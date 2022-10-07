Read full article on original website
The Rock: ‘I Am The Head Of The Table’
During an appearance on E! News’s The Rundown, The Rock was asked who is the head of the table, a reference to his cousin, Roman Reigns. “Who is head of the table? Without saying any names, you‘re looking into his eyes right now,” he said. WWE reportedly...
Matt Hardy Offers Apology For Seemingly Suicidal Post In 2011
During the most recent episode of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star apologized for a 2011 post on his YouTube channel, which some speculated was an apparent suicide note. However, the message was meant to indicate a career change for Hardy. You can check out...
Herschel Walker and the GOP's Trump Candidate Problem
Walker’s is not the only Senate race where Trump-anointed candidates are giving the GOP fits. As the midterm elections draw nigh, the party finds itself saddled with several problematic nominees who owe their spots on the ballot to a former President whose endorsements are as consequential as they are capricious.
WWE Touts Success Of Extreme Rules 2022
Wrestling Inc reports that a memo from WWE to senior officials in the company revealed that Extreme Rules 2022 was the highest-grossing show in the pay-per-view’s history. It was also the largest viewing audience for an Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. WWE Extreme Rules 2022 saw the return of Bray...
Business Insider
Even Mark Zuckerberg is confused as to what's going on in the Elon Musk-Twitter saga
Mark Zuckerberg said it's "really unclear" how the saga between Twitter and Elon Musk will play out.
Ratings For First Two Episodes Of WOW (Women Of Wrestling) Revealed
We have some numbers on the first two episodes of Women Of Wrestling (WOW). Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the first episode, which aired during the weekend of September 18, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and scored 281,000 viewers. The second episode, which aired the following week, scored 273,000 viewers and had a 0.06 demo rating.
MJF: AEW Lost $10,000 When I No-Showed Double or Nothing Meet & Greet
MJF has claimed that AEW lost thousands of dollars when he skipped a Meet & Greet ahead of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. In May, MJF was meant to be at the fan event but no-showed, fueling speculation of his status for Double or Nothing. While speaking to Sam...
Duke “The Dumpster” Droese Says Vince McMahon Was ‘A Bit Of A Power Freak’
During a recent appearance on the “A2theK Wrestling Show” podcast, former WWE Superstar Duke “The Dumpster” Droese commented on his time in WWE in the mid-1990s, his relationship with Vince McMahon, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his relationship...
Julia Hart Has Her Picks For Future Members Of The House Of Black
The House of Black could be adding more female members if Julia Hart gets her way. The group is currently without Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, both of whom are taking extended breaks from the company. The House of Black currently consists of Brody King and Hart, who discussed adding...
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Draws Big Social Media Numbers
As seen during Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the return has been drawing huge numbers on social media, including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and more. You can check out the...
Wild Spirit for Wild Spirits: Nocheluna Sotol Embarks on Redefining the Mexican Spirits Category for the World
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Today, Nocheluna Sotol, a rare and ‘wild’ spirit originating from the Chihuahuan Desert in Mexico, makes its global debut. This unique spirit was created for drink enthusiasts who are drawn to exploration and discovery of the less traveled regions of Mexico. Harvested from the resilient sotol (Dasylirion) plant native to Chihuahua Mexico, Nocheluna Sotol is rooted in North Mexican heritage and the region’s natural elements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005461/en/ Lenny Kravitz and Nocheluna Sotol. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dax Harwood Names His Dream Opponents, News On Danhausen, Sting, Tony Khan, More
A new episode of Tales From the Territories will be airing on VICE TV tonight at 10:00 PM EST. This episode is titled “Andy Kaufman vs. The King of Memphis” and features the following synopsis:. ANDY KAUFMAN VS. THE KING OF MEMPHIS. One of the most infamous stories...
