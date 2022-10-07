Baker Mayfield is known for playing through injuries. It's thought that a shoulder injury hindered his ability to play to the best of his ability last year with the Browns. As the quarterback's struggles in 2022 continued with his new team, the Panthers, on Sunday, he appeared to suffer another injury in a 37-15 loss to the 49ers. He twisted his left ankle early in the game and was seen in the locker room wearing a walking boot after the game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO