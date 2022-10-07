We possibly have more details regarding what happened between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo before Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one account stated how the company’s public image is terrible due to the Guevara/Andrade fight happening so close to the CM Punk altercation with The Elite. Another source claimed Chris Jericho backed Guevara and confirmed the young star did nothing wrong. This coincides with some reports that suggested Guevara didn’t throw any punches during the altercation, which is why he was allowed to compete in the main event.

