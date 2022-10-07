Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins In ‘Fight Pit’ Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins faced off in a “Fight Pit” match to main event the show. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the special guest referee for the bout. In the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
ewrestlingnews.com
ECW Legends To Reunite At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Albany, NY
ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will be reuniting at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Following Bully’s return to Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Impact took to Twitter to announce that Bully Ray will team with Tommy Dreamer to face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin at tonight’s TV tapings.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
KUSHIDA Pulled From Another NJPW Show
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that KUSHIDA will not be appearing on the company's Declaration of Power show set to take place this coming Monday. KUSHIDA has now missed several weeks of action due to hand, foot, and mouth disease. While that ailment typically does not take too long to recover from, it's possible that KUSHIDA is dealing with a more severe version, or the company is giving the performer ample time off to fully recover before bringing him back into the ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw (10/10/22)
WWE invades the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins. – Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory. –...
ewrestlingnews.com
Major AEW Star Reportedly Backed Sammy Guevara After Altercation With Andrade El Idolo
We possibly have more details regarding what happened between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo before Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one account stated how the company’s public image is terrible due to the Guevara/Andrade fight happening so close to the CM Punk altercation with The Elite. Another source claimed Chris Jericho backed Guevara and confirmed the young star did nothing wrong. This coincides with some reports that suggested Guevara didn’t throw any punches during the altercation, which is why he was allowed to compete in the main event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Jokingly Says Some Backstage “Pooped Their Pants” Over McMahon-Owens Segment
Road Dogg is almost certain that Vince McMahon was busted open the hard way during an infamous segment with Kevin Owens. During a 2017 episode of WWE SmackDown, Owens attacked McMahon, causing the then-WWE Chairman to bleed with a headbutt. After the segment, fans speculated whether the cut had been...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Announces Changes To Declaration Of Power Card
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that KUSHIDA’s continued recovery from hand, foot, and mouth disease has forced two changes to the Declaration of Power lineup as he was supposed to wrestle IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori. Ishimori will now take on Master Wato in a non-title match....
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW’s ‘Night Before Rumble On 44th Street’ Event Will Be A Mystery
New Japan Pro Wrestling sent out a press release today, announcing that its ‘Night Before Rumble on 44th Street’ show will be a mystery event. This means there will be no matches announced in advance. NJPW ‘Night Before Rumble on 44th Street’ takes place at the Palladium in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jay White Issues Match Challenge To AEW’s Eddie Kingston At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
Jay White challenged Eddie Kingston to a match at Rumble on 44th Street during Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong. On the show, White and Karl Anderson defeated Wheeler Yuta and Homicide. After the bout, White took a microphone and said that Kingston didn’t “have the balls” to face him and maybe he could find out firsthand what it means to breathe with the Switchblade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Results
Here are the results for the special episode of AEW Battle Of The Belts IV airing on October 7th 16th, 2022. To avoid clashing with WWE Extreme Rules, it was scheduled to follow a live episode of Rampage. You can find the results for Rampage here: 10/7. AEW Battle Of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Edge Forced To Say “I Quit” To Finn Balor At Extreme Rules
Edge was forced to say “I Quit” at Extreme Rules. During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Edge faced off against Finn Balor in an “I Quit” Match that featured a ton of interference from The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio, and others. As...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: The WrestleMania 40 Logo Revealed
Prior to Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler made an appearance in front of the live crowd to reveal the logo for WrestleMania 40, which will be taking place from Philadelphia, PA in 2024. WWE WrestleMania 40...
ewrestlingnews.com
New QR Code Airs On WWE SmackDown – ‘Let Me In’ Message Featured
Another QR code aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, with this one strongly hinting at the return of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. During the opening segment of the show, Triple H cut a brief promo to welcome everyone to the season premiere of SmackDown. There was a QR code on his microphone, which leads to a video that you can view below.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ratings For First Two Episodes Of WOW (Women Of Wrestling) Revealed
We have some numbers on the first two episodes of Women Of Wrestling (WOW). Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the first episode, which aired during the weekend of September 18, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and scored 281,000 viewers. The second episode, which aired the following week, scored 273,000 viewers and had a 0.06 demo rating.
ewrestlingnews.com
GCW Fight Club Night One Results 10/8/22: Title vs. Career Match, More
On Saturday night, GCW’s “Fight Club” (Night One) event took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can check out some highlights and the complete results from the show below:. *Scramble Match: Lio Rush def. Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Blake Christian and Gringo Loco. *Shun Skywalker...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ambulance No-Shows Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, Causes Big Delay
According to several fans in attendance, the start of Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Albany, New York was delayed due to the absence of an ambulance. Yup – the ambulance no-showed the event!. For those unaware, an on-sight ambulance is required to be at the show...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Defeats Liv Morgan To Win SmackDown Women’s Title At Extreme Rules
We have a new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The finish came when Rousey made Morgan pass out to a submission hold. This marks Rousey’s second run with...
Comments / 0