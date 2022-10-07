ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

usustatesman.com

Former USU department head pleads guilty to $76,766 theft 

On Sept. 28, David Olsen, former head of the Department of Data Analytics & Information Systems at Utah State University, pled guilty to stealing $76,766 from USU. . According to the First District Court’s documents, Olsen waived his right to a fair trial. The hearing’s minutes state the prosecution would not require Olsen to serve jail time if he paid back the required funds. 
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Val Verda moves closer to annexation into North Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Val Verda, an unincorporated part of Davis County, met Wednesday night about the annexation of their neighborhood into North Salt Lake. Val Verda is just south of Bountiful and east of Highway 89. It is surrounded by Bountiful as well as North Salt Lake.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
WELLS, NV
Herald-Journal

Noted Logan restaurateur Casper Berry dies at 84

You might call the the 1990s and early 2000s the “salad days” for the Zanavoo restaurant in Logan Canyon. Not only was the scenically located dining establishment getting a lot of business, as the phrase suggests, it was becoming locally famous for a salad dressing made by its chef and owner Casper Berry.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent

OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Suspected serial Utah bank robber, wanted by FBI

SALT LAKE CITY — Federal authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed two Utah banks within 30 days of each other. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the black male suspect robbed the American First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street in Salt Lake City on Aug. 30. He handed a teller a note and fled on foot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Dynamic Win Shows Potential Of Young Utah State Team

LOGAN, Utah – 60 minutes of football is what Utah State was finally able to produce and with it came a much needed win for the beleaguered Aggies. Riding a four game losing streak and in desperate need of a break, USU finally appeared to find the spark that has been missing for the early portion of the schedule.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Evanston woman recovering in hospital after run in with buck

EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized tonight after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday morning. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of deer.
EVANSTON, WY
kjzz.com

Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Former high school football player says coaches, team shunned him after serious injury

LOGAN, Utah — When Sione Pauni heard and felt a pop in his back deadlifting last February while training for Logan High School’s football team, he reported the incident to the head coach, Bart Bowen. As Sione remembers it, Bowen didn’t take any action and instead told the young man’s gym teacher that he was able to fully participate in activities. Eight months later, Sione can’t walk without the assistance...
LOGAN, UT

