theblackandwhite.net
Girls volleyball falls to Richard Montgomery in straight sets
The girls volleyball team (3–5) fell to the Richard Montgomery Rockets (5–3) on Thursday in straight sets. The Vikes started out playing well but dropped the first set 15–25 to a steaming Rockets team. The Rockets continued their dominance into the second set, once again winning it 25–12, despite the Vikes valiant efforts. Down two sets, the Vikes looked to build some momentum and mount a comeback, but unfortunately, the Rockets wouldn’t budge. Richard Montgomery took the third set 25–9 to sweep the match.
WTOP
Freedom-Woodbridge coach says team didn’t run up score in their 112 to 16 victory
On Friday night, the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles beat the Colgan Sharks by a whopping 112 to 16. In that game, they also scored more points than any other Virginia high school football team in at least 50 years. After accusations the Eagles unnecessarily ran up their score, coach Daryl Overton says...
Flowers defeats Wise for first time in 14 years
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — In the battle for Prince George’s County, Wise and Flowers delivered one of the games of the year, as the Jaguars took down the Pumas 16-13 in overtime. The win marks Flowers’ first win over Wise in 14 years. “I knew we had it in us to get […]
hubison.com
Volleyball Defeats Morgan State in Straight Sets
WASHINGTON (October 7, 2022) – The Howard University Volleyball team defeated Morgan State University (MSU) in straight sets, earning the Bison their first home conference win of the season (25-15, 25-19, 25-14). Lefty powerhouse junior Jennifer Bolden (Los Angeles) led the way with a team-best nine kills while hitting...
Undefeated teams will battle Saturday in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Playoff implications and bragging rights are on the line in Prince George’s County on Saturday. Two of DC News Now’s top 10 teams – No. 8 Wise and No. 9 Flowers, will face off at Wise at 2 p.m. “It is going to be the biggest game […]
Damascus, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Terps to face two top teams in secret scrimmages
It's "secret scrimmage" season, that time of year when college basketball teams test the preseason version of themselves against other still-developing teams to get a feel for where they stand. As always, the "secret" part isn't very secret, as the matchups inevitably become publicly known, and the results are often leaked to fans hungry for any morsels of info on how their teams are looking.
247Sports
Mike Locksley comments on controversial officiating in Terps 31-29 loss to Purdue
Maryland football coach Mike Locksley didn't rant, but he also didn't completely bite his tongue after the latest in a recent string of big-play questionable calls went against the Terps in their 31-29 loss to Purdue. The one that will be discussed for a while was what appeared to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley reacts to pair of controversial calls in Maryland's 2-point loss to Purdue
Mike Locksley’s team had a couple of calls go against them in the Purdue game. The Boilermakers went on to win the game 31-29. Maryland first had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter even though there was a Purdue defender offsides. The referees decided not to throw the flag on that play.
Inside Nova
Freedom-Woodbridge's 112 points most by a Virginia public high school since 1967
Freedom-Woodbridge’s point total in Friday’s 112-16 win over visiting Colgan ranks fifth all-time in state history and is the most points ever scored by a Prince William County high school program, according to the Virginia High School League record book. It's the highest total by a Virginia public...
Washingtonian.com
NBC4’s Jummy Olabanji on How Her Days in High-School Performance Choirs Prepared Her for the Anchor Desk
“I grew up dancing—ballet, tap, jazz—and was in choir. Back in the ’90s, Chantilly High School had a senior performance choir called Touch of Class—they were the elite group that would go to national competitions—and every year they put on this performance called ‘Jazz & Pizzazz.’ In the ’90s in Chantilly, ‘Jazz & Pizzazz’ was the thing. In sixth grade, I went to my first ‘Jazz & Pizzazz’ and was like, ‘Oh, my gosh—Touch of Class is amazing. When I get to high school, I’m going to try out!’
lhslance.org
Senior Sunrise brings senior class together after canceled homecoming parade
On October 6, the Linganore senior class came together for their annual Senior Sunrise. This event took place at the bottom lot of Linganore High School (LHS) and was organized by the student council. This is the second time the event has occurred at LHS. The class of 2021 was...
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
Maryland baker's dream slowly comes true
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (AP) — Heading into the kitchen to whip up tasty desserts was almost second nature for Devin Taylor."I've always loved baking and spending time in the kitchen," she says. "I have a big Italian family, so we spent a lot of time in the kitchen together."She got serious about baking in 2017, when she embarked on what she calls her "Julie & Julia" project — referencing a book by Julie Powell and a subsequent film about how Powell set out to prepare every recipe in Julia Child's 1961 cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."Only Taylor's version had...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy
Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
Maryland State Police Aviation Crew Rescues Injured Hunter In Howard County
Maryland State Police troopers made a daring air rescue of an injured hunter who fell from a tree stand and suffered serious injuries in Ellicott City. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, October 7, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services called in the Maryland State Police Aviation Unit to medevac an injured hunter who fell between 20 and 30 feet from a tree stand in a heavily wooded and remote area of Cascade Falls.
severnaparkvoice.com
New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy
When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
exoticspotter.com
Rolls-Royce Phantom | Spotted in Potomac, Maryland
New phantom in Potomac, I saw tons of cool cars today. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
