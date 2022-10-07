ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice, IL

SAFE-T Act defenders playing the race card

Listen to those who are defending the SAFE-T Act and ask yourself, what are they saying?. Basically, they argue, “It’s not as bad as critics claim.”. But, what does the SAFE-T Act do to make law-abiding citizens safe?. No one can answer that because the SAFE-T Act isn’t...
COOK COUNTY, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Truth Test: Does gun control not work?

CHAMPAIGN — In an exclusive interview with Illinois Public Media, Republican Regan Deering, the 13th congressional district candidate, made this claim: “I do think that unfortunately, a lot of the communities that are experiencing gun violence across the country do have very strict gun laws on the books.”
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes

CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard breaks into disco after ruling tosses recall vote against her

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a political statement with some disco Monday night.Henyard began the village board meeting with her rendition of the 1979 hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead.The reason for the throwback jam was an appellate ruling that threw out a June recall vote – which would have removed Henyard from office.Residents voted to recall Henyard in late June. But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. Initially following that, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.But the ruling at that point also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.The Appellate Court last week ruled the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.
DOLTON, IL
Washington Examiner

Illinois's public education system ought to be burned to the ground

The public education system in Illinois is so egregious that families who send their children to its schools might as well not send them at all. That’s the takeaway from a new report highlighting the many educational failures in the state’s schools, which were struggling to meet basic standards of learning well before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
ILLINOIS STATE
vfpress.news

Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF

The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
WESTCHESTER, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Low-income Cook County residents could receive $500/month for two years

The pilot program promises monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. If you're a resident of cook county and meet eligibility requirements, you might have the chance to receive $500 a month for two years.In a press release on Oct. 4, Toni Preckwinkle, President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, revealed that the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot application is now open.
COOK COUNTY, IL

