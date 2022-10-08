ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alma def. Hi-Line

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22

Marist, Ill. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 16-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18

Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-11, 25-21, 26-24

Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-22, 25-22, 25-27, 25-15

Southwest def. Brady, 25-21, 25-6, 25-4

Twin Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23

Wallace def. Paxton, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24

Wauneta-Palisade def. Arthur County, 25-22, 26-24, 16-25, 26-24

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
kbhbradio.com

South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard for Friday, October 7

UNDATED – Here is your Friday Night, October 7, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Deubrook def. Sioux Valley, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13 Edgemont def. Harding County, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-9 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 James Valley Christian...
EDUCATION
NebraskaTV

High School Softball Districts Scores

KEARNEY. Neb. — Bennington 5, Omaha Mercy 3. Central City 10, Ponca 0 (4 innings) Northwest 12, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 0. Northwest 8, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 2. Seward 8, Hastings 3. Seward 9, Hastings 8. Wahoo 10, McCook 0. Wahoo 11, McCook 0. Yutan/Mead 7, Falls City...
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Def#Dix#Loup#Harvard#Marist#Wauneta Palisade#Scorestream Com
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy