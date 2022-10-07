Read full article on original website
The 2 new true-crime Netflix releases everyone is talking about
For much of 2022, Netflix true-crime releases — including titles like The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan — have turned into some of the buzziest hits in recent memory for the streamer. In the US, two newly released titles from the genre are currently dominating Netflix’s Top 10...
You’re not ready for this gut-wrenching new Netflix docuseries
The latest addition to Netflix’s lineup of true-crime titles arrives on Wednesday, in the form of the 3-episode docuseries Sins of Our Mother — another release from the streamer that will no doubt have viewers glued to their screens with jaws dropped the whole time. Check out the...
Figments of Hell Were Found Inside Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Refrigerator
Whether you like it or not, it's every few years or so that vile serial killer tales are plucked from the horrid depths of the past and brought to our screens. Serial killer and rapist Richard Ramirez — who terrorized Californians from 1984 to 1985 — was the subject of Netflix's 2021 docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (which did a fairly good job at highlighting the stories of his victims).
insideedition.com
Never-Before-Seen Tape of 1993 Jeffrey Dahmer Prison Interview
Inside Edition is opening its archives to share never-before-seen video of our 1993 interview with Jeffrey Dahmer. A new generation is learning about the convicted serial killer’s horrifying crimes through the Netflix series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The world exclusive interview took place at a maximum security prison where Dahmer was serving a 999-year sentence. The then 33-year-old told Inside Edition’s Nancy Glass about his motives for killing 17 men.
Time Out Global
Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore
Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
This Is Ohio's Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Who Lives in Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Apartment Now? Is the Building Still Standing?
Imagine enjoying a quiet evening at home — glass of chardonnay in hand — only to be disturbed by the grating sounds of drilling and sawing emanating from your vent. Perhaps your neighbor turned their apartment into a makeshift carpentry studio. Maybe they're just crafting an intricate birdhouse, or perhaps a black walnut clock. But that doesn't explain away the putrid smell wafting out from their mysterious lair of sorts.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
New on Netflix in October 2022: All the new movies and shows
Everything new on Netflix this October
Collider
Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 Trailer Reveals New Unsettling Stories
Netflix is inviting those who love mysteries, true crime, aliens, and the paranormal to gather ‘round and check out a trailer for the return of Unsolved Mysteries. That’s right, after a two-year hiatus that felt more like five, the chilling production is back to deliver more stories of unsolved cases and happenings that will rattle you to your core.
Popculture
Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash
The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
‘Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ captures how the infamous serial killer remained under the radar for over a decade
As some viewers pointed out on social media, Netflix used an “LGBTQ” tag to categorize its new true crime series, “Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story.” Credit: Olivier Douliery via TNS.
Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Suggests He Might Have Fed a Neighbor Human Meat
If you consume any true crime content, you'll inevitably hear the phrase, "They were quiet and kept to themselves." That was mostly true of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, whose many acts of brutality are being told in the fictionalized Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. By far his...
Jeffrey Dahmer attorney tapes heard in shocking Netflix doc: ‘A lot of reasons to tell this story today'
Jeffrey Dahmer was convicted of 15 killings in Wisconsin. The serial killer is the subject of the Ryan Murphy-helmed drama series titled "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies
Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
The Cast for 'The Mole' on Netflix Is Here To Lie, Cheat, and Win Lots of Money
If you never watched the original Mole series on ABC, all you have to know about the reboot on Netflix is that it's a game show centered around lying, targeting others, and getting all the way to the end. OK, so maybe other reality shows are designed in a similar vein, but this is a little different. And the Season 1 cast for The Mole on Netflix is full of people who understand that they aren't here to make friends.
msn.com
Netflix’s new No. 1 movie is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — and it’s based on a Stephen King novel
October is the perfect time for watching scary movies with all the lights switched off, and Netflix is hoping to ensnare horror fans with its latest film based on a short story from legendary author Stephen King. And it appears to have worked. Named Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the spooky flick...
The Midnight Club: 8 Things To Know Before You Watch The Netflix Show
The Midnight Club is Netflix's latest horror series from Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, and here's what viewers should know before watching.
Android Authority
True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show
Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
Pitt News
Weekend Watchlist | Slashers, Thrillers and Serial Killers
Whenever you walk past Soldiers and Sailors Memorial, you’re walking past where they filmed the cage scene in “The Silence of The Lambs.” Since we have such an iconic piece of horror film history right in our backyard, it’s only fair that we list some of our favorite movies of a similar type.
