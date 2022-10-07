Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
Logan City officials announce holiday closures for Columbus Day – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Officials here have announced modified city schedules for the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, Oct. 10. All city offices — including City Hall, the Logan Library and Logan Cemetery – will be closed on Monday. “Residential garbage, recycling and green waste will be collected as...
usustatesman.com
Former USU department head pleads guilty to $76,766 theft
On Sept. 28, David Olsen, former head of the Department of Data Analytics & Information Systems at Utah State University, pled guilty to stealing $76,766 from USU. . According to the First District Court’s documents, Olsen waived his right to a fair trial. The hearing’s minutes state the prosecution would not require Olsen to serve jail time if he paid back the required funds.
kslnewsradio.com
Val Verda moves closer to annexation into North Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Val Verda, an unincorporated part of Davis County, met Wednesday night about the annexation of their neighborhood into North Salt Lake. Val Verda is just south of Bountiful and east of Highway 89. It is surrounded by Bountiful as well as North Salt Lake.
kvnutalk
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
Man assaulted for ‘taking too much time’ at Hill Air Force Base golf course
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was allegedly assaulted while playing golf at the Hill Air Force Base’s Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, while one witness captured the incident on video. A Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the golf course on a report of the assault. Upon arrival, the […]
Herald-Journal
Noted Logan restaurateur Casper Berry dies at 84
You might call the the 1990s and early 2000s the “salad days” for the Zanavoo restaurant in Logan Canyon. Not only was the scenically located dining establishment getting a lot of business, as the phrase suggests, it was becoming locally famous for a salad dressing made by its chef and owner Casper Berry.
kvnutalk
Logan man sentenced to jail for threatening to shoot woman in the head – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 30-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to jail for assaulting a woman repeatedly and threatening to shoot her. Samuel A. Cullumber was ordered to serve three more months behind bars after a judge said he deserved the additional time because of the harm caused the victim.
ksl.com
Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent
OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
kjzz.com
Horse returns home after lost, running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert - and just this week the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was...
KUTV
Driver who hit 5-year-old Weber County boy brings surprise gift to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County boy who was hit by a pickup truck got a surprise visit – and a special present – from the driver of that vehicle in his hospital room. Bentley Roberts was hit Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
KSLTV
Suspected serial Utah bank robber, wanted by FBI
SALT LAKE CITY — Federal authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed two Utah banks within 30 days of each other. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the black male suspect robbed the American First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street in Salt Lake City on Aug. 30. He handed a teller a note and fled on foot.
kvnutalk
Observations from USU basketball’s Blue/White scrimmage – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Utah State basketball held its annual Blue/White scrimmage in front of a solid crowd of fans and displayed a level of energy befitting a team with a lot of athletes eager to play and prove themselves. For fans, Friday’s two-hour scrimmage was the first — and only...
kslsports.com
Dynamic Win Shows Potential Of Young Utah State Team
LOGAN, Utah – 60 minutes of football is what Utah State was finally able to produce and with it came a much needed win for the beleaguered Aggies. Riding a four game losing streak and in desperate need of a break, USU finally appeared to find the spark that has been missing for the early portion of the schedule.
KSLTV
Evanston woman recovering in hospital after run in with buck
EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized tonight after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday morning. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of deer.
kjzz.com
Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
Ogden family hope to give bikes to those in need after losing son to suicide
After losing their son, an Ogden family hopes to remember him by continuing his wishes by building and giving bikes to those in need.
Former high school football player says coaches, team shunned him after serious injury
LOGAN, Utah — When Sione Pauni heard and felt a pop in his back deadlifting last February while training for Logan High School’s football team, he reported the incident to the head coach, Bart Bowen. As Sione remembers it, Bowen didn’t take any action and instead told the young man’s gym teacher that he was able to fully participate in activities. Eight months later, Sione can’t walk without the assistance...
kslsports.com
Box Elder Spoils Senior Night For Bonneville With Blowout Win
WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah – The Box Elder Bees scored 37 unanswered points to blow out the Bonneville Lakers on Game Night Live. The Lakers hosted the Bees at Bonneville High School on Friday, October 7. Box Elder blew out Bonneville, 37-8. On the first play of the night, the...
