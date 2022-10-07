ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlingame, CA

sfstandard.com

Disinformation Targeting Chinese Americans on Social Media Sparks Concerns

As the midterm election approaches, concerns are being raised about right-wing disinformation campaigns targeting Chinese American immigrants on social media. Ethnic Media Services, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that focuses on community-based and minority media, hosted a press conference Friday about “fake news” in non-English speaking communities and its impacts on shaping the dynamics for the upcoming elections. Asian Americans are the fastest-growing voter group by race in the United States, and their influence is being touted as critical to shaping election results.
thesfnews.com

Complaint Filed Against DA Brooke Jenkins

SAN FRANCISCO—An anonymous complaint was filed against the San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins. Allegedly, she posed as a volunteer during the recall Chesa Boudin campaign while receiving a six-figure salary for her work. Jenkins failed to register herself as a campaign consultant which is a penalty that could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stanford Daily

What does it mean to call yourself a “Stanford student”?

When I was a sophomore in high school, I was obsessed with college reaction videos. Despite their predictability (the widening of the eyes and mouth, followed by noises of delight), watching strangers receive acceptances to their dream schools never failed to tug at my heartstrings. After witnessing the happiness of these lucky admits — whom I did not know but shared anxiety with — I decided that an acceptance letter would be the best moment of my life.
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

UC Berkeley to offer a Nicki Minaj course for spring semester

BERKELEY, Calif. (KTLA) — The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester. The course, “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” will encourage students to think about how Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry connects to the “broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms,” […]
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose preps sweep of migrating homeless camp

San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park—now it’s clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets—many who moved over from last month’s sweep—are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the “field of... The post San Jose preps sweep of migrating homeless camp appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Family circus returns to Redwood City with new show

Zoppé Italian Family Circus may have about 180 years’ worth of history behind it, but you don’t stay in the spotlight for close to two centuries without keeping things fresh. The family-run company brings its mix of old-world Italian circus traditions and newer acts to Redwood City...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
padailypost.com

Rape reported in basement at Stanford

A woman working at Stanford was dragged from her office into a basement and raped, police said in a campus-wide alert. The rape occurred at 12:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 7), but the building wasn’t disclosed to the Stanford Department of Public Safety. The incident was brought to the attention...
STANFORD, CA
reelsf.com

Dirty Harry - Stalking Scorpio - Portsmouth Square

After arresting Scorpio at Kezar Stadium Callahan, still bruised from his earlier beating at Mount Davidson, is summoned to the D.A.’s office and is incredulous to learn that Scorpio has been released because the, shall we say, unconventional confession tactics rendered all of the evidence inadmissible in court. The D.A. admonishes him not to get involved.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

First Lady Jill Biden visiting San Francisco today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – First Lady Jill Biden is in San Francisco to tour the University of California San Francisco’s cancer center learn about the research done here and the many programs to support breast cancer patients. UCSF has one of the best facilities for cancer treatment and research, and it’s breast cancer awareness month. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

