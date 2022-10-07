ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Woman Escapes House Where She Was Imprisoned & Raped – And Says There Are More Victims! – Perez Hilton

A kidnapped woman in Missouri was finally able to escape her captor — but horrifyingly she says she isn’t the only one who was held in the home…. On Friday morning around 8 a.m., Kansas City police responded to a call near the 300 block of Old Orchard where neighbors say a woman was screaming and crying for help while banging on random doors. She had run out of a home in the neighborhood seemingly in a panic, but no one knew the severity of what was going on until law enforcement arrived.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Missouri Police Investigate Abduction And Rape

This weekend, authorities in a tiny Missouri hamlet northeast of Kansas City, where an emaciated woman fled and shouted for assistance, began their investigation into the possible abduction and sexual assault. After the lady escaped from his Excelsior Springs home on Friday morning, police in Clay County arrested the guy...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
Trial nears for mom charged in 2 daughters’ deaths

CLAY COUNTY — A trial date approaches for a mother who faces nine felonies including two second-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young daughters. Jenna M. Boedecker, 33, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 after her infant and toddler daughters were found dead outside their rural Kearney residence on the Fourth of July in 2018.
KEARNEY, MO
Kansas City man charged in fatal card game killing

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal card game shooting James P. Robertson, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jordan Huff, 23, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police were dispatched to the 3900 block...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Saturday murder victim identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
LEAWOOD, KS
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas man stabs brother during argument over sandwich, sheriff's office says

PAOLA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas say an argument over a sandwich ended with one brother stabbing the other in the leg. Miami County deputies responded Saturday to the medical center in Paola for the report of a person stabbed. The incident between the two brother had happened at a home in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road.
PAOLA, KS
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
WICHITA, KS

