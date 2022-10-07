ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theological Libraries Month 2022

Week Three: What Makes a Church Sacred? by Mary Farag. Week Four: Wounds of Beauty by Margarita Mooney Suarez. The Future of American Democracy: The Challenge of Polarization. On October 13, 2022, Princeton Seminary will host the first in a series of three panel presentations/lectures examining the most important conversations around the topic of democracy that are affecting people’s lives right now.
