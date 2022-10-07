Read full article on original website
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
Do you find old dolls creepy? Then the Chicago History Museum's 'haunted' doll exhibit is for youJennifer GeerChicago, IL
‘At Issue’: DuPage County Board Chair candidates weigh in on crime, abortion
Candidates for the DuPage County Board Chair discussed the Safe-T Act and abortion on WBBM’s latest episode of “At Issue.” Greg Hart and Deb Conroy are vying to replace current DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin.
Women's Day of Action stirs up many political discussions
Among the topics discussed by hundreds that rallied Saturday in Federal Plaza before marching through the Loop, supporting candidates this November that support human rights and women’s rights.
IL state comptroller candidates Susana Mendoza, Shannon Teresi make their pitch ahead of midterms
Just under a month until the November midterms, candidates for state comptroller made their pitches on how to pay Illinois bills.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
SAFE-T Act defenders playing the race card
Listen to those who are defending the SAFE-T Act and ask yourself, what are they saying?. Basically, they argue, “It’s not as bad as critics claim.”. But, what does the SAFE-T Act do to make law-abiding citizens safe?. No one can answer that because the SAFE-T Act isn’t...
Lightfoot discusses future of city council as many members prepare to leave
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s not worrying as it becomes clear a substantial number of City Council members are leaving the Chamber, which includes some fairly regular supporters, but the Mayor’s not troubled.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Truth Test: Does gun control not work?
CHAMPAIGN — In an exclusive interview with Illinois Public Media, Republican Regan Deering, the 13th congressional district candidate, made this claim: “I do think that unfortunately, a lot of the communities that are experiencing gun violence across the country do have very strict gun laws on the books.”
Chicago-area's guaranteed income program open to illegal immigrants
Illegal immigrants are eligible to apply for a guaranteed basic income plan in Illinois that will pay certain residents $500 each month .
Afghans in Chicago say Taliban is committing genocide against ethnic minority
As hundreds assembled in the Loop to support women’s reproductive rights Saturday, dozens from Chicago’s Afghan community rallied at nearby Daley Plaza for a woman’s right to earn an education, a career — or simply to exist — in Afghanistan.
CBS News
As cash bail nears an end in Illinois, judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard breaks into disco after ruling tosses recall vote against her
DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a political statement with some disco Monday night.Henyard began the village board meeting with her rendition of the 1979 hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead.The reason for the throwback jam was an appellate ruling that threw out a June recall vote – which would have removed Henyard from office.Residents voted to recall Henyard in late June. But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. Initially following that, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.But the ruling at that point also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.The Appellate Court last week ruled the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.
wlsam.com
Mayor Goczkowski: “It’s Been a Wildly Successful and Welcoming Reception for These People.”
John Howell is joined by Mayor Andrew Goczkowski of Des Plaines. The city of Des Plaines has welcomed 80 asylum seekers this week without issue. Mayor Goczkowski and John discuss the preparations, the city-wide response, and the communications surrounding the asylum seekers’ arrival.
Washington Examiner
Illinois's public education system ought to be burned to the ground
The public education system in Illinois is so egregious that families who send their children to its schools might as well not send them at all. That’s the takeaway from a new report highlighting the many educational failures in the state’s schools, which were struggling to meet basic standards of learning well before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
Illinois residents of Cook County could receive $500 per month in cash for two years, and applications are now open.
vfpress.news
Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF
The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.
Low-income Cook County residents could receive $500/month for two years
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Thousands of Cook County residents will receive $12,000 over the course of two years through the “Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot” program. The program is currently accepting applications through October 21, 2022. Applications will then be vetted for eligibility. Those which qualify will be entered into a lottery and 3,250 […]
