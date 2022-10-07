Read full article on original website
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
In 2022, San Francisco’s rental market has maintained its reputation as being one of the most unaffordable in the country. Back in July, I reported the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,950 a month, up 7 percent from the previous year. Well, hang onto your wallets because the price for rent has gone up again.
SFGate
A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home
David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA
Half Moon Bay is a coastal city in California, located about 25 miles south of San Francisco and about 35 miles north of San Jose. The city has a population of about 11,000 people. According to Visit Half Moon Bay, Half Moon Bay was founded in the 1840s and incorporated in 1959. The city is known for its beautiful beaches, surfing, and coastal hiking trails. The main industries in the city are tourism and agriculture. Half Moon Bay is home to several large pumpkin farms and hosts the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and is one of the largest pumpkin festivals in the world.
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
Eater
Bay Area-Based Faux-Meat Startup Plagued by Another Round of Layoffs
Redwood City-based Impossible Foods went through another round of layoffs Thursday, eliminating 6 percent of its workforce, San Francisco Business Times reports. This is the second time this year the faux-meat startup has fired employees: In January, 15 employees were also let go, and despite those layoffs, the company then said it still planned to expand its 800-strong workforce.
U.S. Dept. of Labor fines Bay Area food delivery startup nearly $140K for hiring underaged drivers
Some drivers were as young as 16.
sneakernews.com
Nike Honors San Francisco’s Historic Chinatown With The Air Force 1 Low
Across the nation Chinatowns in each major city proffer the food, customs, art and beauty of Chinese culture here in the States. Next to North Beach and the Financial District of San Francisco, the United States’ first-ever Chinatown was established in 1848. Paying homage to the centuries-old neighborhood, The Swoosh is subsequently crafting a celebratory Air Force 1 Low.
SFist
SF Spent a Half Million Dollars Creating Fancy Trash Can Prototypes and More Survey Respondents Preferred Ugly Off-the-Shelf 'BearSaver' Model
The trash-can saga drones on over at the Department of Public Works, and today we learn the results of that survey they ran seeking public opinion on six waste receptacle designs being considered. It's funny-sad that we are still talking about this, and amid a global pandemic and the imminent...
SFist
City Accountants Are Trying to Clean Up Their Books So Now San Francisco Is Sending People 30-Year-Old Tax Bills
In an effort to resolve tens of thousands of outstanding tax bills, some dating back to 1993, the city of San Francisco has recently sent out a round of notices to people who owe some long-overdue taxes — and some of these bills may seem ridiculous. Somebody's got a...
Biotetch company opens 245,000 square-foot facility in Bay Area
Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area. The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders. At nine-stories tall, the 245,000-square-foot facility will house 650 employees...
cupertinotoday.com
Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life
All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: For Whom the El Camino Real Bell Signs Toll
El Camino Real (The Kings Highway) stretches for roughly 800 miles through the Golden State. It's also known as the Mission Trail, referring to the many missions founded initially by Father Junipero Serra. No doubt you have seen signs along this historic route in the shape of bells with the...
sftimes.com
5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco
Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
How these Bay Area cities are transforming intersections to crack down on illegal sideshows
From so-called "Botts' Dots" to speed bumps in the middle of an intersection. Here's what some Bay Area cities are doing to curb sideshow activity.
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
meetingstoday.com
Ritz Half Moon Bay Chef Applies International Techniques to the Local Bounty
Resorts don’t get much more magical and mystical than the San Francisco Bay Area’s The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, dramatically perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific with verdant hills and meandering fog punctuating the heady atmosphere. But for all its scenic beauty, the region and resort also...
KTVU FOX 2
Speed bumps installed to stop sideshows in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Speed bumps and plastic dots are being installed to curb sideshows at several neighborhood intersections in San Francisco. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has seven pilot locations where various techniques are being used to prevent stunt driving, donuts and speeding. At the intersection of Plymouth...
Man takes to social media to help clean up open-air drug markets in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who used social media to help close the open-air drug markets in San Francisco appears to be making progress. The city has now installed physical barriers on the sidewalk where rampant drug use was taking place. “You don’t know how happy I am to come outside and see my […]
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco
(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
