Boys Junior Varsity Soccer falls to Brecksville 2 – 1
The Amherst Steele boys JV squad lost a heart-breaker to Brecksville on Saturday, 2-1. The boys took a first-half lead when Ben Thompson scored from close range off an assist from Cristian Martinez-Lozano, set up by a free kick from Hayden Fernandez. Brecksville tied it early in the second half and the teams battled the rest of the way, each missing golden chances to take the lead, as both goalkeepers were brilliant. Unfortunately, the Bees snuck in a late goal to take the lead in the final minutes. A last-second shot by Nathan Stewart sailed just wide and the Comets came up a bit short. Amherst takes on Avon on Saturday in their last SWC match of the season.
Amherst Junior High Runners Improve Times at Cooley Mile
Every Amherst Junior High School cross country runner ran their fastest mile ever at the Cooley Mile on Monday! Rosalie Kapalin led the girls with a time of 6:04. She was followed by Julia Fossie and Macey Johnson. Jaxon Perez led the boys with a time of 5:17. He was followed by Zane Rhoads and Nicholas Lauer. The Comets will finish the season at the Southwestern Conference Championships on Saturday.
OHSAA Tournament Information for Girls Soccer
The Ohio High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with Local District Athletic Boards, held the tournament draws for Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, and Volleyball Today. Our Girls Soccer team will open OHSAA tournament play on 10/15/22 6p at St. Joseph Academy. The game will be played at Victory Sports Park (North Ridgeville). All tickets will be sold online ONLY through the OHSAA website at https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Tickets are $8.00 (Adults) and $6.00 (Students).
amherststeelecomets.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Independence 3 – 0
Congratulations Varsity Lady Comets on your 3-0, straight sets victory over Independence this afternoon! Keep working hard and good luck going into the last week of your regular season! Go Comets!. Game Stats. Kills: Nia Hall (12), Isa Gotsis (7), Cecily Waynar (6) Assists: Ava Haddix (35) Digs: Lindsey McConihe...
