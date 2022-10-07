Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Related
WTOP
Freedom-Woodbridge coach says team didn’t run up score in their 112 to 16 victory
On Friday night, the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles beat the Colgan Sharks by a whopping 112 to 16. In that game, they also scored more points than any other Virginia high school football team in at least 50 years. After accusations the Eagles unnecessarily ran up their score, coach Daryl Overton says...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Offers 2025 G Derek Dixon While on Unofficial Visit
On Saturday, the Pitt basketball staff extended an offer to class-of-2025 guard Derek Dixon out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. Dixon is a 6-foot-4 combo guard who plays for Team Durant on the Nike circuit. With the offer, Pitt is getting into his recruitment quite early as he only holds five other offers, with just one being a high-major program. Dixon holds offers from George Mason, Bryant, Kansas State, and several others.
Flowers defeats Wise for first time in 14 years
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — In the battle for Prince George’s County, Wise and Flowers delivered one of the games of the year, as the Jaguars took down the Pumas 16-13 in overtime. The win marks Flowers’ first win over Wise in 14 years. “I knew we had it in us to get […]
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Terps to face two top teams in secret scrimmages
It's "secret scrimmage" season, that time of year when college basketball teams test the preseason version of themselves against other still-developing teams to get a feel for where they stand. As always, the "secret" part isn't very secret, as the matchups inevitably become publicly known, and the results are often leaked to fans hungry for any morsels of info on how their teams are looking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Mike Locksley comments on controversial officiating in Terps 31-29 loss to Purdue
Maryland football coach Mike Locksley didn't rant, but he also didn't completely bite his tongue after the latest in a recent string of big-play questionable calls went against the Terps in their 31-29 loss to Purdue. The one that will be discussed for a while was what appeared to be...
hubison.com
Volleyball Defeats Morgan State in Straight Sets
WASHINGTON (October 7, 2022) – The Howard University Volleyball team defeated Morgan State University (MSU) in straight sets, earning the Bison their first home conference win of the season (25-15, 25-19, 25-14). Lefty powerhouse junior Jennifer Bolden (Los Angeles) led the way with a team-best nine kills while hitting...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley reacts to pair of controversial calls in Maryland's 2-point loss to Purdue
Mike Locksley’s team had a couple of calls go against them in the Purdue game. The Boilermakers went on to win the game 31-29. Maryland first had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter even though there was a Purdue defender offsides. The referees decided not to throw the flag on that play.
Maryland robbed after refs miss clear penalty on blocked PAT
The Maryland Terrapins were left fuming Saturday thanks to a terrible non-call in their loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. With 7:47 left in regulation, the Terps scored a touchdown to go up 23-17 on Purdue, with the extra point looming. That extra point was blocked, but the Purdue defender responsible for the block was quite clearly offside before the snap. Despite this, no flag was thrown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Freedom-Woodbridge's 112 points most by a Virginia public high school since 1967
Freedom-Woodbridge’s point total in Friday’s 112-16 win over visiting Colgan ranks fifth all-time in state history and is the most points ever scored by a Prince William County high school program, according to the Virginia High School League record book. It's the highest total by a Virginia public...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting reported at Morgan State homecoming game
BALTIMORE, MD – A shooting has been reported at the Morgan State University homecoming game. It is unknown if any students are injured.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
One person shot at Morgan State University amid homecoming festivities
BALTIMORE -- One person was shot on the premises of Morgan State University on Saturday evening, according to authorities.That person was shot outside of the University Student Center around 10:05 p.m., a Morgan State University spokesperson said. They were not a university student, the spokesperson added.That person was reportedly taken to a local hospital, the spokesperson said.Afterward, the campus was cleared of all guests and visitors, according to authorities.Morgan State University was celebrating homecoming festivities on Saturday, according to the school's website.Those festivities started with a parade in the morning and included an afternoon football game between the Morgan State Bears and Norfolk State Spartans, which the Bears lost 24-21.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
pctonline.com
Cleveland Dixon Jr.
Cleveland Dixon Jr., owner of Holiday Termite & Pest Control, Springfield, Va., always knew managing a business would be a challenge, but he didn’t know precisely how challenging until he “hit the wall” one afternoon in the spring of 2022 when the stress became overwhelming, resulting in a personal epiphany.
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
20-year-old man shot at Morgan State University during unsanctioned homecoming party
BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was shot on the campus of Morgan State University while attending an unsanctioned homecoming after-party on Saturday night, according to authorities.The man was shot outside of the University Student Center around 10:05 p.m., a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson said. That person was not a university student, a Morgan State University spokesperson said. That person was taken to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition, according to authorities.Afterward, the campus was cleared of all guests and visitors, the university spokesperson said.Morgan State University celebrated its homecoming with various festivities on Saturday, according to the school's website.Those festivities started with a parade in the morning and included an afternoon football game between the Morgan State Bears and Norfolk State Spartans, which the Bears lost 24-21.Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department's Northeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact those detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
severnaparkvoice.com
New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy
When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
thedcpost.com
Top Saunas in District: Let Heat Detox Your Body
As chilly weathers near, the idea of taking a sauna is starting to seem tempting again. We have put together a list of the best saunas in Washington DC for those living in the area. Georgetown Massage and Bodywork. Address: 1726 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 827-8064. Website:...
Comments / 0