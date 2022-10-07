Read full article on original website
County Clerk’s staff prepared for ‘transparent, safe, secure’ election
CACHE COUNTY — The members of the Cache County Clerk/Auditor’s staff are preparing for what they intend to be a “transparent, safe and secure election for the citizens of Cache County” in November. As a kick-off for the general election cycle, Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield is inviting...
Ground breaking scheduled for new Logan fire station
LOGAN — The public is invited to a ground breaking ceremony for the new Logan City Fire Station, Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Station 70 will be built at 200 North 100 East, across the street from the existing building. Logan City Fire Chief Brad Hannig said in addition...
From the Notebook: Legas, Cobbs, Tyler emerging as stars
LOGAN – Utah State claimed victory on the gridiron for the first time in 42 days on Saturday with its defeat of Air Force. The Aggies finally overcame shortcomings, eliminated mistakes, and played winning football when winning mattered most. Aside from the story of victory, these are a few notes and trends from Saturday’s contest.
Observations from USU basketball’s Blue/White scrimmage
LOGAN – Utah State basketball held its annual Blue/White scrimmage in front of a solid crowd of fans and displayed a level of energy befitting a team with a lot of athletes eager to play and prove themselves. For fans, Friday’s two-hour scrimmage was the first — and only...
Aggies come up huge in clutch, break 4-game skid with win over Air Force
LOGAN – For two straight games, Utah State put together a solid quarter here, a good half there, but never put forward a complete game of winning football. Finally, when it began to matter most, the Aggies made winning plays in its 34-27 homecoming victory over Air Force. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak.
Final RPI rankings and playoff pairings set for 4A girls soccer
HYRUM – The final RPI rankings from the Utah High School Activities Association for 4A girls soccer have been released and we now know the playoff pairings for Region 11 girls soccer. The Mountain Crest Mustangs (14-3) finished Region 11 play undefeated and were rewarded as the #1 seed in the upcoming 4A girls soccer tournament.
