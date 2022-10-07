ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

USC Center for Civil Rights History and Research gets big National Park Service grant

By Adam Parker aparker@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Everything You Need to Know about the South Carolina State Fair

12 days of fun, food and South Carolina culture coming to Columbia, S.C. Oct. 12-23 Columbia, S.C. — The 153rd South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12-23, with a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment, as well as a traveling moon exhibition and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

SC’s newest startup bank batting 4-for-4 in branch openings

Four years, four branches. With No. 5 on deck. Beacon Community Bank marked the opening of its newest retail office last week, planting its flag at a high-traffic intersection in Mount Pleasant. The privately owned lender took over a shuttered Regions Bank location at Ben Sawyer and Chuck Dawley boulevards...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Etherredge Center brings low country Gullah culture to CSRA

The Etherredge Center presents its next event within its Carolina Series: Dr. Marlena Smalls and the Hallelujah Singers on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Etherredge Center's Carolina Series strives to bring talented artists from around South Carolina to audiences in Aiken. In this second event of the 2022-2023 series, Marlena Smalls, originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, will perform alongside her six-part choir, the "Hallelujah Singers."
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
City
Sumter, SC
State
Alabama State
City
Orangeburg, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: SC shouldn't set traps for heirs trying to pay their taxes, reclaim property

Along South Carolina’s coast, the problem of heirs properties — properties owned by multiple descendants, often dozens, without a clear title — is challenging enough. Those who live or work on these lands cannot borrow against their property’s value, and they always face the prospect that one heir, even one with but a tiny slice of ownership, can force the sale of the entire tract.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stokely Carmichael
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Jim Clyburn
The Post and Courier

Columbia-area bus system interim CEO dies unexpectedly

COLUMBIA — The interim CEO and executive director of Columbia's bus system, Derrick Huggins, died last week. He was 56. Huggins was tapped as interim director of the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority, better known as The COMET, in November 2021. He died unexpectedly on Oct. 6, according to Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas rosters released

The all-star football game featuring top-tier talent from South Carolina and North Carolina is back and Summerville-area athletes will participate. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is back on track. Rosters for the 2022 all-star game were released on Oct. 9. The annual...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Chick-fil-A distribution center proposed in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY — Fast food giant Chick-fil-A is eyeing Lexington County for its next major distribution center. The Georgia-headquartered restaurant chain known for its mannered workers and "Original Chicken Sandwich" has opened two such distribution centers in the Southeast over the past couple of years. Lexington County is expected to be home to its third, according to a notice published by the county government.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Black History#Civil Rights Movement#The Black Panthers#The National Park Service
The Post and Courier

West Ashley athletic director Jeff Fipps passes away after cancer battle

West Ashley High School is mourning the death of athletic director Jeff Fipps, who passed away Monday after a year-long bout with cancer. The school made the announcement late Monday afternoon. Fipps was 54 years old. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform the Wildcat community that our...
HEALTH
The Post and Courier

Letter: Downtown does need some attention

Since almost everyone seems to be playing “armchair quarterback” in the game of downtown Aiken development plans, here’s a little perspective from some veteran players. My wife and I were born in Aiken and for our 50-plus years have watched as our small town tried to become a big town. While we were growing up, we loathed this podunk, backwards, backwoods place and yearned to leave it far behind. Now, we can’t think of anywhere we’d rather call home.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 9-15

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 9-15. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 817 River Bluff Road – $950,000. North Augusta 29841.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy