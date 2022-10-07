Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw (10/10/22)
WWE invades the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins. – Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory. –...
ewrestlingnews.com
ECW Legends To Reunite At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Albany, NY
ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will be reuniting at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Following Bully’s return to Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Impact took to Twitter to announce that Bully Ray will team with Tommy Dreamer to face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin at tonight’s TV tapings.
wrestlinginc.com
KUSHIDA Pulled From Another NJPW Show
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that KUSHIDA will not be appearing on the company's Declaration of Power show set to take place this coming Monday. KUSHIDA has now missed several weeks of action due to hand, foot, and mouth disease. While that ailment typically does not take too long to recover from, it's possible that KUSHIDA is dealing with a more severe version, or the company is giving the performer ample time off to fully recover before bringing him back into the ring.
ringsidenews.com
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Main Event Confirmed
Kazuchika Okada is undoubtedly one of the best pro Wrestlers in the world right now and is the biggest name in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He is also determined to get back his title. Okada lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Jay White earlier this year. Since then, he...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Announces Changes To Declaration Of Power Card
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that KUSHIDA’s continued recovery from hand, foot, and mouth disease has forced two changes to the Declaration of Power lineup as he was supposed to wrestle IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori. Ishimori will now take on Master Wato in a non-title match....
ewrestlingnews.com
Jay White Issues Match Challenge To AEW’s Eddie Kingston At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
Jay White challenged Eddie Kingston to a match at Rumble on 44th Street during Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong. On the show, White and Karl Anderson defeated Wheeler Yuta and Homicide. After the bout, White took a microphone and said that Kingston didn’t “have the balls” to face him and maybe he could find out firsthand what it means to breathe with the Switchblade.
ewrestlingnews.com
Royal Rumble 2023 Breaks WWE Ticket Sales Record
Details are still yet to be announced for next year’s Royal Rumble event, but that hasn’t stopped fans from snatching up tickets in record numbers. The 2023 Royal Rumble will be the 36th annual Rumble event, and the sixth to feature both a men’s and women’s rumble match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Jokingly Says Some Backstage “Pooped Their Pants” Over McMahon-Owens Segment
Road Dogg is almost certain that Vince McMahon was busted open the hard way during an infamous segment with Kevin Owens. During a 2017 episode of WWE SmackDown, Owens attacked McMahon, causing the then-WWE Chairman to bleed with a headbutt. After the segment, fans speculated whether the cut had been...
ewrestlingnews.com
Major AEW Star Reportedly Backed Sammy Guevara After Altercation With Andrade El Idolo
We possibly have more details regarding what happened between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo before Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one account stated how the company’s public image is terrible due to the Guevara/Andrade fight happening so close to the CM Punk altercation with The Elite. Another source claimed Chris Jericho backed Guevara and confirmed the young star did nothing wrong. This coincides with some reports that suggested Guevara didn’t throw any punches during the altercation, which is why he was allowed to compete in the main event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins In ‘Fight Pit’ Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins faced off in a “Fight Pit” match to main event the show. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the special guest referee for the bout. In the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ambulance No-Shows Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, Causes Big Delay
According to several fans in attendance, the start of Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Albany, New York was delayed due to the absence of an ambulance. Yup – the ambulance no-showed the event!. For those unaware, an on-sight ambulance is required to be at the show...
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Bray Wyatt Returns To WWE
Bray Wyatt has returned to WWE. At the end of Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, “The Fiend” made his return to the company. After the Fight Pit match involving Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, a bout in which the former picked up the win, the lights went out as Riddle was making his way to the back.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ratings For First Two Episodes Of WOW(Women Of Wrestling) Revealed
We have some numbers on the first two episodes of Women Of Wrestling(WOW). Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the first episode, which aired during the September 18th weekend, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and scored 281,000 viewers. The second episode, which aired the following week, scored 273,000 viewers and had a 0.06 demo rating.
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEOS: Lots Of WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Highlights
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 took place from Philadelphia, PA on Saturday night, and the company has since posted some highlight videos from the show. You can check out a bunch of clips from the pay-per-view event below:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com....
ewrestlingnews.com
Renee Paquette Lands A New Gig With The Cincinnati Bengals, More
Former WWE commentator Renee Paquette has landed a new gig with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals. In several tweets from both Paquette and the Bengals, it was announced that a series titled “Renee All Dey” will be debuting shortly. The official Twitter account of the Bengals tweeted out...
ewrestlingnews.com
New QR Code Airs On WWE SmackDown – ‘Let Me In’ Message Featured
Another QR code aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, with this one strongly hinting at the return of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. During the opening segment of the show, Triple H cut a brief promo to welcome everyone to the season premiere of SmackDown. There was a QR code on his microphone, which leads to a video that you can view below.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Results
Here are the results for the special episode of AEW Battle Of The Belts IV airing on October 7th 16th, 2022. To avoid clashing with WWE Extreme Rules, it was scheduled to follow a live episode of Rampage. You can find the results for Rampage here: 10/7. AEW Battle Of...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: The WrestleMania 40 Logo Revealed
Prior to Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler made an appearance in front of the live crowd to reveal the logo for WrestleMania 40, which will be taking place from Philadelphia, PA in 2024. WWE WrestleMania 40...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE’s Head Of Long-Term Creative Names Favorite Non-WWE Wrestlers
Stars such as Jamie Hayter, Will Ospreay, Hikaru Shida, and Daniel Garcia could one day be working with WWE if the company’s new head of long-term creative gets his way. This month, WWE hired Rob Fee under the official title of ‘Director of Long-Term Creative’ to oversee storylines across all brands of the company.
