ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Indie Wrestler Gets Defeated By A Real-Life Dog

Indie wrestler Psycho Mike was recently defeated by a real-life dog at an indie wrestling event. You can check out a clip from the match below:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Road Dogg Reacts To The Changes Under Triple H’s New Creative Regime

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” WWE Hall of Famer and WWE Live Events SVP Road Dogg commented on the changes under Triple H’s new creative regime, how NXT Superstars would get changed on the main roster, and more. You can check out...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report – Bray Wyatt Had Offers From AEW, AAA & Impact Wrestling

As seen during Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, WWE wasn’t the only company that was interested in the services of the former WWE Champion. Following Wyatt’s release from WWE back...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Floyd Mayweather Sr.
ewrestlingnews.com

Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Gives Update On His Status With The Promotion Post-AEW Purchase

Former ROH owner Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. regarding his current connection with the promotion. Silkin was the owner of ROH from 2004 until 2011. He’d made appearances on AEW television since Tony Khan purchased ROH earlier this year. According to Silkin, he doesn’t really have a connection with it at the moment.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

MJF Fires Back At Controversial ‘Antisemitic’ Comments From Kanye West

AEW wrestler MJF has hit back at comments made by Kanye West many have called antisemitic. On Twitter, West said that he was going to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”. West also claimed that “you people,” which many believe he is referring to Jewish people, “have toyed with me and tried to blackball me”, adding that they have an “agenda.”
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Ronda Rousey Praises Mustafa Ali, Says He’s ‘Amazingly Talented’

During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey gave some high praise to fellow WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali, calling him ‘amazingly talented.’ She said,. “I think he is, he’s amazingly talented. Athletically and comes up with some really great sequences and stuff like that.“...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Shares Off-Air Footage Of Bobby Lashley After Brock Lesnar Attack

Former WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley insisted on walking out of RAW on his own two feet after an attack by Brock Lesnar. On RAW, Lesnar returned to attack Lashley ahead of the latter’s U.S. title defense with Seth Rollins. Rollins, still hurting from the Fight Pit match...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Boxing Gym#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#Hidden Empire Films#The World Floyd#Mt
ewrestlingnews.com

Mark Henry Thinks His Son Will Be A Better Athlete Than Him

Although Mark Henry had a successful career and is a WWE Hall of Famer, the current AEW talent believes his son Jacob will be an even better athlete than he was. Henry’s son can squat 600 pounds, living up to expectations of being a strong man like his father.
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy Offers Apology For Seemingly Suicidal Post In 2011

During the most recent episode of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star apologized for a 2011 post on his YouTube channel, which some speculated was an apparent suicide note. However, the message was meant to indicate a career change for Hardy. You can check out...
CELEBRITIES
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Discusses How Bray Wyatt Could Gain Success By Emulating The Undertaker

During the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on what he’s enjoyed from Wyatt’s elements recently, how Wyatt could gain success by emulating The Undertaker’s approach, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Rock: ‘I Am The Head Of The Table’

During an appearance on E! News’s The Rundown, The Rock was asked who is the head of the table, a reference to his cousin, Roman Reigns. “Who is head of the table? Without saying any names, you‘re looking into his eyes right now,” he said. WWE reportedly...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Road Dogg Compares Shawn Spears’ WWE And AEW Booking

On the most recent edition of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed AEW’s booking of Shawn Spears and compared it to WWE. Spears announced his departure from WWE in February 2019. He would sign with AEW in June of the same year.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Says Sammy Guevara Needs To Keep Everyone Out Of His Business

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Sammy Guevara’s future in the wrestling business, the star qualities of Guevara, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Guevara’s future: “I...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Evil Uno Reveals Why He Wants Hangman Page To Join The Dark Order

During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Evil Uno commented on why he wants to recruit Hangman Page into The Dark Order, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On who he wants to recruit to The Dark Order: “This will seem...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Daniel Cormier Not Closing Door On Potential WWE Future, Brock Lesnar Match

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Riddle went over when he tapped out Rollins while having him in a submission hold. In an interview with the...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Reveals Whether AEW Rampage Will Go Live Weekly, More

During a recent appearance with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, AEW President Tony Khan commented on if AEW Rampage will eventually go live weekly, his occasional on-air appearances, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On if AEW Rampage will eventually go live weekly: “I...
TV & VIDEOS
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy On Jeff Hardy: He Seems To Be Doing Really Well

During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on how his younger brother Jeff Hardy is doing, what his hopes for Jeff’s future are, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his hopes for Jeff’s future:...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

MLW Announces New Streaming Partnership With Pro Wrestling TV

Fans of independent wrestling promotion MLW (Major League Wrestling) will be happy to hear that they’ve announced a new streaming partnership. Founder Court Bauer spoke with Sports Illustrated to discuss their new deal with Pro Wrestling TV, which will begin Nov 3. MLW began back in 2002 and ran...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy