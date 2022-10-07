Read full article on original website
The Lincoln Center: Five Great TED Talks to Inspire and Encourage Teachers Caring For and About Students
Image via The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth. If you’re a teacher who’s looking for a little motivation between lesson plans and grading papers, here’s a curated list of five fantastic TED Talks to help inspire and encourage you. Some may remind you of why you entered the profession, while others might prompt new ways of thinking about your work, and its impact of it. Enjoy!
Ageism and Elderspeak at a Dental Appointment
What You Can do to Support Youth Mental Health
Prior to November 2018, if you had asked my husband or me if we thought any of our children were at risk for suicide, we would have responded with something along the lines of, “We are very involved and communicative with our children so we would know if they were hurting” or “No, our children are too young to be at risk” or “Our children regularly see a doctor or a psychiatrist so we aren’t worried about that.”
ADDitude
Compare & Despair: Social Media & Mental Health Concerns in Teens with ADHD
For adolescents, the journey away from family bonds and into society at large is rife with uncertainty. To establish identity and acceptance, teens ask questions like “Who am I?” “Where do I belong?” and “What do I believe?” Well-meaning parents are often met with resistance as they walk a fine line between hovering and helping during this developmental stage.
psychologytoday.com
Assertive Communication: Required in All OCD Marriages
Trust is a key element of good communication in relationships. It transcends actions, discussions, and behaviors. Partners must value themselves and each other to improve the quality of communication in the marriage. Couples who work on having each partner’s voice expressed and received in a safe space will likely enjoy...
Futurity
Warm parenting of teens can bring closer bond later
High-quality parenting of adolescents lays the foundation for close parent-child relationships when those teens become young adults, according to new research. The study is one of the first to examine how changes in parental involvement, parental warmth, and effective discipline during adolescence predict the quality of the relationships between parents and their young adult children, says Greg Fosco, professor of human development and family studies and associate director of the Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center at Penn State and co-principal investigator of the study.
Expert recommends breadwinning women ask partners for help to avoid burnout
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The tide of burnout is rising in the workplace and at home as breadwinning women struggle to find a balance.Often the fuel for the burnout is self-imposed, but a key is getting help from their life partner. "Research shows that as women out-earn their partners, they actually take on more of a caregiving and household responsibility," said Vanessa Loder, a mom of two and author of "The Soul Solution." Loder's book dives into why the divide is still the Grand Canyon, especially when women outearn their partners."Women may feel compelled to compensate for violating traditional gender roles as...
ceoworld.biz
Science-Based Strategies to Control Stress and Improve Your Digital Life
The digital technology that allows us to be constantly connected has also introduced new stresses into our everyday lives. Fortunately, there’s a way to make your digital life better: control your stress instead of having stress control you. Stress itself isn’t a problem. In fact, short-term stress can improve...
psychologytoday.com
Nurturing Positive Emotions Leads to Financial Success
Positive emotions can promote better money management practices. Cultivating a happy, full, and meaningful life results in a greater capacity to earn and save money. It's also important to maintain a positive outlook during challenging economic times. A new study published in Personality and Individual Differences suggests that positive emotions...
theedadvocate.org
24 Strategies to Help Students Who Refuse to Assume Responsibility for their Mistakes and Shortcomings
Are you looking for strategies to help students who refuse to assume responsibility for their shortcomings? If so, keep reading. 1. Organize the learner’s surroundings to lessen interference from peers. (e.g., remove the chance to blame others). 2. Teach the learner problem-solving skills: (a) find the problem, (b) find...
psychologytoday.com
Counseling Gifted Children
Challenges affecting gifted children include lack of emotional maturity, perfectionism, frustration, and alienation. Some gifted children develop anxiety and depression because of their difficulties in dealing with their unique challenges. Hypnotic techniques that help gifted children include the use of positive talk, self-calming, and accessing the subconscious. As they mature,...
How To Help Someone Struggling With Low Self-Esteem
Do I measure up? It’s a question that everyone asks themself. But for those who struggle with low self-esteem, it plays on repeat with an answer of “no”. When someone believes that their talent or skills are not worthwhile, it bleeds into every area of their life. As the partner or friend of someone struggling, it’s difficult to see how they view themselves and it can often make your relationship and day-to-day life harder. You want to help them. But how can you?
MedicalXpress
Parenting practices in teen years set the stage for closeness, warmth later on
High-quality parenting practices in adolescence lay the foundation for close parent-child relationships when the children become young adults, according to new research from Penn State. The study is one of the first to examine how changes in parental involvement, parental warmth, and effective discipline during adolescence predict the quality of...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development
The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
psychologytoday.com
The Joy of Preparation: Bringing Creativity Alive
One question, posed 24 years ago, still reverberates in my brain. Class preparation can be a joy-filled process filled with wonderment, particularly with an eye for creative thinking. Thinking the new, allowing thoughts to self-liberate, and resting in awareness can enhance creativity. About 24 years ago, a student asked to...
sheenmagazine.com
Supporting ADHD Awareness Month From A BIPOC Perspective
October is ADHD Awareness Month. ADHD is known as Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Many people struggle with impulsive behavior that may result in not being able to sit still and to constantly be hyperactive. However, for those with ADHD, they have these challenges more persistently. With ADHD, these challenges impact your daily life, school, and work demands.
