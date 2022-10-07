USC Center for Civil Rights History and Research gets big National Park Service grant

Since almost everyone seems to be playing “armchair quarterback” in the game of downtown Aiken development plans, here’s a little perspective from some veteran players. My wife and I were born in Aiken and for our 50-plus years have watched as our small town tried to become a big town. While we were growing up, we loathed this podunk, backwards, backwoods place and yearned to leave it far behind. Now, we can’t think of anywhere we’d rather call home.

AIKEN, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO