blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: University of Hong Kong
Officially opened on March 11, 1912, the University of Hong Kong is the oldest university in the Chinese territory and is one of the top public research universities in Asia. In its 110-year history – with a pause for World War II – the university has seen its courses expand far beyond its original three of arts, engineering and medicine.
itsecuritywire.com
Quzara LLC Unveils Expanded Partner Program for SOCaaS Solution, Cybertorch™
Quzara LLC, a global cybersecurity firm offering cybersecurity compliance advisory services and MXDR solutions, including Quzara Cybertorch™, their flagship Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOCaaS), announces the launch of their new partnership program focusing on Technology Partners, Managed Service Providers (MSP) and Service Resellers. Quzara Cybertorch™ solution is FedRAMP HIGH Ready...
Agriculture Online
Acretrader launches land values platform
AcreTrader has launched Acres, a land analysis platform for desktop and mobile that provides access to comprehensive data for 150 million U.S. parcels, local insights, and comparable sales. The Acres platform is a key part of the company’s mission to make buying and selling land common, transparent, and easy.
itsecuritywire.com
Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture: A Cyber Resilient Approach for the Modern Threat Landscape
A recent report by Gartner suggests that by 2024, enterprises that embrace a cybersecurity mesh architecture will be able to minimize their financial impact of security breaches by approximately an average of 90%. Cybersecurity industry veterans have already embraced this architecture in their security posture to strengthen their defense strategies....
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Transforming the back office: AI-enabled technology” – Haytham Kaddoura, SmartStream Technologies in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
AI-based reconciliations technology can play a transformative role in helping banks process an ever-growing number of transactions – even in complex areas, such as exceptions management, says SmartStream’s CEO Haytham Kaddoura. A vast amount of data currently flows around financial institutions. Transaction volumes have ballooned, a trend that...
fintechfutures.com
Daily News at Sibos 2022
Read our all-in-one Daily News at Sibos edition for the Sibos 2022 conference. Free to read online!. It’s what we’ve all been waiting for. After two years as an all-digital event, Sibos is back with a bang this year with another in-person iteration, with delegates from across the world set to converge on the RAI in Amsterdam.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
New Visa Reports Underscore Importance of Cybersecurity Amid Shifting Threats
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), the world leader in digital payments, today shared an updated look at how fraud has evolved since the height of the pandemic, with criminals simultaneously targeting online and offline vulnerabilities as our daily lives return to a blend of in-person and e-commerce experiences.
CFOs Bring New Risk Mindset to Digitization 3 Years After Urgent COVID Shutdown
With any luck, there will never be another end-of-the-world business shutdown moment like that which was seen in March 2020, where companies large and small were instantly catalyzed to digitally adapt-or-die to a new remote reality all at once. As part of our 3rd annual Visa B2B Payments Month series,...
thefastmode.com
Windstream Enterprise Launches New DLP Services Powered by Cato Networks
Windstream Enterprise launched new Data Loss Prevention (DLP) services, powered by Cato Networks, to help businesses keep and store their data safely. Windstream Enterprise SASE customers gain loss prevention for more than 350 data types covering globally sensitive information (e.g., credit card numbers) as well as county-specific information (e.g., US postal codes) covering more than 30 countries. Using the WE Connect portal to block, alert or allow actions based on pre-defined policies, customers can also personalize their dashboards to provide complete visibility with rich data and insights to identify trends and mitigate threats.
crowdfundinsider.com
Social Investing Network eToro Appoints Two New Members to US Leadership Team
EToro, the social investing network, recently announced the appointment of Nicole Murphy as U.S. Chief Compliance Officer and James (Jim) McGrath as U.S. Head of Anti-Money Laundering. In her new role as U.S. Chief Compliance Officer, Nicole will “oversee the design, implementation, and maintenance of the compliance programs for eToro’s...
crowdfundinsider.com
Stanley Huang: Co-founder at Moxo Explains How Automation Can Enhance Manual Processes
Decades into the new millennium, finance teams are still behind with digital transformation. Research shows that finance executives are still struggling with process improvement, whether it be document handling, collecting signatures, reporting, or forecasting. Finance is a key function that supports the business with timely analyses needed to make informed...
Control Engineering
Instrumentation devices are joining the digitalization revolution
Digitalization measurement and analytics technologies are helping to reduce the amount of feet required on the ground. There are more connected devices than ever in the instrumentation world, which can help provide more information than ever. It also leads to potential cybersecurity issues. Maintenance costs also are reduced, as smaller,...
