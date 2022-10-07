AEW wrestler MJF has hit back at comments made by Kanye West many have called antisemitic. On Twitter, West said that he was going to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”. West also claimed that “you people,” which many believe he is referring to Jewish people, “have toyed with me and tried to blackball me”, adding that they have an “agenda.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO