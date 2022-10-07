Read full article on original website
Miss Gay Harrisonburg 25th Anniversary
A new drag queen was crowned miss Gay Harrisonburg on October 1st. Sam Game celebrated with the queens and gained insight on their tight-knit community.
Latina country singer finds self with Virginia musicians
“I live by (Dolly Parton). Every day, when I’m putting my boots on and I don’t see people on campus wearing boots, but I’m like, ‘Just be who you are on purpose...'"
It's back! Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival 2022 is here
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival is BACK October 8-9. The festival has been celebrated for over 30 years. It takes place each year at Rebec Vineyards in Amherst with thousands coming to be a part of the fun. Svet Kanev is the Manager and...
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina. An infection prevention specialist with Sentara says it’s important to get your flu shot because they are not yet sure how bad the flu season this year will be.
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA takes in animals from hurricane-impacted shelters
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Central Virginia came to the rescue of 45 hurricane refugee animals: 23 dogs and 21 cats. They arrived at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA on Thursday and are available to be fostered. The animals came from two separate transports: one from a shelter in Florida and...
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Help Wanted: Jobs Available in the Mountains
When many look to the mountains today, they see opportunities for recreation and rest. Previous generations saw opportunity: resources that were in demand needed a ready supply of laborers to bring them to the local market. Getting to Sugar Hollow in western Albemarle County a century-or-so ago was not the...
'They’re going to need some time to adjust' | Dozens of pets rescued and brought to Virginia in search of 'fur-ever' homes
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A flight full of cats and dogs arrived at Richmond International Airport Thursday morning. Wings of Rescue said 130 animals, 97 dogs and 33 cats, were evacuated from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Among the shelters that volunteered to take some of the...
Feel Good Friday: From Fluvanna County to Nashville
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A country music artist from Central Virginia is making his way to Nashville. Drew Pace started playing the guitar at a young age, but later found a love for sports that lasted until he was hurt. “I started taking guitar lessons when I was...
Appomattox's 50th Railroad Festival in full swing
Thousands of people have descended upon the Town of Appomattox this weekend to attend the 50th Annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. The event that began Friday night and wraps up on Sunday afternoon is in full swing with a variety of food vendors, live music, artisan and craft vendors, organization information booths, amusement park rides, children's inflatables, a hay bale maze, and more.
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Grants helping economic growth and development
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Life for a family of five can get complicated quickly, but when you throw in insufficient housing that stays covered in mold, that chaos turns into danger. Alanna Shifflett is just one person in the Shenandoah Valley living in an unsafe rental property. When she and...
Areas of MBU evacuated Saturday morning for reported threats
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An area of Mary Baldwin University was evacuated Saturday after threats were reported, Staunton Police Department said on Facebook. They said they and MBU security responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. and students were evacuated during the search. Around 2:30 a.m. SPD said they sent...
Opinion | Students should move off campus at their first opportunity
Most college students enter their freshman year excited for a taste of real freedom, but the real freedom comes later, when they move off campus. Harrisonburg offers an abundance of living options, from apartments and townhomes to houses downtown, and each place comes with its own set of perks. The endless options for off-campus living can be overwhelming, but with JMU’s close community and Harrisonburg’s free transportation, you’re not bound to just one area.
Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
Albemarle PD seeking information on runaway Crozet teen
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WINA) – The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a second runaway teen. Landon Peery, 16, of the Crozet area may be with his girlfriend, Abigail Garfield, 15, also of the Crozet area. Police requested information on her whereabouts on Monday, Oct 3. The two could also be staying with friends in Waynesboro.
Orange County Landfill hosting a household hazardous waste collection event
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The County of Orange is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will be held at the County Landfill at 11530 Porter Road. The event will allow residents to properly dispose of...
Community of Criglersville fights back against development plans
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A community in Madison County is petitioning against plans from a Richmond developer to construct an event venue at an abandoned elementary school. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Board of Supervisors listened to many of the residents of Criglersville protest the developer’s plans. “[There...
Pedestrian hit by train in Waynesboro
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue at around 6 pm. on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
A&P reopens as Super Fresh
October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
