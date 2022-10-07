Read full article on original website
The important cause behind the Ride to Survive: 'We put our hearts in it'
Dozens of motorcycle, slingshots and more joined together Saturday morning for the annual Ride To Survive put on by The Ladies of Elegance Inc. to raise money to fight breast cancer.
'They’re going to need some time to adjust' | Dozens of pets rescued and brought to Virginia in search of 'fur-ever' homes
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A flight full of cats and dogs arrived at Richmond International Airport Thursday morning. Wings of Rescue said 130 animals, 97 dogs and 33 cats, were evacuated from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Among the shelters that volunteered to take some of the...
Local pumpkin patches deal with some growing challenges
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s fall which means it’s time to head out to the pumpkin patch. This year, farmers said they’ve had a good harvest despite some fluctuation with the weather. Locally, hundreds of people came out to Chesterfield Berry Farm this weekend to pick their...
Event in Goochland has fire-rescue exhibits, food trucks and fireworks
The event, which kicks off Fire Prevention Week, features demonstrations, fire-rescue exhibits, food trucks, and much more.
‘Hard to believe’: More details on Richmond home where nearly 60 animals were rescued
A life-saving mission by Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) rescued almost 60 animals from a local home on Friday, Sept. 30.
Police respond to active chemical leak at AdvanSix plant in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield Police, first responders, and additional units are on scene at a chemical plant in Chester for an active chemical leak that began Saturday morning.
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
Orange County Landfill hosting a household hazardous waste collection event
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The County of Orange is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will be held at the County Landfill at 11530 Porter Road. The event will allow residents to properly dispose of...
Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
Invasive pest affecting Richmond-area crape myrtles
The white specks that can be found on some of the flowering trees are insects called bark scale. Peggy Singlemann, a horticulture consultant and the founder of RVA Gardeners, said bark scale feed on the sap out of the trees. This eventually weakens the trees and shortens their longevity.
Flying Squirrels invite you to SQUIRREL-O-WEEN
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Richmond Flying Squirrels is providing a safe and fun environment for children to trick-or-treat. The annual Squirrel-o-ween celebration is coming back to the Diamond Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. The free event will feature...
Bus wait times are 'a challenge,' Chesterfield student says
Some students are having having to wait roughly 45 minutes at school for the bus to pick them up to take them home, according to some Chesterfield families.
Hazmat team responds to chemical leak in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Fire Department and a Hazmat team were called to a chemical leak on Saturday at Advan Six. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Bermuda Hundred Road. One person was transported to the hospital for inhalation. There were no public...
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Short Pump Kroger ditches single-use plastic bags, other stores to follow
Starting on Monday, Oct. 10, the Kroger Short Pump store will be the first Kroger in the Richmond area will eliminate single-use plastic bags.
Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia, according to the DMV
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to research by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia. Because of this, the Virginia State Police and 19 local police agencies are teaming up for a new campaign to prevent crashes and reduce injuries this month.
For new Henrico Christmas Mother, helping others is personal
Maria Vidal Bagley’s commitment to help others stems from her knowledge of the challenges she and her family faced as Cuban refugees in 1962. She was just an infant at the time, but her parents instilled in her the idea that she should give back to the Metro Richmond community that helped them in a time of need.
Richmond Police Department warns public of PBA t-shirt scam
RICHMOND, VA – The Richmond police department has reported that fraudsters are targeting the Department’s...
VCU sees decrease in alcohol violations, some students say marijuana is why
The number of people were caught committing alcohol violations at Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown Richmond, Virginia, is down from previous years, according to the school’s annual crime report released by its police department. At VCU’s Monroe Park Campus — home to most of the school’s undergraduates, according to...
