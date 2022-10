NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Saint John's soccer dropped a 3-1 decision at St. Olaf in a battle of regionally ranked teams on Sunday, Oct. 9, in Northfield. SJU (5-2-3, 2-2-1 MIAC) entered the game No. 6, and the Oles at No. 7, in the latest Region IX poll released by United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday (Oct. 4).

