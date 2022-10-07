Read full article on original website
Backstage Notes On Ronda Rousey, Brawling Brutes’ Internal WWE Roster Statuses
We have some updates to pass along regarding Ronda Rousey and The Brawling Brutes’ official statuses on the WWE roster. Pwinsider is reporting that Rousey is officially listed as a heel, which has been teased on WWE TV for some time now. As for the Brawling Brutes, the trio...
VIDEO: Indie Wrestler Gets Defeated By A Real-Life Dog
Indie wrestler Psycho Mike was recently defeated by a real-life dog at an indie wrestling event. You can check out a clip from the match below:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Road Dogg Reacts To The Changes Under Triple H’s New Creative Regime
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” WWE Hall of Famer and WWE Live Events SVP Road Dogg commented on the changes under Triple H’s new creative regime, how NXT Superstars would get changed on the main roster, and more. You can check out...
Report – Bray Wyatt Had Offers From AEW, AAA & Impact Wrestling
As seen during Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, WWE wasn’t the only company that was interested in the services of the former WWE Champion. Following Wyatt’s release from WWE back...
Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Gives Update On His Status With The Promotion Post-AEW Purchase
Former ROH owner Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. regarding his current connection with the promotion. Silkin was the owner of ROH from 2004 until 2011. He’d made appearances on AEW television since Tony Khan purchased ROH earlier this year. According to Silkin, he doesn’t really have a connection with it at the moment.
MJF Fires Back At Controversial ‘Antisemitic’ Comments From Kanye West
AEW wrestler MJF has hit back at comments made by Kanye West many have called antisemitic. On Twitter, West said that he was going to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”. West also claimed that “you people,” which many believe he is referring to Jewish people, “have toyed with me and tried to blackball me”, adding that they have an “agenda.”
Ronda Rousey Praises Mustafa Ali, Says He’s ‘Amazingly Talented’
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey gave some high praise to fellow WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali, calling him ‘amazingly talented.’ She said,. “I think he is, he’s amazingly talented. Athletically and comes up with some really great sequences and stuff like that.“...
WWE Shares Off-Air Footage Of Bobby Lashley After Brock Lesnar Attack
Former WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley insisted on walking out of RAW on his own two feet after an attack by Brock Lesnar. On RAW, Lesnar returned to attack Lashley ahead of the latter’s U.S. title defense with Seth Rollins. Rollins, still hurting from the Fight Pit match...
Mark Henry Thinks His Son Will Be A Better Athlete Than Him
Although Mark Henry had a successful career and is a WWE Hall of Famer, the current AEW talent believes his son Jacob will be an even better athlete than he was. Henry’s son can squat 600 pounds, living up to expectations of being a strong man like his father.
Matt Hardy Offers Apology For Seemingly Suicidal Post In 2011
During the most recent episode of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star apologized for a 2011 post on his YouTube channel, which some speculated was an apparent suicide note. However, the message was meant to indicate a career change for Hardy. You can check out...
Booker T Discusses How Bray Wyatt Could Gain Success By Emulating The Undertaker
During the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on what he’s enjoyed from Wyatt’s elements recently, how Wyatt could gain success by emulating The Undertaker’s approach, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
The Rock: ‘I Am The Head Of The Table’
During an appearance on E! News’s The Rundown, The Rock was asked who is the head of the table, a reference to his cousin, Roman Reigns. “Who is head of the table? Without saying any names, you‘re looking into his eyes right now,” he said. WWE reportedly...
Road Dogg Compares Shawn Spears’ WWE And AEW Booking
On the most recent edition of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed AEW’s booking of Shawn Spears and compared it to WWE. Spears announced his departure from WWE in February 2019. He would sign with AEW in June of the same year.
Booker T Says Sammy Guevara Needs To Keep Everyone Out Of His Business
During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Sammy Guevara’s future in the wrestling business, the star qualities of Guevara, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Guevara’s future: “I...
Watch Raven’s Complete Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame Induction, Hey! (EW), More
The December 7th episode of AEW Dynamite will be taking place in Cedar Park, Texas. At Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Raven was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame by Tommy Dreamer. Earlier today, the company posted the complete induction, which you can...
Evil Uno Reveals Why He Wants Hangman Page To Join The Dark Order
During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Evil Uno commented on why he wants to recruit Hangman Page into The Dark Order, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On who he wants to recruit to The Dark Order: “This will seem...
Daniel Cormier Not Closing Door On Potential WWE Future, Brock Lesnar Match
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Riddle went over when he tapped out Rollins while having him in a submission hold. In an interview with the...
Tony Khan Reveals Whether AEW Rampage Will Go Live Weekly, More
During a recent appearance with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, AEW President Tony Khan commented on if AEW Rampage will eventually go live weekly, his occasional on-air appearances, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On if AEW Rampage will eventually go live weekly: “I...
Matt Hardy On Jeff Hardy: He Seems To Be Doing Really Well
During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on how his younger brother Jeff Hardy is doing, what his hopes for Jeff’s future are, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his hopes for Jeff’s future:...
MLW Announces New Streaming Partnership With Pro Wrestling TV
Fans of independent wrestling promotion MLW (Major League Wrestling) will be happy to hear that they’ve announced a new streaming partnership. Founder Court Bauer spoke with Sports Illustrated to discuss their new deal with Pro Wrestling TV, which will begin Nov 3. MLW began back in 2002 and ran...
