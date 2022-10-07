Will Sheff

Read full article on original website
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Wet Leg, Måneskin and Erica Banks
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set
If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Special Interest Share New Song “Foul”: Listen
Special Interest, the no-wave punk band from New Orleans, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Endure. This one’s called “Foul.” Give it a listen below. “This call and response tune is a working class anthem,” Special Interest’s Maria Elena said in a statement. “Alli...
What Jimmy Page Discovered on a Missing ‘Early’ Demo Tape of ‘The Rain Song’
In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page revealed he once found an old tape of the band's song 'The Rain Song.'
Korn’s Jonathan Davis has launched a pet company called Freak On A Leash
Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has founded his own pet brand titled Freak On A Leash, with products created as a "homage to the horror and rock music we love"
Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert
“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
NME
See Chloe Moriondo’s behind-the-scenes photos from wacky ‘Plastic Purse’ video
Chloe Moriondo has shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the video for her latest single ‘Plastic Purse’. The song appears on the indie-pop artist’s third studio album ‘SUCKERPUNCH’, which was released today (October 7). In the track’s wacky accompanying visuals, we find Moriondo in mad...
Watch Journey play Metallica's Enter Sandman with Kirk Hammett in Hawaii
Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett joins AOR legends Journey onstage in Honolulu to play Enter Sandman plus a timeless Journey classic
Review: Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers Carry on Tradition with New Album
Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers/Live In Colorado Vol. 2/Third Man Records. One of the effects of a lingering legacy means that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman will forever be haunted by the ghost of the Grateful Dead, whether willingly or not. That’s only natural of course; it’s hard to escape from under the shadow of one of the most iconic bands of all time, one that defined so many styles—from psychedelia and jam to early Americana and improvisation. Not that the former members want to evade that identification; after all, the reverence for Captain Trips, Jerry Garcia, still permeates every pore. So too, any offshoot of the original ensemble—whether it’s Dead and Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Ratdog, Planet Drum, or the Other Ones— remains an integral branch of the same family tree.
Paice Ashton Lord: Malice In Wonderland - Album Of The Week Club review
Ditching Deep Purple’s full-throttle grandeur, Ian Paice and Jon Lord's new endeavour was conceived as a hybrid of the blues groups, jazz outfits and big bands they had grown up with
NME
Salem Ilese, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yun-jin and Kim Chae-won perform ‘Good Parts’ live
LE SSERAFIM vocalists Huh Yun-jin and Kim Chae-won recently performed one of the act’s upcoming B-sides ‘Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am)’ with singer-songwriter Salem Ilese. On the October 8 episodes of South Korean music show Music Universe K-909, the two LE SSERAFIM...
Guitar World Magazine
Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings
The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
withguitars.com
Dermot Kennedy Announces New Track & Biggest Ever UK Tour
TAKEN FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM ‘SONDER’ OUT NOV 4TH. ANNOUNCES BIGGEST EVER UK TOUR INCLUDING NIGHT AT THE O2 IN LONDON. Acclaimed singer/songwriter DERMOT KENNEDY today shares the incredible new track ‘INNOCENCE AND SADNESS’, a song taken from his upcoming second album ‘SONDER’ out on Nov 4th via Island Records/Interscope. Pre-order ‘Sonder’ here.
withguitars.com
Out Today: Exotic House Producer Villows Releases ‘Lucid’
“Oozing with summery, daydreamy, nostalgic vibes that are so very easy to get lost in.”. “A musical metamorphosis that blossoms with each note and transition.”. “Perfect for a day out on the beach or a late-night drive.”. deathordesire. Surreal House producer Villows released his latest single, ‘Lucid’, on the 7th...
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (10/7/22)
This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from The Panhandlers, Billy Stings, Austin Meade, Alex Miller, Rob Baird, Justin Moore with Priscilla Block, Emily Scott Robinson, Town Mountain, Michael Ray, Caleb Caudle, Alex Williams, and more. Turn it up, tell...
