How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year
(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
College Professors Are Revealing What Students Don't Understand About Their Work, And I Am Diligently Taking Notes
"95% of the time, the answer is in the syllabus."
What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
parentherald.com
Parents Worry After Florida Schools Ask Female Student-Athletes About Their Menstrual History
A school district in Florida is looking to change a state medical form that asks its female student-athletes about their menstrual history, following criticism from some parents and physicians who say it is unnecessary for the schools to digitally store and collect such information and doing so puts the students at risk now that they are in the post-Roe v. Wade era, NBC News reported.
Phys.org
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
AOL Corp
Virginia students plan walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies
Virginia public school students across the state plan to walk out of their classrooms on Tuesday to protest new model policies that aim to roll back certain protections for transgender students. The Virginia Department of Education this month released proposed policies to prevent transgender students from using restrooms or locker...
1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School
Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
Minnesota assistant principal tells staff to use 'straight, white privilege' amid genderless award controversy
Minnesota's Farmington High School assistant principal Laura Wagner called parents opposing genderless homecoming awards "keyboard warriors."
Law banning explicit books in schools isn't a book ban, proponent says
Andy Wells, President of the Missouri chapter of No Left Turn in Education, is a supporter of the recent bill banning sexually explicit materials in schools. He shared his perspective with KMOX.
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
wiareport.com
Do Biased Teacher Evaluations Contribute to the “Leaky Pipeline” of Women Faculty
A new study led by Whitney Buser, senior academic professional and associate director of academic programs in the School of Economics at the Georgia Institute of Technology finds that teaching evaluations may play a role in the “leaky pipeline” affecting the attrition of women faculty members. Dr. Buser...
The biggest scandal in higher education is lowering the bar
When professors lower standards, we are diminishing the quality of education for all students.
The Lincoln Center: Five Great TED Talks to Inspire and Encourage Teachers Caring For and About Students
Image via The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth. If you’re a teacher who’s looking for a little motivation between lesson plans and grading papers, here’s a curated list of five fantastic TED Talks to help inspire and encourage you. Some may remind you of why you entered the profession, while others might prompt new ways of thinking about your work, and its impact of it. Enjoy!
ilo.org
The transformation of education begins with teachers
“You cannot teach today the same way you did yesterday to prepare students for tomorrow.”. The world has committed to transform education and to address the main obstacles that prevent teachers from leading this transformation. The recent report from the International Commission on the Futures of Education, Reimagining our futures...
Teacher unions are the real ‘dark money’ players in school board races
My father served for more than a decade on the school board in the small town where I grew up. I can tell you firsthand that there always have been contentious issues locally — over teacher pay, property taxes, where funding goes, curriculum issues, and more. But the internet...
NYU Chemistry Professor Fired After Students Said His Class Was Too Hard
Maitland Jones Jr. was a professor of chemistry at Princeton University. In 2007, he semi-retired and began teaching organic chemistry at New York University on an adjunct basis. Not anymore: NYU has fired Jones after students circulated a petition protesting that his class was too hard. But according to Jones,...
ZDNet
Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience
Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
CNBC
'Universities are going to continue to suffer.' Some colleges struggle with enrollment declines, underfunding
Enrollment declines and underfunding have hit the higher education system hard. Post-pandemic, a number of colleges are in financial jeopardy. Deep cuts in state funding for higher education have pushed more of the costs on to students and paved the way for significant tuition increases. Increasingly, high school students are...
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life story — how she, an El Salvadoran immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in middle school speaking very little English, came to be a teacher. Nuñez Ardon took an unusual path to the classroom: She earned her teaching degree through evening classes at a community college, while living at home and raising her four children. Community college-based teaching programs like this are rare, but growing. They can dramatically cut the cost and raise the convenience of earning a teaching degree, while making a job in education accessible to a wider diversity of people.
UC Daily Campus
Are High School Sports Worth the Cost?
In many high schools, sports are an integral part of life, sometimes even prioritized above academics. Like every aspect of education, there is a cost to the services that schools provide. In this article, I’ll specifically examine my hometown, Wolcott, CT, and see how its football budget in terms of coaches’ salaries compares to the amount paid for other services to students. What I have found is that while high school sports, including football, certainly have benefits, these benefits can in no way justify the disproportionate amount of money given to them.
