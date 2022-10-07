Most college students enter their freshman year excited for a taste of real freedom, but the real freedom comes later, when they move off campus. Harrisonburg offers an abundance of living options, from apartments and townhomes to houses downtown, and each place comes with its own set of perks. The endless options for off-campus living can be overwhelming, but with JMU’s close community and Harrisonburg’s free transportation, you’re not bound to just one area.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO