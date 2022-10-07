Half Moon Bay is a coastal city in California, located about 25 miles south of San Francisco and about 35 miles north of San Jose. The city has a population of about 11,000 people. According to Visit Half Moon Bay, Half Moon Bay was founded in the 1840s and incorporated in 1959. The city is known for its beautiful beaches, surfing, and coastal hiking trails. The main industries in the city are tourism and agriculture. Half Moon Bay is home to several large pumpkin farms and hosts the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and is one of the largest pumpkin festivals in the world.

