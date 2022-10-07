Read full article on original website
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
WWE RAW Ratings For 10/10/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,824,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,599,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, up from last week’s 0.40 rating. The first...
Road Dogg Reacts To The Changes Under Triple H’s New Creative Regime
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” WWE Hall of Famer and WWE Live Events SVP Road Dogg commented on the changes under Triple H’s new creative regime, how NXT Superstars would get changed on the main roster, and more. You can check out...
Mia Yim & Impact Wrestling Part Ways
According to a report from Fightful, Mia Yim’s contract with Impact Wrestling recently came to an end and her time in the company is over. The report notes that it was Yim who chose not to extend her deal. She is currently a free agent. Yim returned to Impact...
Ratings For First Two Episodes Of WOW (Women Of Wrestling) Revealed
We have some numbers on the first two episodes of Women Of Wrestling (WOW). Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the first episode, which aired during the weekend of September 18, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and scored 281,000 viewers. The second episode, which aired the following week, scored 273,000 viewers and had a 0.06 demo rating.
MLW Announces New Streaming Partnership With Pro Wrestling TV
Fans of independent wrestling promotion MLW (Major League Wrestling) will be happy to hear that they’ve announced a new streaming partnership. Founder Court Bauer spoke with Sports Illustrated to discuss their new deal with Pro Wrestling TV, which will begin Nov 3. MLW began back in 2002 and ran...
Backstage Notes On Ronda Rousey, Brawling Brutes’ Internal WWE Roster Statuses
We have some updates to pass along regarding Ronda Rousey and The Brawling Brutes’ official statuses on the WWE roster. Pwinsider is reporting that Rousey is officially listed as a heel, which has been teased on WWE TV for some time now. As for the Brawling Brutes, the trio...
VIDEO: Indie Wrestler Gets Defeated By A Real-Life Dog
Indie wrestler Psycho Mike was recently defeated by a real-life dog at an indie wrestling event. You can check out a clip from the match below:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
WWE Shares Off-Air Footage Of Bobby Lashley After Brock Lesnar Attack
Former WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley insisted on walking out of RAW on his own two feet after an attack by Brock Lesnar. On RAW, Lesnar returned to attack Lashley ahead of the latter’s U.S. title defense with Seth Rollins. Rollins, still hurting from the Fight Pit match...
Watch Raven’s Complete Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame Induction, Hey! (EW), More
The December 7th episode of AEW Dynamite will be taking place in Cedar Park, Texas. At Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Raven was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame by Tommy Dreamer. Earlier today, the company posted the complete induction, which you can...
The First Matches Official For Wrestle Kingdom 17
During a press conference that took place earlier today in Tokyo, Japan, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced several new title matches for Wrestle Kingdom 17. As we reported yesterday here on eWn, Jay White will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada in the main event of the show.
Ronda Rousey’s Message For Upset Liv Morgan Fans: Cry About It, Neckbeards!
Ronda Rousey doesn’t give a damn what you think after she defeated Liv Morgan to capture the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. On Sunday morning, Rousey took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself choking Morgan out with her...
WWE’s Head Of Long-Term Creative Names Favorite Non-WWE Wrestlers
Stars such as Jamie Hayter, Will Ospreay, Hikaru Shida, and Daniel Garcia could one day be working with WWE if the company’s new head of long-term creative gets his way. This month, WWE hired Rob Fee under the official title of ‘Director of Long-Term Creative’ to oversee storylines across all brands of the company.
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Is Honored At Tonight’s WWE RAW
On tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, we’ll see a 25th anniversary reunion of DX. Earlier today, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman commented on how the group is holding up 25 years later and wanting to see Chyna be honored. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
News On DX, GUNTHER & Imperium, Damage CTRL, Xavier Woods, More
You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Playlist” below. This episode looks at the formation of DX:. “Watch how D-Generation X took shape in 1997 and 1998, featuring Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna and more Attitude Era degenerates.”. You can check out the latest edition of...
D-X Reunites On WWE RAW, Shout Out To Chyna Given
D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg) reunited to close out Monday night’s episode of RAW. After making their entrance, X-Pac shouted out late former WWE Intercontinental and Women’s Champion Chyna, calling her the “magic ingredient” to D-X. Road Dogg did the signature...
WWE Announces New Match For NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT as Alba Fyre is slated to wrestle Jacy Jayne. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Alba Fyre sets sights on Jacy Jayne in Toxic Attraction path of destruction. There’s nowhere for Toxic Attraction to hide...
Tony Khan Reveals Whether AEW Rampage Will Go Live Weekly, More
During a recent appearance with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, AEW President Tony Khan commented on if AEW Rampage will eventually go live weekly, his occasional on-air appearances, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On if AEW Rampage will eventually go live weekly: “I...
Report – Bray Wyatt Had Offers From AEW, AAA & Impact Wrestling
As seen during Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, WWE wasn’t the only company that was interested in the services of the former WWE Champion. Following Wyatt’s release from WWE back...
