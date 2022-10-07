ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

fullertontitans.com

Two Doubles Pairings Advance to Finals at Long Beach Invitational

Long Beach, Calif. - The Cal State Fullerton Titans women's tennis team concluded their second day of the Long Beach Invitational on Saturday with two teams advancing to the finals in their doubles bracket on Sunday. Fornuately or unfortunately for the Titans, it will be an all Titan affair in...
fullertontitans.com

Duffy and Olmos Win Doubles Championship at Long Beach Invitational

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The doubles pairing of Natalie Duffy and Zoe Olmos won their bracket championship against their fellow Titan teammates Camila Garcia and Mariia Nikitash 6-1 on Sunday's finale at the Long Beach Invitational. The Duffy/Olmos pairing were the first Titans to win a tournament draw so far...
fullertontitans.com

Titans Drop Three-Set Match to UC Santa Barbara

FULLERTON, Calif. — Cal State Fullerton women's volleyball dropped a three-set match to UC Santa Barbara Saturday evening at Titan Gym. The Titans could not overcome a formidable Gaucho offense that hit at a .417 clip in the first set and .268 in the match. UC Santa Barbara took set one before Cal State Fullerton nearly came out on top in the second and third periods, ultimately falling to drop its record to 9-5 on the season and 3-3 in Big West play.
fullertontitans.com

Titans Come Back to Defeat CSUN in Five Sets

FULLERTON, Calif. — Facing a 2-1 match deficit, Cal State Fullerton women's volleyball came back in sets four and five to secure a five-set win over CSUN Friday night at Titan Gym. With the victory, the Titans improved to 9-4 on the year and 3-2 in Big West play.
