FULLERTON, Calif. — Cal State Fullerton women's volleyball dropped a three-set match to UC Santa Barbara Saturday evening at Titan Gym. The Titans could not overcome a formidable Gaucho offense that hit at a .417 clip in the first set and .268 in the match. UC Santa Barbara took set one before Cal State Fullerton nearly came out on top in the second and third periods, ultimately falling to drop its record to 9-5 on the season and 3-3 in Big West play.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO