USC Center for Civil Rights History and Research gets big National Park Service grant

The Post and Courier
Everything You Need to Know about the South Carolina State Fair
12 days of fun, food and South Carolina culture coming to Columbia, S.C. Oct. 12-23 Columbia, S.C. — The 153rd South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12-23, with a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment, as well as a traveling moon exhibition and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair.
SC’s newest startup bank batting 4-for-4 in branch openings
Four years, four branches. With No. 5 on deck. Beacon Community Bank marked the opening of its newest retail office last week, planting its flag at a high-traffic intersection in Mount Pleasant. The privately owned lender took over a shuttered Regions Bank location at Ben Sawyer and Chuck Dawley boulevards...
False school shooter calls in SC to be part of national hoax investigation, sources say
A rash of threatening calls that locked down more than a dozen South Carolina schools on Oct. 5 will become part of a federal investigation into similar hoaxes being perpetrated across the country, authorities told The Post and Courier. Since Sept. 9, false reports of active shooters at schools have...
Etherredge Center brings low country Gullah culture to CSRA
The Etherredge Center presents its next event within its Carolina Series: Dr. Marlena Smalls and the Hallelujah Singers on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Etherredge Center's Carolina Series strives to bring talented artists from around South Carolina to audiences in Aiken. In this second event of the 2022-2023 series, Marlena Smalls, originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, will perform alongside her six-part choir, the "Hallelujah Singers."
SC Jan. 6 defendant wants Capitol storming case thrown out or moved to Greenville
An Upstate Army veteran charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wants his case dismissed, arguing that prosecuting him for his “mere presence” inside the Capitol violates the First Amendment’s free-speech protections. If the charges must go forward, Derek Cooper Gunby has asked for...
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
Editorial: SC shouldn't set traps for heirs trying to pay their taxes, reclaim property
Along South Carolina’s coast, the problem of heirs properties — properties owned by multiple descendants, often dozens, without a clear title — is challenging enough. Those who live or work on these lands cannot borrow against their property’s value, and they always face the prospect that one heir, even one with but a tiny slice of ownership, can force the sale of the entire tract.
Atlantic Beach Town Council member victim in homicide spree
ATLANTIC BEACH — A Town Council member was among the three related victims — two in Columbia and one near Conway — found shot to death Oct. 9. An Horry County man is in custody and charges are pending in the deaths of three family members. James...
Columbia-area bus system interim CEO dies unexpectedly
COLUMBIA — The interim CEO and executive director of Columbia's bus system, Derrick Huggins, died last week. He was 56. Huggins was tapped as interim director of the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority, better known as The COMET, in November 2021. He died unexpectedly on Oct. 6, according to Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home.
Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas rosters released
The all-star football game featuring top-tier talent from South Carolina and North Carolina is back and Summerville-area athletes will participate. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is back on track. Rosters for the 2022 all-star game were released on Oct. 9. The annual...
Richland Mall redevelopment could get $23 million in tax credits from Richland County
COLUMBIA — Richland County could provide up to $23 million in tax credits for the redevelopment of Richland Mall, which has been the focus of plans for a mixed-use project including apartments or condominiums. Redevelopment would be a source for major economic growth for Forest Acres, a small town...
Chick-fil-A distribution center proposed in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY — Fast food giant Chick-fil-A is eyeing Lexington County for its next major distribution center. The Georgia-headquartered restaurant chain known for its mannered workers and "Original Chicken Sandwich" has opened two such distribution centers in the Southeast over the past couple of years. Lexington County is expected to be home to its third, according to a notice published by the county government.
West Ashley athletic director Jeff Fipps passes away after cancer battle
West Ashley High School is mourning the death of athletic director Jeff Fipps, who passed away Monday after a year-long bout with cancer. The school made the announcement late Monday afternoon. Fipps was 54 years old. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform the Wildcat community that our...
Letter: Downtown does need some attention
Since almost everyone seems to be playing “armchair quarterback” in the game of downtown Aiken development plans, here’s a little perspective from some veteran players. My wife and I were born in Aiken and for our 50-plus years have watched as our small town tried to become a big town. While we were growing up, we loathed this podunk, backwards, backwoods place and yearned to leave it far behind. Now, we can’t think of anywhere we’d rather call home.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 9-15
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 9-15. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 817 River Bluff Road – $950,000. North Augusta 29841.
