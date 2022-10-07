Will Sheff

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set

If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Special Interest Share New Song “Foul”: Listen

Special Interest, the no-wave punk band from New Orleans, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Endure. This one’s called “Foul.” Give it a listen below. “This call and response tune is a working class anthem,” Special Interest’s Maria Elena said in a statement. “Alli...
Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert

“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
Review: Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers Carry on Tradition with New Album

Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers/Live In Colorado Vol. 2/Third Man Records. One of the effects of a lingering legacy means that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman will forever be haunted by the ghost of the Grateful Dead, whether willingly or not. That’s only natural of course; it’s hard to escape from under the shadow of one of the most iconic bands of all time, one that defined so many styles—from psychedelia and jam to early Americana and improvisation. Not that the former members want to evade that identification; after all, the reverence for Captain Trips, Jerry Garcia, still permeates every pore. So too, any offshoot of the original ensemble—whether it’s Dead and Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Ratdog, Planet Drum, or the Other Ones— remains an integral branch of the same family tree.
Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings

The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
Dermot Kennedy Announces New Track & Biggest Ever UK Tour

TAKEN FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM ‘SONDER’ OUT NOV 4TH. ANNOUNCES BIGGEST EVER UK TOUR INCLUDING NIGHT AT THE O2 IN LONDON. Acclaimed singer/songwriter DERMOT KENNEDY today shares the incredible new track ‘INNOCENCE AND SADNESS’, a song taken from his upcoming second album ‘SONDER’ out on Nov 4th via Island Records/Interscope. Pre-order ‘Sonder’ here.
Out Today: Exotic House Producer Villows Releases ‘Lucid’

“Oozing with summery, daydreamy, nostalgic vibes that are so very easy to get lost in.”. “A musical metamorphosis that blossoms with each note and transition.”. “Perfect for a day out on the beach or a late-night drive.”. deathordesire. Surreal House producer Villows released his latest single, ‘Lucid’, on the 7th...
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (10/7/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from The Panhandlers, Billy Stings, Austin Meade, Alex Miller, Rob Baird, Justin Moore with Priscilla Block, Emily Scott Robinson, Town Mountain, Michael Ray, Caleb Caudle, Alex Williams, and more. Turn it up, tell...
