ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Figments of Hell Were Found Inside Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Refrigerator

Whether you like it or not, it's every few years or so that vile serial killer tales are plucked from the horrid depths of the past and brought to our screens. Serial killer and rapist Richard Ramirez — who terrorized Californians from 1984 to 1985 — was the subject of Netflix's 2021 docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (which did a fairly good job at highlighting the stories of his victims).
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Never-Before-Seen Tape of 1993 Jeffrey Dahmer Prison Interview

Inside Edition is opening its archives to share never-before-seen video of our 1993 interview with Jeffrey Dahmer. A new generation is learning about the convicted serial killer’s horrifying crimes through the Netflix series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The world exclusive interview took place at a maximum security prison where Dahmer was serving a 999-year sentence. The then 33-year-old told Inside Edition’s Nancy Glass about his motives for killing 17 men.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Time Out Global

Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore

Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Who Lives in Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Apartment Now? Is the Building Still Standing?

Imagine enjoying a quiet evening at home — glass of chardonnay in hand — only to be disturbed by the grating sounds of drilling and sawing emanating from your vent. Perhaps your neighbor turned their apartment into a makeshift carpentry studio. Maybe they're just crafting an intricate birdhouse, or perhaps a black walnut clock. But that doesn't explain away the putrid smell wafting out from their mysterious lair of sorts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#American
Collider

Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 Trailer Reveals New Unsettling Stories

Netflix is inviting those who love mysteries, true crime, aliens, and the paranormal to gather ‘round and check out a trailer for the return of Unsolved Mysteries. That’s right, after a two-year hiatus that felt more like five, the chilling production is back to deliver more stories of unsolved cases and happenings that will rattle you to your core.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash

The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies

Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

The Cast for 'The Mole' on Netflix Is Here To Lie, Cheat, and Win Lots of Money

If you never watched the original Mole series on ABC, all you have to know about the reboot on Netflix is that it's a game show centered around lying, targeting others, and getting all the way to the end. OK, so maybe other reality shows are designed in a similar vein, but this is a little different. And the Season 1 cast for The Mole on Netflix is full of people who understand that they aren't here to make friends.
TV SERIES
Android Authority

True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show

Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
TV SERIES
Pitt News

Weekend Watchlist | Slashers, Thrillers and Serial Killers

Whenever you walk past Soldiers and Sailors Memorial, you’re walking past where they filmed the cage scene in “The Silence of The Lambs.” Since we have such an iconic piece of horror film history right in our backyard, it’s only fair that we list some of our favorite movies of a similar type.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy