Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW Ratings For 10/10/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,824,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,599,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, up from last week’s 0.40 rating. The first...
NFL・
ewrestlingnews.com
D-X Reunites On WWE RAW, Shout Out To Chyna Given
D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg) reunited to close out Monday night’s episode of RAW. After making their entrance, X-Pac shouted out late former WWE Intercontinental and Women’s Champion Chyna, calling her the “magic ingredient” to D-X. Road Dogg did the signature...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE’s Head Of Long-Term Creative Names Favorite Non-WWE Wrestlers
Stars such as Jamie Hayter, Will Ospreay, Hikaru Shida, and Daniel Garcia could one day be working with WWE if the company’s new head of long-term creative gets his way. This month, WWE hired Rob Fee under the official title of ‘Director of Long-Term Creative’ to oversee storylines across all brands of the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Good Brothers Return To WWE
The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) have returned to WWE. During this week’s episode of RAW, Gallows and Anderson returned after AJ Styles tricked Finn Balor into believing he was joining The Judgment Day. As the Judgment Day was cutting a promo, Styles came out and said...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Notes On Ronda Rousey, Brawling Brutes’ Internal WWE Roster Statuses
We have some updates to pass along regarding Ronda Rousey and The Brawling Brutes’ official statuses on the WWE roster. Pwinsider is reporting that Rousey is officially listed as a heel, which has been teased on WWE TV for some time now. As for the Brawling Brutes, the trio...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt To Appear On WWE SmackDown Going Forward
As noted, the Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt made his anticipated return at Extreme Rules this past Saturday. One question that some have asked is which brand the former Universal Champion will mostly appear on. We might finally have that answer. According to Pwinsider, the Eater of Worlds is currently...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Reveals Whether AEW Rampage Will Go Live Weekly, More
During a recent appearance with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, AEW President Tony Khan commented on if AEW Rampage will eventually go live weekly, his occasional on-air appearances, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On if AEW Rampage will eventually go live weekly: “I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Bring Back MMA’s Four-Horsewomen
Ronda Rousey has called on WWE to rehire Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir and reunite the four horsewomen. Rousey is one-quarter of MMA’s four horsewomen, alongside Duke, Shafir and Shayna Baszler. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Baddest Stream On The Planet,” Rousey was asked who she would...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Is Honored At Tonight’s WWE RAW
On tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, we’ll see a 25th anniversary reunion of DX. Earlier today, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman commented on how the group is holding up 25 years later and wanting to see Chyna be honored. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Gives Update On His Status With The Promotion Post-AEW Purchase
Former ROH owner Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. regarding his current connection with the promotion. Silkin was the owner of ROH from 2004 until 2011. He’d made appearances on AEW television since Tony Khan purchased ROH earlier this year. According to Silkin, he doesn’t really have a connection with it at the moment.
ewrestlingnews.com
Daniel Cormier Not Closing Door On Potential WWE Future, Brock Lesnar Match
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Riddle went over when he tapped out Rollins while having him in a submission hold. In an interview with the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT as Alba Fyre is slated to wrestle Jacy Jayne. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Alba Fyre sets sights on Jacy Jayne in Toxic Attraction path of destruction. There’s nowhere for Toxic Attraction to hide...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses Transitioning Into His New Role In WWE NXT, More
During a recent appearance on “The Ringer” podcast, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels commented on transitioning into his new role, being the “face” of the WWE NXT brand, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Talks Performing In Canada For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with NOW Toronto about performing in Canada for AEW Dynamite this week. Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson on this week’s show in Toronto. Despite being billed from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Y2J isn’t worried about receiving cheers over...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Bray Wyatt Had Offers From AEW, AAA & Impact Wrestling
As seen during Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, WWE wasn’t the only company that was interested in the services of the former WWE Champion. Following Wyatt’s release from WWE back...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy On Jeff Hardy: He Seems To Be Doing Really Well
During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on how his younger brother Jeff Hardy is doing, what his hopes for Jeff’s future are, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his hopes for Jeff’s future:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Thinks His Son Will Be A Better Athlete Than Him
Although Mark Henry had a successful career and is a WWE Hall of Famer, the current AEW talent believes his son Jacob will be an even better athlete than he was. Henry’s son can squat 600 pounds, living up to expectations of being a strong man like his father.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Says Sammy Guevara Needs To Keep Everyone Out Of His Business
During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Sammy Guevara’s future in the wrestling business, the star qualities of Guevara, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Guevara’s future: “I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Compares Shawn Spears’ WWE And AEW Booking
On the most recent edition of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed AEW’s booking of Shawn Spears and compared it to WWE. Spears announced his departure from WWE in February 2019. He would sign with AEW in June of the same year.
