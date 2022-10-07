Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Driver shot on I-70; investigators seek witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver was shot Monday night on I-70 between I-465 and Keystone Avenue south of downtown Indianapolis, police investigators believe. Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting. Indiana State Police said in a news release that troopers and Indianapolis police officers responded shortly before 6:55...
WISH-TV
4 people shot in 3 overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis. Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man found dead in residential area on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives are conducting an investigation after finding a man dead Monday afternoon on the south side of town. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call about a person down around noon Monday at the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue. That’s in a residential area just east of the I-65 overpass.
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall bans 3 people for a year after carrying guns inside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say three people are banned for a year from the Greenwood Park Mall for bringing guns inside. Investigators say they were lawfully carrying the guns and didn’t make any threats, but Simon Property Group doesn’t allow weapons on its properties. This comes after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side. Police say it happened Sunday morning at the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds...
WISH-TV
Police: Lawrence Central students shot walking from school in targeted attack
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Two students walking who’d left early from Lawrence Central High School were shot Monday morning on an I-465 overpass for 46th Street in what Lawrence Police Department is called a targeted attack. Lawrence police Capt. Tracey Cantrell told News 8, “Once again, here we...
WISH-TV
23-year-old man found fatally shot in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a homicide of a man who was found fatally shot Sunday morning in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department. At 9:54 a.m. Sunday, The Anderson Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street. When officers arrived, witnesses directed them to a nearby apartment where they located a 23-year-old male that had been shot, according to a press release.
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating homicide of man fatally shot inside car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside of a car on Indy’s northeast side Saturday, according to police. Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in the 2800 block of North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
IFD: Hot grease sparks north side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot grease left unattended on a stove was the cause of a house fire Sunday on the city’s north side. Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a fire in the 4800 block of Kessler Boulevard North Drive at around 6 p.m., IFD said in a tweet. That’s a residential area near 48th Street, not far from Broadmoor Country Club.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis crews try to rescue work crew on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters on Monday night were trying to rescue multiple workers on the side of the Regions Tower downtown. It’s the third tallest building in Indianapolis with 36 stories. Firefighters were sent to a rope rescue shortly before 10:05 p.m. Monday at the Regions Tower,...
WISH-TV
IMPD Mounted Patrol needs nearly $1 million to build new facility
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The seven horses of the IMPD Mounted Patrol need a new barn that will cost about $2 million dollars and the department says they need that money by the end of the year. Sgt. Tyneka Sperry of the IMPD Mounted Patrol said, “We have until the...
WISH-TV
IFD rescues 3 trapped in abandoned building
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were rescued after being trapped in a basement of an old building on Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. At 2:31 p.m., IFD was dispatched to 22nd and North Meridian Street, where they found two 18-year-old males and a 15-year-old female trapped inside an old, abandoned building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Police: Investigating death of man and woman fatally shot in Camby
CAMBY, Ind. (WISH) — Morgan County Major Crimes is investigating the death of a man and woman, who was found outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday in Camby, according to a news release from Morgan County. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Morgan County deputies were called to...
WISH-TV
Plainfield firefighter chief placed on administrative leave for drunk driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving and is now being placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the Town of Plainfield. Early Saturday morning police arrested Randell for driving intoxicated. He was...
WISH-TV
Westfield police asking for help to find 2 missing teenagers
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Westfield are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teenage boys. Moises Landaverde, 16, and his friend, 15-year-old Joshua Chavarria, were last seen between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Investigators believe the boys left their homes in Westfield on foot...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Camby death investigation found to be murder-suicide
UPDATE: A man and woman who were found fatally shot in Camby on Sunday evening died in a murder-suicide, Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers said Monday. The victims were identified as Kevin Slemensek, 64, and his wife, 61-year-old Rebecca Slemensek, according to Myers. The sheriff’s office was still investigating and...
WISH-TV
LiftOff Creamery awarded by Indianapolis mayor as certified vendor of the month
The owner of LiftOff Creamery has recently been awarded a certificate from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the city’s Office of Minority & Women Business Development as the city’s very first Vendor of the Month. The local aviation-themed ice-cream parlor offers ice cream, desserts and shaved ice in...
WISH-TV
Fall Festival hopes to raise money for IMPD Mounted Patrol to build new barn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit was formed in 1983, and now they are in need of a new barn. “The horses help bring the community together,” Sergeant Tyneka Sperry said. Currently, the stables are by the IMPD K9 Facility. The Central Indiana Police...
WISH-TV
New report ranks Indianapolis most affordable city for first-year home ownership
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new report shows first-year home ownership costs are soaring, but Indianapolis remains among the most affordable among big cities. Smart Asset, a financial company, says Indianapolis was the most affordable city to buy a home this year and last. However, Smart Asset says first-year costs have increased by more than 26% and are unlikely to fall in 2023.
WISH-TV
Man pulled from car after flipping over into retention pond
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters say a man was pulled from a car that was flipped over into a retention pond. It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday at 34th Street and Lafayette Road. The Indianapolis Fire Department says the person is awake and talking, and at first said there were four other people in the car.
