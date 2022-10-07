ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Taysom Hill by the numbers: How Saints QB reignited offense, made NFL history in win over Seahawks

When Sean Payton abruptly retired after last season, it seemed like Taysom Hill's time in the NFL as a quarterback was over. Payton was enamored with Hill as a gadget player, and when Jameis Winston was named the starter with Andy Dalton as a backup fairly early in training camp, it appeared newly minted head coach Dennis Allen was taking a traditional approach at QB this year.
How Patrick Mahomes could make things awkward for Troy Aikman on 'Monday Night Football'

Troy Aikman could call a bit of history Monday in Kansas City. It might be a bit of an awkward moment for the ESPN analyst. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Raiders with 162 touchdown passes. He needs only four to pass Aikman's career passing touchdown mark of 165. Aikman would be the sixth Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Mahomes would pass in career passing touchdowns, according to Stathead. Mahomes has thrown for at least four touchdown passes 14 times in his 67 career games.
Fantasy WR Rankings Week 6: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

It's a good thing wide receiver is the deepest position in fantasy football because injuries and the first week of byes do a number on our Week 6 fantasy WR rankings for standard leagues. Fortunately, we're able to pinpoint a few sleepers and worthwhile waiver streamers in what looks to be a down week for the position as a whole.
Is JuJu Smith-Schuster playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Football (Updated)

Nothing is worse than a starting fantasy football player being "questionable" going into Monday Night Football, but that's the situation with JuJu Smith-Schuster ahead of the Raiders-Chiefs AFC West showdown. Fortunately, there are plenty of widely available pivots if JuJu's injury keeps him out, but fantasy owners will still need to check for the latest updates before making that final start 'em, sit 'em decision of Week 5.
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 5 game

The Raiders and Chiefs were both involved in a pair of high-profile, electrifying AFC West matchups last year. Those games never came against one another. Kansas City had Las Vegas' number a season ago, winning the two games by a combined score of 89-23. The Chiefs were one of only two teams in the NFL to beat the same team twice by at least 27 points in each game (Colts over Texans).
Baker Mayfield injury update: Panthers quarterback battling ankle ailment amid on-field struggles

Baker Mayfield is known for playing through injuries. It's thought that a shoulder injury hindered his ability to play to the best of his ability last year with the Browns. As the quarterback's struggles in 2022 continued with his new team, the Panthers, on Sunday, he appeared to suffer another injury in a 37-15 loss to the 49ers. He twisted his left ankle early in the game and was seen in the locker room wearing a walking boot after the game.
Cowboys' Cooper Rush joins exclusive list of NFL quarterbacks to start career with 5-0 record

Cooper Rush's magical run as the Cowboys' starting quarterback continued in the team's Week 5 win over the Rams. Rush was far from dynamic in the victory. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 102 yards and didn't record a touchdown. Still, he didn't record a turnover and helped Dallas to improve to 4-1 on the season and 4-0 since Dak Prescott's thumb injury, a point at which many assumed the Cowboys were dead in the water.
Chris Jones' controversial roughing the passer penalty on Derek Carr in Chiefs vs. Raiders sparks another NFL rules debate: 'This is not football anymore'

A rough weekend for roughing the passer. Just over 24 hours after a controversial rough the passer call played into the Buccaneers-Falcons matchup, an equally as egregious — if not worse — call took place on "Monday Night Football." Late in the second quarter of the Monday night...
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart gets carried off on stretcher after collapsing on sideline

Michigan vs. Indiana took a scary turn Saturday, when Michigan running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be taken off on a stretcher. The longtime Wolverine has been back with the program since 2021, when he came on as running backs coach. Before that, he was a running backs coach and associate head coach with the Hoosiers.
