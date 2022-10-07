ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Offers 2025 G Derek Dixon While on Unofficial Visit

On Saturday, the Pitt basketball staff extended an offer to class-of-2025 guard Derek Dixon out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. Dixon is a 6-foot-4 combo guard who plays for Team Durant on the Nike circuit. With the offer, Pitt is getting into his recruitment quite early as he only holds five other offers, with just one being a high-major program. Dixon holds offers from George Mason, Bryant, Kansas State, and several others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
DC News Now

Flowers defeats Wise for first time in 14 years

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — In the battle for Prince George’s County, Wise and Flowers delivered one of the games of the year, as the Jaguars took down the Pumas 16-13 in overtime. The win marks Flowers’ first win over Wise in 14 years. “I knew we had it in us to get […]
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Terps to face two top teams in secret scrimmages

It's "secret scrimmage" season, that time of year when college basketball teams test the preseason version of themselves against other still-developing teams to get a feel for where they stand. As always, the "secret" part isn't very secret, as the matchups inevitably become publicly known, and the results are often leaked to fans hungry for any morsels of info on how their teams are looking.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
hubison.com

Volleyball Defeats Morgan State in Straight Sets

WASHINGTON (October 7, 2022) – The Howard University Volleyball team defeated Morgan State University (MSU) in straight sets, earning the Bison their first home conference win of the season (25-15, 25-19, 25-14). Lefty powerhouse junior Jennifer Bolden (Los Angeles) led the way with a team-best nine kills while hitting...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Maryland robbed after refs miss clear penalty on blocked PAT

The Maryland Terrapins were left fuming Saturday thanks to a terrible non-call in their loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. With 7:47 left in regulation, the Terps scored a touchdown to go up 23-17 on Purdue, with the extra point looming. That extra point was blocked, but the Purdue defender responsible for the block was quite clearly offside before the snap. Despite this, no flag was thrown.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

One person shot at Morgan State University amid homecoming festivities

BALTIMORE -- One person was shot on the premises of Morgan State University on Saturday evening, according to authorities.That person was shot outside of the University Student Center around 10:05 p.m., a Morgan State University spokesperson said. They were not a university student, the spokesperson added.That person was reportedly taken to a local hospital, the spokesperson said.Afterward, the campus was cleared of all guests and visitors, according to authorities.Morgan State University was celebrating homecoming festivities on Saturday, according to the school's website.Those festivities started with a parade in the morning and included an afternoon football game between the Morgan State Bears and Norfolk State Spartans, which the Bears lost 24-21.
BALTIMORE, MD
Travel Maven

This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland

MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
pctonline.com

Cleveland Dixon Jr.

Cleveland Dixon Jr., owner of Holiday Termite & Pest Control, Springfield, Va., always knew managing a business would be a challenge, but he didn’t know precisely how challenging until he “hit the wall” one afternoon in the spring of 2022 when the stress became overwhelming, resulting in a personal epiphany.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?

I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

20-year-old man shot at Morgan State University during unsanctioned homecoming party

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was shot on the campus of Morgan State University while attending an unsanctioned homecoming after-party on Saturday night, according to authorities.The man was shot outside of the University Student Center around 10:05 p.m., a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson said. That person was not a university student, a Morgan State University spokesperson said. That person was taken to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition, according to authorities.Afterward, the campus was cleared of all guests and visitors, the university spokesperson said.Morgan State University celebrated its homecoming with various festivities on Saturday, according to the school's website.Those festivities started with a parade in the morning and included an afternoon football game between the Morgan State Bears and Norfolk State Spartans, which the Bears lost 24-21.Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department's Northeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact those detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy

When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
thedcpost.com

Top Saunas in District: Let Heat Detox Your Body

As chilly weathers near, the idea of taking a sauna is starting to seem tempting again. We have put together a list of the best saunas in Washington DC for those living in the area. Georgetown Massage and Bodywork. Address: 1726 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 827-8064. Website:...
WASHINGTON, DC

