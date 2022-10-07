ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland County, VA

NBC12

Local pumpkin patches deal with some growing challenges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s fall which means it’s time to head out to the pumpkin patch. This year, farmers said they’ve had a good harvest despite some fluctuation with the weather. Locally, hundreds of people came out to Chesterfield Berry Farm this weekend to pick their...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Flying Squirrels invite you to SQUIRREL-O-WEEN

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Richmond Flying Squirrels is providing a safe and fun environment for children to trick-or-treat. The annual Squirrel-o-ween celebration is coming back to the Diamond Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. The free event will feature...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hazmat team responds to chemical leak in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Fire Department and a Hazmat team were called to a chemical leak on Saturday at Advan Six. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Bermuda Hundred Road. One person was transported to the hospital for inhalation. There were no public...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WTOP

VCU sees decrease in alcohol violations, some students say marijuana is why

The number of people were caught committing alcohol violations at Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown Richmond, Virginia, is down from previous years, according to the school’s annual crime report released by its police department. At VCU’s Monroe Park Campus — home to most of the school’s undergraduates, according to...
RICHMOND, VA

