for the report of a person stabbed. The incident between the two brother had happened at a home in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road.
Kansas couple accused of burglary, using stolen credit card
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man and woman for alleged burglary and theft. On August 24, police investigated a theft of a financial card from a residence in the 400 block Mound in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police arrested...
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
