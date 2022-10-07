ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

cachevalleydaily.com

Ground breaking scheduled for new Logan fire station

LOGAN — The public is invited to a ground breaking ceremony for the new Logan City Fire Station, Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Station 70 will be built at 200 North 100 East, across the street from the existing building. Logan City Fire Chief Brad Hannig said in addition...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

From the Notebook: Legas, Cobbs, Tyler emerging as stars

LOGAN – Utah State claimed victory on the gridiron for the first time in 42 days on Saturday with its defeat of Air Force. The Aggies finally overcame shortcomings, eliminated mistakes, and played winning football when winning mattered most. Aside from the story of victory, these are a few notes and trends from Saturday’s contest.
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Observations from USU basketball’s Blue/White scrimmage

LOGAN – Utah State basketball held its annual Blue/White scrimmage in front of a solid crowd of fans and displayed a level of energy befitting a team with a lot of athletes eager to play and prove themselves. For fans, Friday’s two-hour scrimmage was the first — and only...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Aggies come up huge in clutch, break 4-game skid with win over Air Force

LOGAN – For two straight games, Utah State put together a solid quarter here, a good half there, but never put forward a complete game of winning football. Finally, when it began to matter most, the Aggies made winning plays in its 34-27 homecoming victory over Air Force. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak.
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Final RPI rankings and playoff pairings set for 4A girls soccer

HYRUM – The final RPI rankings from the Utah High School Activities Association for 4A girls soccer have been released and we now know the playoff pairings for Region 11 girls soccer. The Mountain Crest Mustangs (14-3) finished Region 11 play undefeated and were rewarded as the #1 seed in the upcoming 4A girls soccer tournament.
HYRUM, UT

