YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the Regular City Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 7:00 PM in the City Commission Chambers located at the City Hall Complex, 150 NE 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, Florida. A quorum of the City Commission will be physically present at the meeting, and the City will be utilizing communications media technology, with most City staff participating through video conferencing.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO